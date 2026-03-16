How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at Wichita State with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

The Nebraska baseball team sure knows how to have a great time.

The Husker faithful who attended the three-game series at Haymarket Park against Maine got their money's worth and more with the entertainment value that each team put up. Friday starters Ty Horn (5.1 IP, 2 ER, 6 SO, 4 BB) and Jason Krieger (6.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB) each put up similar performances with both teams deadlocked at two heading into the final three frames.

After another exchange of runs in the seventh, the Black Bears appeared to land the kill shot by drawing a bases-loaded walk for the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth. A wild pitch by J'Shawn Unger then allowed another run to score, giving Maine a 5–3 lead heading into the bottom half of the inning. Case Sanderson sparked NU’s rally with a leadoff hit-by-pitch. Jett Buck followed with a single on a 1–1 count to put two runners on for Cole Kitchens, who flew out to right field to advance both runners.

Devin Nunez ripped the first pitch of his at-bat through the right side for a game-tying, two-run single. The Black Bears couldn't get out of their own way, allowing Nunez to steal second before advancing to third on a wild pitch. Outfielder Drew Grego earned the right to the walk-off water bath with a game-winning single to hand Nebraska a dramatic 6-5 series-opening win.

Due to the incoming Sunday snowstorm, Saturday's contest turned into a doubleheader. Huskers starter Carson Jasa paved the way for a less stressful outing in game one as NU used his 10-strikeout performance in nearly seven innings for a 6-3 series-clinching win that also saw leadoff man Mac Moyer lead the offense with two RBIs off a double and single.

The third and final contest was in a similar fashion to Friday. Leading 1-0 through the first five innings, Husker starter Gavin Blachowicz was cruising with nine strikeouts, but he was rocked for three runs in the sixth to end his day. Reliever Pryce Bender wasn't better, surrendering four runs and not even earning an out. Despite scoring in the next two innings, the Huskers trailed 7-3 headed into the bottom of the ninth.

Moyer began the inning by reaching on a throwing error, which snowballed into a hit-by-pitch and a walk to Dylan Carey to load the bases. Just like Friday, Sanderson took advantage of the opportunity with a two-run single to right-center, but the Maine miscues didn’t stop there. Buck followed with another RBI single to cut the deficit to one before advancing on a wild pitch. Joshua Overbeek then drew a walk, but Nunez struck out. This time it was Rhett Strokes’ turn to be the hero, lining a first-pitch delivery into right-center for a walk-off two-run single to complete Nebraska’s five-run comeback and seal a weekend sweep.

With nine-straight wins under their belt, the Huskers now venture away from their home field and begin a six-game road swing by visting Wichita State before heading off to Ann Arbor. Here's all you need to know for NU's midweek series with the Shockers.

How to Follow Along

Game 1

Matchup : Nebraska (14-5, 3-0 B1G) at Wichita State (15-6, 0-0 AAC)

: Nebraska (14-5, 3-0 B1G) at Wichita State (15-6, 0-0 AAC) When: Tuesday, March 17

Tuesday, March 17 Where: Eck Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

Eck Stadium, Wichita, Kansas Time: 6 p.m. CDT

6 p.m. CDT Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 2

Matchup: Nebraska (14-5, 3-0 B1G) at Wichita State (15-6, 0-0 AAC)

Nebraska (14-5, 3-0 B1G) at Wichita State (15-6, 0-0 AAC) When: Wednesday, March 18

Wednesday, March 18 Where: Eck Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

Eck Stadium, Wichita, Kansas Time: 2 p.m. CDT

2 p.m. CDT Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Cooper Katskee has thrived in his six Nebraska appearances, recording a 1.40 ERA across 19.1 innings with 28 strikeouts. | Amarillo Mullen

Probable Pitchers

Tuesday

Nebraska: RHP Cooper Katskee, R-Sr. (2-0, 1.40 ERA, 19.1 IP, 28 SO, 2 BB)

Wichita State: TBD

Wednesday

Nebraska: TBD

Wichita State: TBD

Series History

Nebraska leads 29-26

The Huskers took care of the Shockers in 2025, sweeping the two-game slate in Lincoln with 5-4 and 10-1 victories.

Nebraska is 10-7 against WSU since 2007, but just 5-5 at Eck Stadium in Kansas during that span.

Wichita State head coach Brian Green has led the Shockers to a great start after a dismal 2025 season. | Wichita State Athletics

Wichita State Scout

Last Season: 20-36 (11-16 AAC, 7th)

Finish: Did not qualify for the postseason

All-AAC Awards: None

Head Coach: Brian Green

Year at School: 3rd

Wichita State Record: 67-71 (.486)

Career Record: 316-269-1 (.539)

Championships: 1x NCAA Regional, 1x WAC regular season, 1x WAC tournament

Previous Head Coach Stops: Washington State and New Mexico State

AAC Preseason Poll: 8th of 10

Key Returners

Owen Washburn | INF/OF | R-Sr. | Former Texas Tech transfer that saw his 2025 season cut short after just three games due to injury, but has stormed back to lead the team in hits (23) and doubles (9) while hitting .447 with 29 RBIs.

