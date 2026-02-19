How to Watch Nebraska Baseball in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

Fresh off back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances and entering the season with a balanced mix of returning talent and intriguing newcomers, the Nebraska baseball team had plenty of positive momentum coming out of its four-game opening weekend.

Homegrown starting pitcher and newly crowned ace of the 2026 NU rotation, junior Ty Horn started the season by firing 4.2 innings pitched with six strikeouts while allowing only one run on three hits against preseason BIG EAST favorite UConn. With a combined 10 RBIs from the trio of Dylan Carey (4), Joshua Overbeek (3), and Cole Kitchens (3), the Huskers dismantled the Huskies on Opening Day in a 12-2 run-rule victory.

It was more of a battle the next day against Northeastern, who plated four runs (three earned) on Husker starter and 6-foot-8 Carson Jasa in five innings. However, the redshirt sophomore showed off his ceiling with nine strikeouts, and the bullpen backed up their young hurler as Grant Cleavinger, Ryan Harrahill, and Kevin Mannell shut the door with four hitless innings. That opened the door for the offense, which broke a four-four tie in the sixth with a two-run double from Overbeek, plus a Devin Nunez sac fly in the seventh for an insurance run that didn't matter with NU taking the win 7-4.

Sophomore Gavin Blachowicz took the mound for his first career start on Sunday against Grand Canyon. The 6-foot-4 power arm churned out 4.2 innings with five strikeouts, two walks, two hits, and one run allowed in an impressive outing for the young Kansas native. After a Will Jesske homer in the third, NU's offense came alive in the fourth inning with another RBI from Jesske as well as an RBI sac fly from Jett Buck and Max Buettenback scoring on a wild pitch. The bullpen dazzled again with over four more innings of shutout baseball, allowing the offense to stamp a 9-1 win with a five-run eighth inning.

The only sour note from the weekend came in the finale against the ACC's Stanford, who crushed sophomore lefty Colin Nowacyzk for six runs on five hits in the first inning. It was a tough spot for the Elkhorn native as he was stepping in for heralded Miami (OH) transfer Cooper Katskee, who didn't feel healthy enough to make his Husker debut. Nebraska outscored the Cardinal 6-5 in the remaining eight innings, but the bad start torpedoed any chance of an undefeated opening weekend.

With plenty of positives and the hope that Katskee can make his long-awaited first start for NU, the Huskers head south to begin a six-game stretch that includes facing a top-16 opponent in all but one of those contests. That starts with this weekend's Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. Here's all you need to know.

How to Follow Along

Game 1

Matchup: Nebraska (3-1, 0-0 B1G) vs. No. 15 Louisville (2-2, 0-0 ACC)

When: Friday, February 20

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Time: 3 p.m. CST

Watch: FloCollege

Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 2

Matchup: Nebraska (3-1, 0-0 B1G) vs. Kansas State (4-0, 0-0 Big 12)

When: Saturday, February 21

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Watch: FloCollege

Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 3

Matchup: Nebraska (3-1, 0-0 B1G) vs. No. 16 Florida State (3-0, 0-0 ACC)

When: Sunday, February 22

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Time: 2:30 p.m. CST

Watch: FloCollege

Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Nebraska pitcher and Miami (OH) transfer Cooper Katskee hopes to make his Husker debut after missing opening weekend. | @cooper.katskee/Instagram

Probable Pitchers

Friday

Nebraska: RHP Ty Horn, Jr. (0-0, 1.93 ERA, 4.2 IP, 6 SO, 4 BB)

Louisville: LHP Ethan Eberle, Soph. (0-0, 2.08 ERA, 4.1 IP, 6 SO, 1 BB)

Saturday

Nebraska: RHP Carson Jasa, R-Soph. (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 5.0 IP, 9 SO, 1 BB)

Kansas State: RHP Carson Liggett, R-Sr. (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 5.0 IP, 5 SO, 2 BB)

Sunday

Nebraska: RHP Cooper Katskee, R-Jr. (11-2, 3.08 ERA, 84.2 IP, 70 SO, 30 BB)

Florida State: TBD

Louisville starting pitcher Ethan Eberle (51) anchors the Cardinals' staff after starting in 10 of 20 appearances last season. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Series Histories

No. 15 Louisville

Nebraska leads 4-2

This will mark the first showdown between the Huskers and Cardinals since 1998, when the two teams split a short two-game series early in the season.

Kansas State

Nebraska leads 175-119

A longtime conference foe and a constant opponent in the non-conference slate, the Wildcats took two of three in last year's series. The Huskers have yet to beat KSU in a season series since winning both contests in 2017.

No. 16 Florida State

Florida State leads 1-0

The only other game between the Huskers and Seminoles came on March 5, 2004, with Florida State coming out with a 5-3 win in only the seventh game of the season for NU.

