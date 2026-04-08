Gallery: Huskers Suffer Dramatic Loss to Kansas

No. 19 Nebraska’s 15-game home winning streak ended Tuesday night with a 5-3 loss to Kansas at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. The Huskers took an early lead, but Kansas came back strong, scoring four runs in the sixth and seventh innings to take over.

Nebraska is now 26-7 this season after scoring three runs on five hits and making one costly error. Kansas improved to 23-10, scoring five runs on seven hits and playing clean defense. Mac Moyer led the Huskers with a 1-for-4 night and two RBI. Miken Miller went 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Jeter Worthley, Rhett Stokes, and Joshua Overbeek each added a hit.

Gavin Blachowicz gave Nebraska a solid start, pitching five innings and allowing just one run on four hits with four strikeouts. Ryan Harrahill came out of the bullpen and gave up two runs on two hits. Braxton Stewart kept Nebraska in the game with a scoreless inning. Caleb Clark took the loss, dropping to 1-2 after giving up two unearned runs and getting only one out in the seventh. Kevin Mannell, Jalen Worthley, and Grant Cleavinger finished the final 2.2 innings.

The Huskers struck first in the second inning, making the most of early opportunities to take a 2-0 lead. Miller and Overbeek singled, and Drew Grego walked to load the bases with no outs. Moyer followed with a single through the left side, bringing in Overbeek and Miller for the lead.

Kansas cut into the lead in the fifth with a triple to right and an RBI single, making it 2-1. Nebraska answered in the bottom half. Jeter Worthley led off with a single up the middle and later scored on Miller’s sacrifice fly to center, putting the Huskers up 3-1.

Momentum swung in the sixth as Kansas started its comeback. After a leadoff walk, the Jayhawks hit back-to-back RBI doubles down the right-field line, tying the game at three and putting pressure on Nebraska’s bullpen. In the seventh, Kansas capitalized on a Nebraska error to put runners on first and second with one out. An intentional walk loaded the bases with two outs, and Kansas followed with a two-RBI single down the right-field line, scoring two unearned runs for a 5-3 lead.

Head coach Will Bolt was ejected in the middle of the ninth inning after a heated argument with the umpires. The dispute stopped play for a short time, and Bolt, clearly frustrated, kept arguing before he was thrown out of the game.

After that, Nebraska’s offense could not respond. The Huskers went down in order in the last three innings as Kansas pitching shut down any comeback hopes. This rare home loss ended Nebraska’s long winning streak at Hawks Field and showed how quickly momentum can shift in a game.

Jeter Worthley (left) and Gavin Blachowicz (right) walk out from the bullpen before the game against Kansas. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey tosses the ball to second base for an out. | Amarillo Mullen

Jett Buck catches a fly ball in left field. | Amarillo Mullen

Jeter Worthley catches the ball in foul ground. | Amarillo Mullen

Jeter Worthley throws to first base to complete a strikeout. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek points to the dugout after a single. | Amarillo Mullen

Mac Moyer points to the dugout after a two-RBI single to get the Huskers on the board first. | Amarillo Mullen

Gavin Blachowicz pitched five innings and allowed just one run on four hits. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego catches the ball in right field. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson tosses his bat after a walk. | Amarillo Mullen

Ryan Harrahill replaced Blachowicz on the mound in the sixth. | Amarillo Mullen

Rhett Stokes points to the dugout after a single. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson reacts to a strike call, leaving the bases loaded. | Amarillo Mullen

Head coach Will Bolt argues with the umpire from the Husker dugout. | Amarillo Mullen

Jalen Worthley celebrates a scoreless frame. | Amarillo Mullen

Mac Moyer catches the ball on the warning track in center field. | Amarillo Mullen

Grant Cleavinger celebrates leaving the Jayhawks scoreless in the top of the ninth. | Amarillo Mullen