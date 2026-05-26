How to Watch No. 13 Nebraska Baseball in the NCAA Lincoln Regional with Preview, Breakdown and TV Channel

The 17-year drought is finally over for the Nebraska baseball team — the Cornhuskers will officially be hosting its own NCAA Regional for the first time since 2008.

After completing their best regular season since head coach Will Bolt starred for Nebraska baseball during the program’s golden run in the mid-2000s, the Cornhuskers earned a well-deserved No. 13 overall seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament and their best opportunity yet to return to the College World Series since falling short in the 2021 Fayetteville Super Regional.

Even entering last week's Big Ten tournament as the No. 2 overall seed, the Cornhuskers didn't necessarily need to win one game in order for their regional host chances to hold up. They did anyway — navigating a poorly-planned tournament schedule to outlast Michigan 6-4 in the Big Ten quarterfinals despite the game beginning at 11 p.m. local time and ending just short of 2 a.m. Despite four earned runs allowed in six innings, starter Carson Jasa struck out eight Wolverines while Ty Horn and J'Shawn Unger tossed three-straight scoreless innings in relief. Case Sanderson led the offense with three RBIs off a two-run triple and a one-run single to keep a tight lead.

Facing off Oregon — who represented just one of the two conference series losses in the regular season for the Big Red — exploited its matchup with the Cornhuskers once again. Ducks' starter Will Sanford kept the NU bats silent in six innings with only two hits allowed while striking out nine. Nebraska kept it close by trailing 3-0, but a two-run triple and two-run home run in the seventh blew it open for Oregon to cruise to a 7-0 shutout win.

Now, the Cornhuskers turn their focus to Friday with a regional that will draw plenty of eyes for its popular college brands and matchups that should see plenty of offense. Here's all you need to know for this weekend's regional in Lincoln for the first time since 2008.

How to Follow Along

Game 1

Matchup: No. 13 Nebraska (42-15, 23-7 B1G) vs. South Dakota State (24-31, 12-5 Summit League)

No. 13 Nebraska (42-15, 23-7 B1G) vs. South Dakota State (24-31, 12-5 Summit League) When: Friday, May 29

Friday, May 29 Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 3 p.m. CDT

3 p.m. CDT Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 2

Matchup: Ole Miss (36-21, 15-15 SEC) vs. Arizona State (37-19, 19-11 Big 12)

Ole Miss (36-21, 15-15 SEC) vs. Arizona State (37-19, 19-11 Big 12) When: Friday, May 29

Friday, May 29 Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 8 p.m. CDT

8 p.m. CDT Watch: ESPNU

Game 3

Matchup: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner

Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner When: Saturday, May 30

Saturday, May 30 Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 2 p.m. CDT

2 p.m. CDT Watch: TBA (ESPN+ or ESPN Linear Channel)

Game 4

Matchup: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser

Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser When: Saturday, May 30

Saturday, May 30 Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 7 p.m. CDT

7 p.m. CDT Watch: TBA (ESPN+ or ESPN Linear Channel)

Game 5

Matchup: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Winner

Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Winner When: Sunday, May 31

Sunday, May 31 Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 2 p.m. CDT

2 p.m. CDT Watch: TBA (ESPN+ or ESPN Linear Channel)

Game 6

Matchup : Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner

: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner When: Sunday, May 31

Sunday, May 31 Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 7 p.m. CDT

7 p.m. CDT Watch: TBA (ESPN+ or ESPN Linear Channel)

Game 7 (if necessary)

Matchup: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser

Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser When: Monday, June 1

Monday, June 1 Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb. Time: TBA

TBA Watch: TBA (ESPN+ or ESPN Linear Channel)

South Dakota State's Sam Schlecht leads the rotation with a 5.88 ERA in 14 starts this season with a 4-4 record. | South Dakota State Athletics

Friday Probable Pitchers

Nebraska: RHP Carson Jasa, R-Soph. (9-2, 3.76 ERA, 81.1 IP, 109 SO, 45 BB)

South Dakota State: RHP Sasm Schlecht, Sr. (4-4, 5.88 ERA, 72 IP, 70 SO, 21 BB)

