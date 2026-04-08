Gallery: Huskers Suffer Dramatic Loss to Kansas
No. 19 Nebraska’s 15-game home winning streak ended Tuesday night with a 5-3 loss to Kansas at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. The Huskers took an early lead, but Kansas came back strong, scoring four runs in the sixth and seventh innings to take over.
Nebraska is now 26-7 this season after scoring three runs on five hits and making one costly error. Kansas improved to 23-10, scoring five runs on seven hits and playing clean defense. Mac Moyer led the Huskers with a 1-for-4 night and two RBI. Miken Miller went 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Jeter Worthley, Rhett Stokes, and Joshua Overbeek each added a hit.
Gavin Blachowicz gave Nebraska a solid start, pitching five innings and allowing just one run on four hits with four strikeouts. Ryan Harrahill came out of the bullpen and gave up two runs on two hits. Braxton Stewart kept Nebraska in the game with a scoreless inning. Caleb Clark took the loss, dropping to 1-2 after giving up two unearned runs and getting only one out in the seventh. Kevin Mannell, Jalen Worthley, and Grant Cleavinger finished the final 2.2 innings.
The Huskers struck first in the second inning, making the most of early opportunities to take a 2-0 lead. Miller and Overbeek singled, and Drew Grego walked to load the bases with no outs. Moyer followed with a single through the left side, bringing in Overbeek and Miller for the lead.
Kansas cut into the lead in the fifth with a triple to right and an RBI single, making it 2-1. Nebraska answered in the bottom half. Jeter Worthley led off with a single up the middle and later scored on Miller’s sacrifice fly to center, putting the Huskers up 3-1.
Momentum swung in the sixth as Kansas started its comeback. After a leadoff walk, the Jayhawks hit back-to-back RBI doubles down the right-field line, tying the game at three and putting pressure on Nebraska’s bullpen. In the seventh, Kansas capitalized on a Nebraska error to put runners on first and second with one out. An intentional walk loaded the bases with two outs, and Kansas followed with a two-RBI single down the right-field line, scoring two unearned runs for a 5-3 lead.
Head coach Will Bolt was ejected in the middle of the ninth inning after a heated argument with the umpires. The dispute stopped play for a short time, and Bolt, clearly frustrated, kept arguing before he was thrown out of the game.
After that, Nebraska’s offense could not respond. The Huskers went down in order in the last three innings as Kansas pitching shut down any comeback hopes. This rare home loss ended Nebraska’s long winning streak at Hawks Field and showed how quickly momentum can shift in a game.
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Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.