Opponent Scout

No. 15 Louisville

Last Season: 42-24 (15-15 ACC, 10th); Finished with school's 6th trip to the College World Series

Head Coach: Dan McDonnell (786-355-1, 20th season) | 6x CWS, 4x ACC regular season titles, 6x combined BIG EAST regular season and tournament | 3x ACC Coach OTY

All-Conference Returners: Lucas Moore (1st), Zion Rose (1st), Tague Davis (3rd, FR), Ethan Eberle (FR)

ACC Preseason Poll: 4th

Louisville's Lucas Moore (53) is one of two All-ACC First Team outfielders returning for the Cardinals in 2026. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Kansas State

Last Season: 32-26 (17-13 Big 12, 6th); Lost in Austin Regional

Head Coach: Pete Hughes (202-168 at KSU, 8th) | 854-660-3 career record | 1x Super Regional, 4x NCAA Regional | 2x Big East Coach OTY

All-Conference Returners: AJ Evasco (FR), James Guyette (HM)

Big 12 Preseason Poll: 7th

No. 16 Florida State

Last Season: 42-16 (17-10 ACC, 2nd); lost to Oregon State in Super Regional

Head Coach: Link Jarrett (117-64 at FSU, 4th) | 418-262 career record | 2x CWS | 1x Southern Conference regular season & tournament | 1x ACC Coach OTY, 2x Southern Coach OTY, 1x SEC Assistant Coach OTY, 1x C-USA Assistant Coach OTY

All-Conference Returners: Myles Bailey (FR)

ACC Preseason Poll: 3rd (One 1st Place Vote)

Florida State head coach Link Jarrett has the Seminoles positioned to compete for another CWS bid going into his fourth season. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Weekend Outlook

Nebraska's weekend opens with its toughest matchup of the three-game slate, taking on No. 15 Louisville on Friday afternoon. Coming off the program's sixth College World Series appearance, which has all come under head coach Dan McDonnell, Louisville returns a veteran core that was a big reason why the Cardinals finished their season in Omaha. The outfielder duo of Lucas Moore (.341, 53 SB) and Zion Rose (13 HR, 67 RBI), plus the return of All-ACC Third Team and All-Freshman pick Tague Davis (18 HR, 52 RBI) anchor a dangerous lineup that now also includes All-MAC First Team Ohio transfer Ben Slanker, who hit two homers over the weekend.

Left-hander Ethan Eberle was a standout true freshman in the bullpen before transitioning to the weekend rotation by April. He clocked in a 4.65 ERA in 62 innings while racking up 59 strikeouts compared to 25 walks. He was tabbed as the opening day starter for the Cardinals and allowed one run one on two hits across 4.1 innings with six strikeouts in Louisville's 4-3 loss to Michigan State.

Kansas State fell back in Pete Hughes' seventh season after making a surprise Super Regional in 2024. A 32-26 regular season finish last year concluded with a 1-2 performance in the Austin Regional, falling to the top-seeded Longhorns. Returning Freshman All-American and Lincoln native AJ Evasco powers the Kansas State lineup after hitting .311 with 11 homers and 52 RBIs in his first college season after graduating from Lincoln East. Returning third baseman Dee Kennedy has been another key slugger by swatting three home runs and driving in 15 runs in the first four games of 2026.

Wildcats' right-hander Carson Liggett got the nod as the Saturday starter for KSU at the MLB Desert Invitational and projects as NU's opposing pitcher this weekend. The redshirt senior tallied five scoreless innings with two hits, five strikeouts, and two walks against UConn, marking his first appearance since the 2024 season with Louisville after he didn't play last year due to injury. However, Hughes and his team deployed the "opener" strategy, opting for two-way player Donte Lewis for the first two innings, but he was bashed for three runs and four walks.

Kansas State slugger and Lincoln native AJ Evasco hit .311 with 11 home runs for the Wildcats last year as a true freshman. | Kansas State Athletics

Despite a plethora of turnover after a season that saw Florida State come up one win short of a second-straight College World Series Appearance, the Seminoles will be back in contention for Omaha. With ace and top MLB prospect Jamie Arnold gone as well as No. 2 starter Joey Volini, FSU added elite hurler Trey Beard from Florida Atlantic, who's set for his debut this weekend after missing last week due to illness. Wes Mendes looks to fill in behind Beard as a returning junior, and he dazzled with a five-inning, scoreless start to begin his new campaign.

The lineup wasn't projected to be the area that FSU leaned on, but they've scored 34 runs in the first three games — albeit against James Madison twice and then Jacksonville. Sophomore Myles Bailey is back after mashing 19 home runs as a true freshman alongside strong returners Cal Fisher (8 HR, 37 RBI) and Brody DeLamielleure (2 HR, 3 RBI in '26). Head coach Link Jarrett needed to reinforce the lineup, and he's counting on the continued ascension of outfielder and USC transfer Brayden Dowd, who hit .324 last year with 10 homers and 36 RBI with the Trojans.

It's a stiff upgrade in competition for the Huskers, but it's also an early opportunity to earn a win that could come back to help anchor NU's RPI resume when it comes to deciding the NCAA Tournament participants. Louisville will be hard to knock off on Friday, but Kansas State is very winnable, and the Huskers have shown themselves to be good for at least one notable ranked win in the first month of the season. In fact, they took down No. 16 Vanderbilt in the second game of the 2025 season at the MLB Desert Invitational. While this won't be against an SEC foe, give me Nebraska to take two of three games this weekend and provide a spark to the Huskers' chase for their third-straight NCAA Regional berth.

