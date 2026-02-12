How to Watch Nebraska Baseball in the MLB Desert Invitational with Preview, Breakdown, TV & Streaming

As February arrives and the winter calendar begins to shift, another offseason gives way to the start of the 2026 college baseball season.

Yet despite a second-straight NCAA Regional appearance for the Nebraska baseball team in 2025, the Huskers and head coach Will Bolt enter the new campaign with something to prove. Even with consecutive Big Ten Tournament titles, including last season's to save what was going to be a disappointing year, Nebraska has bowed out in each regional with a 1-2 record, which falls well short of their showing in 2021 when they were one game away from reaching a Super Regional and taking down Arkansas.

Returning around 50% of their team production from last season, the Huskers will be blending a solid mix of veteran returners with impact transfers, plus the hopeful development of some of their homegrown recruits. Three of the four starters making up NU's opening weekend rotation return from last year's team, while Dylan Carey, Case Sanderson, Joshua Overbeek, and Devin Nunez also come back to Lincoln after production 2025 seasons. Then, you have Preseason All-American Third Team selection and Miami (OH) transfer Cooper Katskee looking to make a difference as a starter, while true freshman Jeter Worthley looks to star right away as a first-year catcher.

All-in-all, it's another roster that has the talent to make a push to the postseason, as backed up by Nebraska's fourth-place ranking in the Big Ten preseason poll. In what has become a trend for Bolt's teams in the last few seasons, the Huskers make their way south to open up the new season against stiff competition as part of the MLB Desert Invitational.

Here's all you need to know.

How to Follow Along

Game 1

Matchup: Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. UConn (0-0, 0-0 BIG EAST)

Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. UConn (0-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) When: Friday, February 13

Friday, February 13 Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz. Time: 7 p.m. CST

7 p.m. CST Watch: MLB Network

MLB Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 2

Matchup: Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Northeastern (0-0, 0-0 CAA)

Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Northeastern (0-0, 0-0 CAA) When: Saturday, February 14

Saturday, February 14 Where: Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.

Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz. Time: 7:30 p.m. CST

7:30 p.m. CST Watch: MLB.com

MLB.com Listen: Huskers Radio Network and affiliates

Game 3

Game 4

Matchup: Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Stanford (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Stanford (0-0, 0-0 ACC) When: Monday, February 16

Monday, February 16 Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz. Time: 2 p.m. CST

2 p.m. CST Watch: MLB.com

MLB.com Listen: Huskers Radio Networkand Affiliates

Nebraska's Carson Jasa moves to the weekend rotation after being a midweek option last season as a freshman. | Nebraska Athletics

Probable Pitchers

**All stats used are from 2025

Friday

Nebraska: RHP Ty Horn, Jr. (4-4, 4.94 ERA, 85.2 IP, 76 SO, 32 BB)

UConn: LHP Charlie West, Jr. (6-0, 2.58 ERA, 52.1 IP, 59 SO, 34 BB)

Saturday

Nebraska: RHP Carson Jasa, R-Soph. (2-2, 8.68 ERA, 18.2 IP, 24 SO, 19 BB)

Northeastern: RHP Andrew Wertz (4-1, 1.33 ERA, 27.0 IP, 38 SO, 14 BB)

Sunday

Nebraska: RHP Cooper Katskee, R-Jr. (11-2, 3.08 ERA, 84.2 IP, 70 SO, 30 BB)

Grand Canyon: TBA

Monday

Nebraska: RHP Gavin Blachowicz, Soph. (3-0, 3.80 ERA, 21.1 IP, 22 SO, 14 BB)

Stanford: TBA

Series Histories

UConn

UConn leads 2-1

Friday marks the first showdown between the two teams outside of postseason play. The two programs splits games in the 2019 Oklahoma City Regional.

Northeastern

Nebraska leads 1-0

The two teams have only faced one another once before at the 2021 Fayetteville Regional where the Huskers won 8-6.

Grand Canyon

Nebraska leads 3-2

The series history between the two teams began in 2024, but their last meeting came in the opening weekend last season when the Lopes beat No. 23 Nebraska 3-1.

Stanford

Stanford leads 6-2

The two programs haven't met since the 2008 season-opening series when the Cardinal took two of three games from the Huskers.

UConn head coach Jim Penders looks to get his team back to an NCAA regional after falling one game short in 2025. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Opponent Scout

UConn

Last Season: 38-21 (17-4 BIG EAST); Did not qualify for the postseason.

Head Coach: Jim Penders (773-496-6, 23rd season)

All-Conference Returners: SS Rob Rispoli (1st) | 1B Tyler Minick (2nd)

BIG EAST Preseason Poll: 1st

Northeastern outfielder Harrison Feinberg returns in 2026 after an All-American campaign in 2025. | Northeastern Athletics

Northeastern

Last Season: 49-11 (25-2 CAA); Lost in Tallahassee Regional

Head Coach: Mike Glavine (357-222-1, 12th season)

All-Conference Returners: OF Harrison Feinberg (All-American, Co-Player OTY, 1st) | Carmelo Musacchia (HM)

CAA Preseason Poll: 1st in North Division

Grand Canyon

Last Season: 31-27 (13-11), Did not qualify for the postseason

Head Coach: Gregg Wallis (104-73, 4th season)

All-Conference Returners: None

Mountain West Preseason Poll: 6th

Stanford

Last Season: 27-25 (11-19 ACC); Did not qualify for the postseason

Head Coach: David Esquer (275-150, 9th season)

All-Conference Returners: OF Tatum Marsh (All-Freshman)

ACC Preseason Poll: 10th

Outlook

As far as opponent quality, the brands outweigh the on-paper matchup. The toughest part of Nebraska's Arizona trip should come in the front half when they take on BIG EAST favorite UConn to open up the season. The lack of RPI last season was the dagger for the Huskies, who lost the BIG EAST Tournament championship to miss out on an NCAA Regional berth. NU has to battle lefty ace Charlie West to begin the season, and the Huskies bring back a pair of all-conference players in shortstop Rob Rispoli (.324) and first baseman Tyler Minick (22 HRs).

Northeastern is among the favorites in the Coastal Athletic Conference and returns what should be one of the best players in the country in Harrison Feinberg, who hit .367 last year with 18 homers, 67 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases in a breakout junior campaign. Grand Canyon and Stanford are both projected to finish in the middle or bottom half of their conference, which sets up nicely for the Huskers if the first two games go sideways.

Overall, it's a weekend that provides a nice balance for Nebraska in being able to sharpen their iron in preparation for what could be the toughest stretch of the season when they face No. 8 Louisville and No. 16 Florida State as part of the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series next week in Texas, which is then followed by a three-game visit to No. 9 Auburn.