South Dakota State Scout

2026 Record: 24-31 (12-15 Summit League, 4th)

Summit League Tournament: Became the second No. 4 seed in Summit League history to win the conference baseball tournament after knocking off top-seeded Oral Roberts in a winner-take-game

Conference Awards: None

All-Summit League Honorees: 3B Nolan Grawe (1st), DH Luke Luskey (1st), C Luke Jones (HM), UT Nate Wachter (HM), RP Ty Madison (HM)

Head Coach: Rob Bishop

Year at School: 10th

SDSU Record: 203-267 (.432)

Career Record: 420-375-1 (.528)

Championships: 1x Summit League tournament (2026), 1x NJCAA World Series App, 2x GNAC regular season, 10x MonDak regular season, 1x SDIC regular season

Awards: 1x SDIC Coach OTY (2000)

Previous HC Stops: Montana State (2011-2016), Miles CC (2001-2010), Huron (2000, NAIA)

South Dakota State head coach Rob Bishop enters his first NCAA Regional with the Jackrabbits after 10 seasons. | South Dakota State Athletics

Postseason History

DI NCAA Regionals: 2x (2026, 2013)

Record: 0-2

Best Finish: Regional

Series History

Nebraska leads 19-4

The Huskers sneaked past the Jackrabbits earlier this season on March 4 in Lincoln. Dylan Carey's RBI double in the bottom of the eighth proved to be the game-winning run for a 5-4 victory after NU blew a 4-0 lead.

Prior to that contest, South Dakota State pulled an upset with a 10-6 win over the Cornhuskers in 2024.

SDSU's Nolan Grawe paced the Summit League in both doubles (18) and runs scored (50) as part of a standout sophomore season. | South Dakota State Athletics

SDSU Players to Watch

Batters

Nolan Grawe | 3B | Soph. | The All-Summit League First Team pick hit .321 on the season with seven homers and 49 RBIs while leading the conference in both doubles (18) and runs scored (50) in just his second college season.

Luke Luskey | DH | Jr. | The junior earned his third-straight all-conference award and his first honor on the first team after finishing second in the Summit League with 13 homers and leading the league with 55 RBIs.

Nate Wachter | UTL | R-Fr. | The Blair native ranked third on SDSU with a .304 average while contributing 55 hits, four home runs and 41 RBIs as part of a season that saw him earn All-Summit League Honorable Mention.

Carter Taylor | OF | Fr. | The first-year Jackrabbit was one of just four players on the team to have an average above .300 and added 10 doubles, four home runs and 24 RBIs in his first-ever college regular season.

Omaha native Ty Madison was an All-Summit League Honorable Mention after posting a 4.75 ERA over 66 innings as the lead reliever for SDSU. | South Dakota State Athletics

Pitchers

Ty Madison | RHP | Sr. | The Omaha native and Westside graduate was an all-conference honorable mention after putting together a senior season that saw him produce a 4.75 ERA in over 66 innings and 21 appearances with three saves and 51 strikeouts.

Drew McDowell | RHP | Soph. | Led the Jackrabbits with a 3.95 ERA across 41 innings and 12 appearances, which included five starts. The second-year pitcher posted 43 strikeouts, but also walked 23 batters.

Sam Schlecht | RHP | Sr. | In his first full season in the rotation, the senior from Minnesota led SDSU with 72 innings pitched and a 5.88 ERA across 14 starts. Favored to start against Nebraska, Schlecht has recorded 70 strikeouts compared to 21 walks this season.

Kaden Rylance | RHP | Fr. | The South Dakota native has spent most of his first college season as a starter and enters the weekend sporting a 6.70 ERA in 13 appearances (10 starts) and 44.1 innings.

