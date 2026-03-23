How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Kansas State with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

What started as a setback turned into another positive weekend for the Nebraska baseball team.

Reminiscent of the 2023 pitcher's duel between NU's Emmett Olson and Michigan's Connor O'Hallaron, both teams were nearly equal in a game dominated by pitching. Nebraska's 2026 ace, Ty Horn, was knocked around early with two runs allowed in the first three innings, but he still put together eight strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. His opponent, Kurt Barr, won the day, however, with one run surrendered across seven innings with 10 strikeouts.

The trio of Caleb Clark, Tucker Timmerman and Grant Cleavinger did a nice job holding the fort after Horn exited, but the Huskers' offense stranded nine runners as the Wolverines snapped NU's 11-game winning streak with a 2-1 series-opening win.

The Cornhuskers appeared to take the loss personally, as they rebounded the next day to hammer Michigan starter David Lally Jr. for four runs in only his two-inning outing. Dylan Carey got the action going with a two-run single in the top of the first before NU padded the lead with three more across in the third. Carey stamped another impressive day with a two-run triple in the fourth, which was followed by Miken Miller's own triple. With the Wolverine offense suffocated by the six-inning, eight-strikeout start by Carson Jasa, the Huskers rolled to a 10-0 run-rule shutout win.

Sunday's rubber match was defined by the long ball, which catapulted NU to their fifth win in the first six conference games. After falling behind 1-0 off a catcher's interference, Rhett Stokes equaled the score with a solo blast in the sixth inning. The Wolverines replied with two runs in the bottom half of the frame, but NU threw another haymaker with a Carey solo homer to highlight a three-run seventh inning to regain a 4-3 lead.

A leadoff solo shot by Michigan tied the game at four, but Max Buettenback gave the Huskers their final lead with another solo shot to start the ninth. Jett Buck provided plenty of insurance with a grand slam to cap a five-run ninth inning, and despite the Wolverines plating a run in the bottom half, Timmerman slammed the door to give Nebraska a road series win.

The Huskers come back to the midwest where they'll finish out a six-game road swing against an old conference foe that delivered one of NU's six losses earlier this season. Here's all you need to know as Nebraska takes on Kansas State for a lone midweek showdown in Manhattan.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (18-6, 5-1 B1G) at Kansas State (17-7, 3-3 Big 12)

Nebraska (18-6, 5-1 B1G) at Kansas State (17-7, 3-3 Big 12) When: Tuesday, March 24

Tuesday, March 24 Where: Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas Time: 6 p.m. CDT

6 p.m. CDT Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Nebraska's Cooper Katskee owns a 2.25 ERA through his first three midweek starts this season. | Amarillo Mullen

Probable Pitchers

Nebraska: RHP Cooper Katskeep, R-Jr. (3-0, 1.48 ERA, 24.1 IP, 32 SO, 3 BB)

Kansas State: TBD

Series History

Nebraska leads 175-120

Kansas State took down the Huskers 5-3 in the second game of the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series on Feb. 21.

This will mark the second contest of a three-game slate between the two teams this season as the finale is set for April 28 in Lincoln.

The Huskers will look to win the next two in order to win its first season series against the Wildcats since 2017 when they won both games.

Kansas State Scout

Last Season: 32-26 (17-13 Big 12, 6th)

Finish: L, 15-8 to No. 4 Texas in Austin Regional

All-Big 12: 2x Second Team, 1x All-Freshman, 3x Honorable Mention

Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes (left) looks to lead the Wildcats to their third straight NCAA Regional in 2026. | Kansas State Athletics

Head Coach: Pete Hughes

Year at School: 8th

Kansas State Record: 215-175 (.551)

Career Record: 867-667-3 (.564)

NCAA Regionals/Championships: 1x Super Regional, 4x NCAA Regional

Awards: 2x Big East Coach OTY

All-Conference Returners: AJ Evasco (All-Fr.), James Guyette (HM)

Big 12 Preseason Poll: 7th of 14

All-Big 12 Preseason Honors: None

Key Returners

Dee Kennedy | INF | Jr. | All-American candidate that's enjoying a breakout campaign that sees him ranked in the top five of the Big 12 in home runs (11), RBIs (40) and average (.410) while also leading the conference in both runs scored (40) and stolen bases (15).

Ty Smolinski | INF | Soph. | The Bellevue West graduate appeared in just 11 games as a freshman last season before moving into a starting role this year, where he's hitting .370 with four homers and 21 RBIs while earning more walks (14) than strikeouts (11).

Shintaro Inoue | INF | Sr. | A returning starter from 2025 that once transferred from Western Nebraska CC, the Japan native has slashed .337 in all 24 games with the second-most hits (31) on the Wildcats.

AJ Evasco | INF | Soph. | The Lincoln native was named a Freshman All-American and made the Big 12 All-Freshman team last season after hitting .311 with 11 home runs; he's still hitting .326 on the year, but his power has been down this season with only two in 95 at-bats.

Bear Madliak | C | R-Sr. | The returning starter behind the dish has improved his average to .286 this season with a pair of home runs and 13 RBIs.

Tazwell Butler | RHP | R-Sr. | Ranked sixth on KSU last year with 15 appearances, he's already at 10 this season, but with an elevated ERA of 7.90 in 13.2 innings pitched and two saves.