Jaden Gustafson | OF | Sr. | A homegrown Shocker that's a returning starter, the in-state native is hitting .363 with a team-high 35 runs scored and 17 walks to be one of four starters with an OPS above 1.000.

Kaleb Duncan | OF | R-Jr. | Parlayed a great 2024 season at Golden West CC into a spot with the Shockers, where he's hitting .317 as the starting center fielder for the second-straight season.

Impact Newcomers/Transfers

Max Kaufer | C | Sr. | Veteran catcher that played at Texas A&M and South Carolina before joining the Shockers, where he now leads the team in average (.449), OPS (1.780) and home runs (11) in his final college baseball season.

Jayson Jones | INF | Sr. | Played in 50 games for Oklahoma State last season and now slashes .384 in team-leading 86 at-bats with eight homers and 30 RBIs to serve as another power hitter for the Shockers.

Alex Ulloa | INF | Gr. | A graduate transfer that hit .301 with 18 home runs and 79 RBIs across two seasons at Florida International, the 5-foot-10 infielder has hit .370 with 30 hits so far for WSU.

Nolan Ganter | INF | Jr. | A 6-foot-5 native of Arizona, Ganter hit a combined .329 average at Pima CC in two seasons and enters the week with a .306 slash line.

Brady Pacha | RHP | Gr. | Moving up after two stellar seasons with Division II Pittsburg State, the Wichita native leads the team with eight appearances while compiling a 0.79 ERA in over 11 innings.

Ryan Morrison | RHP | Gr. | A 6-foot-7 veteran transfer from Seattle, the Australian sports a 3.75 ERA in 12 innings with 16 strikeouts compared to just two walks.

Caleb Reed | RHP | R-Jr. | Heralding from the suburbs of Kansas City, the 6-foot-5 righty posted a combined 11-0 record with a 2.56 ERA in 91.1 career innings at Kansas City Kansas CC before joining the Shockers.

Johnny Nuanez | RHP | Jr. | Despite a 6.14 ERA in over 114 innings at Grossmont College, the San Diego native has hurled over 17 innings with a 1.56 ERA while collecting 18 strikeouts and just four walks.

Wichita State's Max Kaufer leads the Shockers with 11 home runs and a .449 average in his 17 games played. | Wichita State Athletics

Outlook

Faced with an offseason full of massive roster turnover, head coach Brian Green and Wichita State rebuilt the program throug through the transfer portal in hopes of improving after a disappointing 20-36 campaign.

Looking at the Shockers' offense, it starts with the slugging duo of Max Kaufer and Owen Washburn. A senior catcher who had previous stops at South Carolina and Texas A&M, Kaufer has torched opposing pitchers with a team-high .449 average in 49 at-bats while slugging 11 home runs and 27 RBIs. Washburn was set on delivering a standout season after transferring from Texas Tech, but his 2025 season was cut short after just three games due to injury. He's recovered to hit .447 in 76 plate appearances while tying for the team lead with nine doubles, adding four homers and 29 RBIs.

Jayson Jones was a starter for Oklahoma State last year, but made the change to Wichita State and ranks second on the team in home runs (8) and third in average (.384). Alex Ulloa had two productive seasons at Florida International before joining the Shockers, where he's turned in a .370 average so far and tied with Washburn for the team high in doubles. Returning WSU players Jaden Gustafson and Kaleb Duncan are both hitting over .300 as Gustafson paces the Shockers with 35 runs scored.

Division II transfer Brady Pacha leads Wichita State with a 0.79 ERA as their most dangerous bullpen arm. | Pittsburg State Athletics

The pitching staff has also relied on the gifts from the transfer portal, especially when it comes to the bullpen. The top three WSU leaders in pitching appearances all came from different schools over the offseason, including closer Brady Pacha. Moving up from Division II's Pittsburg State, the Wichita native leads the Shockers with a 0.79 ERA in 11.1 innings and 16 strikeouts. Ryan Morrison (3.75 ERA, 16 SO) and Caleb Reed (5.40 ERA, 16 SO) also provide solid innings from the bullpen with similar strikeout numbers.

A strength of schedule that ranks No. 284 has certainly played its part in the 15-6 start for the Shockers, whose two games against the Huskers will mark just the second and third contests against Power Four opponents. With that said, it's safe to assume that WSU isn't as good as their record suggests, but taking them lightly would be a major mistake. With bats in the lineup that have serious top program pedigrees and arms that can get swings and misses, the Shockers will be one of the stronger midweek matchups of the season for NU. There's a peace of mind in knowing that Katskee will take the bump for at least one of the contests, but the Huskers' bullpen will need to step up their game against a team with a better offense than Maine. For those reasons, I lean towards a split series, but the Huskers ride their winning streak up to double digits.