Ole Miss Scout

2026 Record: 36-21 (15-15 SEC, T-9th)

SEC Tournament: Lost to No. 16 Missouri 10-8 as the No. 9 seed in the first round

Conference Awards: None

All-SEC Honorees: RP Walker Hooks (1st), 1B Will Furniss (2nd), 3B Judd Utermark (2nd), SP Cade Townsend (2nd), P Hunter Elliot (All-Defensive)

Head Coach: Mike Bianco

Year at School: 26th

Ole Miss Record: 985-586-1 (.627)

Career Record: 1,085-657-1 (.623)

Postseason/Championships: 1x CWS Championship (2022), 2x CWS Apps, 8x NCAA Super Regionals, 2x SEC Tournament, 1x SEC regular season, 1x Southland regular season

Awards: 2x Collegiate Baseball National Coach OTY (2022, 2020), All-Alex Box Omaha Era Team

Previous HC Stops: McNeese State (1998-2000)

Mississippi head coach Mike Bianco led the Rebels to the 2022 CWS championship and eight other Super Regionals in 26 seasons. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Postseason History

College World Series Championships: 1x (2022)

CWS Appearances: 6x (2022, 2014, 1972, 1969, 1964, 1956)

Super Regionals: 8x (2022, 2021, 2019, 2014, 2009, 2007, 2006, 2005)

NCAA Regionals: 27x

All-Time Record: 75-56 (.573)

Series History

Ole Miss leads 1-0

The only matchup with Nebraska for the Rebels came in the 2023 Cambria College Classic in Minnesota when Ole Miss blew past the Huskers 14-5 on March 5.

Ole Miss' Judd Utermark (27) led the Rebels in average, home runs and total bases this season while making the All-SEC Second Team. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Batters

Judd Utermark | 3B | Sr. | The 6-foot-5 infielder led the Rebels in home runs (20) and total bases (138) for the second-straight season, but in 2026 he also paced the team in average (.318) en route to All-SEC Second Team honors.

Tristan Bissetta | OF | Sr. | The Clemson transfer is tied with Utermark for the team high in homers (20) and leads the Rebels in RBIs with 57 while teaming up with Utermark to be one of two players on the team with a four-digit OPS (1.013).

Will Furniss | 1B | Sr. | The second of two hitters to make the All-SEC Second Team, the Texas native was second on Ole Miss with a .315 average in 57 games while adding seven homers, 11 doubles and 52 RBIs. He also posted 37 walks compared to his 51 strikeouts.

Collin Reuter | C/IF | Sr. | The former BYU transfer may enter the postseason having hit just .264 in the regular season, but the Mississippi native leads the team with 14 doubles and six homers to make up nearly half of his 42 hits on the season.

Walker Hooks (19) led the SEC with a 1.73 ERA in conference play as the sophomore was the lone Rebel on the All-SEC First Team. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Pitchers

Walker Hooks | LHP | Soph. | The lone representative for Ole Miss on the SEC All-First Team, Hooks compiled a conference-leading 1.73 ERA with seven saves and three wins across 36.1 innings in conference play. Plus, he collected a 36-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his second season with the Rebels.

Cade Townsend | RHP | Soph. | Another second-year pitcher that made a huge jump, the California native leads the Ole Miss rotation with a 3.81 ERA in 13 starts, which earned him All-SEC Second Team honors.

Taylor Rabe | RHP | Soph. | The 6-foot-5 swing starter has made starts in eight of his 14 appearances this season, which has come with a 4.08 ERA across 57.1 innings. What's impressive is that the sophomore has racked up 81 strikeouts compared to just eight walks.

Landon Waters | RHP | Sr. | The former JUCO product doesn't last long in his outings, but he's been effective this season for Ole Miss as he ranks second on the team in both ERA (3.13) and appearances (22), which has come across just 23 innings pitched.

Arizona State Scout

2026 Record: 37-19 (19-11 Big 12, T-3rd)

Big 12 Tournament: Lost to No. 2 West Virginia as the No. 3 seed in the semifinals

Conference Awards: Big 12 Player of the Year (Landon Hairston)

All-Big 12 Honorees: IF Nu'u Contrades (1st), OF Landon Hairston (1st), SP Cole Carlon (1st), IF Dominic Smaldino (2nd), Sean Fitzpatrick (HM), Taylor Penn (HM), Dean Toigo (HM)

Head Coach: Willie Bloomquist

Year at School: 5th

Arizona State & Career Record: 163-124 (.568)

Postseason/Championships: 2x NCAA Regionals

Awards: None

Postseason History

College World Series Championships: 5x (1981, 1977, 1969, 1967, 1965)

CWS Appearances: 22x (2010 last appearance)

Super Regionals: 7x (2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2005, 2003)

NCAA Regionals: 43x

All-Time Record: 172-84 (.671)

Series History

Arizona State leads 9-6

The two teams last met in 2020 for a non-conference series in Will Bolt's first season as Nebraska head coach. The Sun Devils took two of the three games in Tempe.