Cole Wisenbaker | LHP | R-Jr. | Missed all of 2025 with an injury, which came after a stellar sophomore campaign that had him record a 2.67 ERA across 22 relief appearances; he's struggled in his eight appearances and five innings this season, posting a 14.40 ERA in those outings.

Miles Smith | RHP | R-Sr. | Ranked fifth on the team with a 2.79 ERA, the veteran righty has allowed three runs across nine innings and six appearances.

Kansas State's Dee Kennedy has played like an All-American as he ranks near the top of the Big 12 in most offensive categories. | Kansas State Athletics

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Carlos Vasquez | INF | R-Sr. | All-Conference USA Second Team transfer from Western Kentucky, who's second on the Wildcats with a .382 average, five homers and 33 RBI.

Cohen Feser | RHP | R-Sr. | A four-year transfer from TCU, the righty from San Antonio is tied for the team lead in saves (2) and owns a 2.25 ERA in 12 innings and six appearances, which includes one start.

Carson Liggett | RHP | R-Sr. | After being named an All-ACC Second Team pick at Louisville, the Kansas native missed all of 2025 with injury, but has returned to lead the Wildcats in ERA (0.00) in 10.1 innings with eight strikeouts and four walks.

Grant Gallagher | INF | Sr. | A transfer from East Tennessee State, Gallagher earned All-SoCon Second Team honors after hitting over 20 homers; doesn't have the same power stroke with KSU (two home runs), but he's hitting .329 through 79 at-bats this season.

Micah Kendrick | INF | R-Soph. | With Kansas State marking his third different school after stops at TCU and Folsom Lake College, the Texas native has launched four home runs and hit .306 through 22 games this year.

Robby Bolin | OF | Sr. | The Topeka, Kansas outfielder transferred from Nebraska to Manhattan, but he's only hitting .220 in starting for all of his 17 appearances this season.

Robert Fortenberry | LHP | Sr. | After earning NJCAA National Pitcher of the Year honors at Weatherford College in 2024, Fortenberry transferred to Mississippi State, where he logged an 11.12 ERA before coming to Kansas State, where he's again struggled with an ERA north of 11.

Matt Flores | RHP | Sr. | After spending seasons at both Hawaii and UC Riverside, the California native has recorded a 5.65 ERA in 14 innings while making two starts.

Austin Haley | INF/RHP | Jr. | A two-way player that transferred from Murray State College, Haley's 1.00 ERA in nine innings ranks second on the Wildcats.

Outlook

Coming off back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances, including a Super Regional in 2024, head coach Pete Hughes and the Wildcats look to be in contention for their third-straight postseason finish together. With an RPI (38) that slots just six places lower than Nebraska, the Wildcats have compiled 17 wins in 24 games this year with a strength of schedule that ranks No. 71.

The offense has been elite for the Wildcats, who rank inside the top five in most offensive categories, including second in runs, doubles, RBIs, walks and stolen bases. Hitting .324 as a team, Kansas State is led by superstar Dee Kennedy. In the midst of an All-American campaign, the junior infielder has already equaled his home run output from last season (11) and leads the team with 40 RBIs, average (.410), OPS (1.420), hits (34) and runs (40) while ranking first in the conference in stolen bases (15).

It hasn't all been him, however, as the Wildcats struck gold with their influx of transfer hitters. Named an All-Conference USA Second Team last season, Carlos Vasquez ranks second on KSU with a .382 average, five home runs and 33 RBIs as a first-year Wildcat. An all-conference power hitter at East Tennessee State in 2025, Grant Gallagher has hit .329 in the transition to the Big 12. Plus, Micah Kendrick has hit .306 with four bombs after previous stops at both TCU and Folsom Lake College.

Kansas State's Carson Liggett tossed over four innings of shutout relief in KSU's 5-3 win over Nebraska back on Feb. 21 in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. | Kansas State Athletics

Nebraska natives Ty Smolinski and AJ Evasco have also each made an impact in the lineup. A graduate of Bellevue West, Smolinski is one of four starters with an OPS above 1.000 while ranking third with a .370 average. A Freshman All-American last season, Evasco's power hasn't shined as much this season, but he's still hitting .326 in all 24 games.

Another decent mix of returners and transfers from the bullpen will create another challenge for the Huskers. UC Riverside transfer Matt Flores has found success with a 5.65 ERA and the most innings pitched from a non-starter at 14.1. Tazwell Butler ranks right behind Flores in innings (13.2) and is tied for the team lead with two saves, but he's been hit hard with a 7.90 ERA. A four-year transfer from TCU, Cohen Feser has flashed for a 2.25 ERA in 12 innings, while high-leverage relievers Miles Smith (2.79 ERA in 9.2 IP), Austin Haley (1.00 ERA in 9.0 IP) and Adam Arther (3.24 ERA in 8.1 IP) have also become impact arms.

Going back to KSU's 5-3 win on Feb. 21 in Texas, the Huskers were able to hit starter Donte Lewis with three runs in his 4.2 innings. However, it was Carson Liggett who got the better of NU, tossing 4.1 shutout innings of relief to represent one of his three outings this season. Not having pitched since Feb. 27, don't be surprised to see Liggett get an appearance, knowing his previous success.

Katskee will get his toughest start of the season against the Wildcats, who may end up being one of the best offenses that Nebraska will face by the time the season ends. You can expect the Wildcats to get a couple across from Katskee, but I'm going with the Huskers to take a close one from KSU and set up a season series decider back in Lincoln on April 28.