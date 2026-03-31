Battle of the Boneyard Returns as Key Nebraska Recruiting Event

The second annual Battle of the Boneyard event, presented by Adidas, is set to return to Lincoln in June of this year.

What started as a unique offseason camp has quickly turned into one of Nebraska’s most valuable recruiting tools. Set for Saturday, June 20, the iconic venue of Memorial Stadium will play host to over 100 of the most promising skill position players the country has to offer.

Here's the latest on the second iteration of NU's newest recruiting weapon, and the advantages it brings to Matt Rhule's program moving forward.

The Boneyard Awaits.



The nation’s best will battle it out on the gridiron for the second annual Battle of the Boneyard sponsored by @adidasFballUS. ☠️



📆 June 20th

🏟️ Memorial Stadium pic.twitter.com/G5RDW6NWLo — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) March 30, 2026

What the Battle of the Boneyard Actually Is

For those not aware, the Battle of the Boneyard is a nationally competitive Adidas-sponsored 7-on-7 tournament taking place at the University of Nebraska. 2025 served as the inaugural event, which hosted over a dozen teams from across the country in the Huskers' backyard.

Seen as a resounding success, both from athletes and coaches who competed, and Nebraska staffers on the recruiting front, the second annual Battle of the Boneyard is set for June 20 of this year.

Squarely in the mix of arguably the most impactful month of recruiting within the 2027 cycle, NU's coaching staff will have the opportunity to see dozens of the nation's top 2027, 2028, and even 2029 recruits in action on the very field they would eventually call home were they to join Nebraska's ranks in college.

The nation’s best are stepping into the Sea of Red. 🌊🔴



Join us on June 6th for the 7 v. 7 Battle at the Boneyard sponsored by @adidasFballUS.



🏟 Memorial Stadium

🏆 Championship Showcase begins at 6:30 PM.

🎟️ Free admission pic.twitter.com/Y3P96TYByx — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) May 22, 2025

A Recruiting Goldmine

In 2025, the Battle of the Boneyard was arguably the biggest unofficial visiting weekend of the entire calendar year. For the Big Red, who are trying to return the program to the level it once was, it serves as a major advantage.

In total, over 100 prospects travelled to campus to compete in the event, with Husker staffers, current players, and Nebraska faithful in attendance to cheer them on. Now, nearly a full year later, NU is seeing its hosting skills pay off.

Notably, the Huskers are in contention with several of the country's top skill position players within the 2027 class. Months later, targets like Ahmad Hudson (No. 1 TE), Juju Johnson (No. 8 CB), and many more have or are expected to schedule official visits with the Big Red, likely as a result of the experience they had from the inaugural event.

Looking to do so again in the 2028 cycle, Matt Rhule and Nebraska aren't interested in missing out on the opportunity at hand.

Big-time talent. ⭐️

Big Red stage. 🏟️



Let’s show out Friday night and prove to the nation’s best why There is No Place Like Nebraska.



🗓️ Friday, June 6th

⌚️ Championship Showcase starts at 6:30pm

🎟️ Free Admission

ℹ https://t.co/O9fLzi0BCu pic.twitter.com/mEDgnLcSqS — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) June 2, 2025

The Unique Nature of the Event

Few programs, if any, have found a way to blend evaluation, exposure, and recruiting access quite like this.

For prospects heading into their junior, sophomore, and even freshman years as prep recruits, it serves as their first opportunity to perform in front of a Division I staff. Because the event is presented by Adidas, it is not in violation of any NCAA rules and gives the Huskers a leg up on the rest of the country in terms of accessing underclassmen on the recruiting trail.

Still, there's little doubt many of these prospects are solely here to compete. That means it's up to NU's staff, facilities, and hosting skills to give the "N" some staying power in their eventual decisions.

If you are not at Battle at the Boneyard you are missing out what the future of @HuskerFootball will be. Been a fun day already https://t.co/QHhwkY2GNe — Trae Taylor (@Qb6Trae) June 6, 2025

How Nebraska Fared in Year One

The Huskers lucked out a year ago in large part to already having received a verbal commitment from 2027 four-star quarterback Trae Taylor, now of Millard South (NE). As a result, his peer recruiting skills were put on full display.

Taking snaps for team RAW (Miami, FL), the Nebraska commit was teammates with numerous four- and five-star pass-catchers and defensive backs within the same cycle. In the months following the event, NU was able to secure unofficial return visits from several of those prospects.

Now, with the nation's 10th-ranked class, the work they put in a summer ago is beginning to come to fruition. Players like the aforementioned Hudson, five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman, and more have traveled back to Lincoln on their own accord.

What to Watch in Year Two

Unlike in 2025, the Big Red has yet to receive a commitment from a signal-caller within the rising-junior class. That is the cycle of focus for this event. Though not impossible, many of the will-be senior prospects that would compete will spend the month of June taking official visits to their top schools. Even so, NU could still capitalize on select recruits.

Regardless, looking to build off the early success they've found in 2027, Nebraska's staff will attempt to do the same in the cycle that directly follows. That means identifying, scouting, and building relationships with 2028 recruits.

One thing's for sure, there won't be a lack of options to explore. In fact, the Big Red will have the rare luxury of potentially having too many prospects to focus on at once. Even so, expect several soon-to-be juniors to quickly rise on NU's 2028 recruiting board directly following the event in June.

Huskers RB legend @Ameerguapo speaking about how Nebraska is staying up to date with the evolution of football.



Comes from the Battle at the Boneyard where top club 7v7 football teams competed in front of Husker coaches, players (current and former), and fans!#gbr #gobigred pic.twitter.com/HxMb4E6Bsj — randysilvertv (@randysilvertv) June 10, 2025

The Big Picture

Nebraska is staring at the opportunity of changing the recruiting game.

Not only are they hosting dozens of unofficial visits at once, but they're also getting a sneak peek into the classes that directly follow 2028. For NU's staff, it is inarguably a tremendous advantage to have. For recruits, it isn't so bad either.

In Lincoln, they're well taken care of during their time. Being shown the facilities, having the opportunity to play on the Huskers' home field, and being vetted by Division I staffers, it's a great chance to get an early look. It also does the heavy lifting in getting them connected with one of college football's major brands.

Seemingly a win-win on all fronts, the decision to continue the event was a no-brainer for both sides. Now, the Big Red will need to take advantage once again. Doing so could afford them the opportunity to sign back-to-back top 20, 15, or even 10 classes. That isn't a joke. Expect more news to come as the date draws near. Until then, know that Nebraska could be face-to-face with a defining moment under the current staff.