There's plenty of postseason history between the two programs. The teams met twice in the 2005 CWS, with the Huskers winning 5-3 before the Sun Devils pulled out an 8-7 extra-inning thriller to knock out Nebraska. Plus, Arizona State ended NU's season in the 2007 Tempe Regional.

ASU's Landon Hairston is one of the best players in the country and has 28 home runs on a .413 average entering the regional. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Players to Watch

Batters

Landon Hairston | INF | Soph. | A semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, the sophomore followed up a freshman All-American campaign in 2025 with a better one in 2026. Hairston hammered 28 home runs, 79 RBIs and 20 doubles on a .413 average as all but one of those categories led the Big 12.

Nu'u Contrades | INF | R-Jr. | An impact player since day one, the senior was named to the All-Big 12 First Team after sending out 17 homers, 53 RBIs, 15 doubles and 10 stolen bases on a .373 average for a standout final college season.

Dominic Smaldino | INF | Jr. | The 6-foot-6 transfer from California has hit 16 home runs in his first season with the Sun Devils while adding 49 RBIs and hitting .332 in 55 games.

Dean Toigo | OF | Gr. | Rounding out ASU's big four, the 2025 Co-Mountain West Player of the Year at UNLV, Toigo's power has translated well to the Big 12 with 17 home runs, plus 52 RBIs and 15 doubles on a .319 average.

Arizona State left-hander Cole Carlon (14) led the Sun Devils' rotation with a 3.51 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 15 starts. | Joseph Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pitchers

Cole Carlon | LHP | Jr. | The left-handed ace for the ASU rotation compiled a 3.51 ERA across 77 innings and 15 starts while posting 124 strikeouts (2nd in Big 12), which earned him All-Big 12 First Team honors.

Sean Fitzpatrick | LHP | Sr. | The left-handed workhorse for the ASU bullpen, Fitzpatrick leads all Sun Devils with a 2.96 ERA in a team-leading 29 appearances as batters have hit just .167 in his 24.1 innings of work.

Taylor Penn | RHP | Soph. | The 6-foot-5 Penn transferred to ASU from Western Kentucky and has become an important piece for the Sun Devils as a swing starter. His 6-0 record and 3.22 ERA is the best among ASU pitchers with at least one start.

Derek Schaefer | RHP | Jr. | A 2024 national champion at Tennessee during his freshman season, the 6-foot-3 junior has seen his ERA spike to 6.16 in 30.2 innings and 28 appearances, but he's the closer for ASU with a team-high eight saves on the campaign.

Regional Outlook

Since coming only a few outs away from its first College World Series appearance since 2005, the Nebraska baseball team and head coach Will Bolt seemingly have their best path since falling short to top-seeded Arkansas in 2021.

The journey starts with the surprise Summit League Champion, South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Coming off a tough scheduled non-conference slate, SDSU went only 12-15 in league play to finish fourth in the six-team baseball conference. After taking down No. 1 Oral Roberts — who went 22-6 in conference regular season play — in the first round, the Jackrabbits ousted No. 3 Northern Colorado in the semifinals. Oral Roberts awaited in the title series and the Golden Eagles took the first game 4-1 to force a winner-take-all. South Dakota State pulled away for a shocking 9-6 win to earn its second-ever Division I NCAA Regional appearance.

The Cornhuskers actually beat SDSU during the regular season. On a Wednesday, March 4 contest that was rescheduled from the earlier Monday due to weather, Nebraska escaped with a 5-4 victory at Haymarket Park. Allbeit, the Huskers were short on arms that day. Coming off a three-game series at Auburn — NU's potential Super Regional opponent — the Cornhuskers had thrown Cooper Katskee for his midweek debut the night before against Omaha. With an upcoming series at Michigan State to begin conference play, it was a bullpen game for Nebraska. Pryce Bender pitched four scoreless innings in his start, but Tucker Timmerman and Colin Nowacyzk allowed two runs apiece in a combined 3.1 innings to squander NU's 4-0 lead.

Luckily for the Cornhuskers, Dylan Carey ended up with the eventual game-winning RBI double to left field in the bottom of the eighth. Fresh off a full week's rest, the Jackrabbits will likely get the flame-throwing Carson Jasa Friday night. I expect Nebraska to dispatch SDSU with ease, which makes it between these next two teams.

Slotted as the No. 2 seed in the regional, Ole Miss presents the biggest challenge. Entering the postseason with a top 20 RPI, 36-21 record and 15-15 in SEC play, the Rebels were on pace to host their own regional with a decent showing at the upcoming conference tournament. Instead, last-seeded (16) Missouri upset No. 9 Ole Miss to kiss their hosting chances goodbye.

The offense doesn't carry the depth of either the Cornhuskers or the Sun Devils in the regional. Ranked in the middle of the pack for most SEC offensive categories, the Rebel bats led the conference in strikeouts, but are above average in home runs and walks, which is exemplified by star hitters Judd Utermark (20 HR, .318), Tristan Bissetta (20 HR, 57 RBIs) and Austin Fawley, who hit 10 of his 13 home runs during conference play.

Ole Miss outfielder Tristan Bissetta (32) enters the Lincoln Regional with a team-high 20 home runs and 57 RBIs for the Rebels. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pitching side is much better for the Rebels, who compiled a 4.47 team ERA for sixth-best in the SEC. Despite being vulnerable to the long ball, Ole Miss ranked second in strikeouts (637) and was in the top half in the fewest amount of walks allowed. Cade Townsend (3.81 ERA) spearheads a rotation that Nebraska can deal with, but the Mississippi bullpen is scary.

All-SEC First Team selection and left-hander Walker Hooks led the conference in ERA (1.73) during league play while managing a team-high 23 appearances and seven saves with 54 strikeouts compared to just nine walks. Senior Landon Waters (3.13 ERA) is a great setup man, while JP Robertson (4.11 ERA), Hudson Calhoun (4.15) and Owen Kelly (4.25) round out an impressive group.

Their battle with No. 3 seed Arizona State will be fascinating to watch. The Sun Devils are a strong three seed after a third-place regular season finish and being a semifinalist in the Big 12 tournament. In possessing one of the strongest hitting quartets in college baseball, head coach and former MLB journeyman Willie Bloomquist has ASU in a regional for the second-straight season.

Everything begins with sophomore Landon Hairston. Coming off a freshman All-American season, the in-state native has taken his game to another level. The 5-foot-11 Sun Devil was named Big 12 Player of the Year after hitting .413 with 28 home runs and 79 RBIs, which all led the conference. Fellow All-Big 12 First Team pick Nu'u Contrades added 17 homers and 53 RBIs on a .373 clip. Plus, Cal transfer Dominic Smaldino hit .332 with 16 home runs and 49 RBIs and UNLV newcomer Dean Toigo tied for second on the team with 17 home runs and 52 RBIs from a .319 average. The Sun Devils sat inside the top four for most conference offensive stats and they recorded the fewest amount of strikeouts.

Arizona State reliever Sean Fitzpatrick (38) led the Sun Devils with a 2.96 ERA across a team-high 29 appearances. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pitching staff had a few standouts as well. Left-handed ace Cole Carlon has high velocity and used it to strike out 124 batters (2nd in Big 12) in 77 innings and 15 starts to post a 3.51 ERA. Swing starter Taylor Penn led all ASU pitchers with at least one start with a 3.22 ERA, which came with a 6-0 record in 20 appearances.

Sean Fitzpatrick is the dominant reliever for Arizona State with a team-low 2.96 ERA across a team-leading 29 appearances. However, he's the setup man for closer and Tennessee transfer Derek Schaefer. Despite a 6.16 ERA, Schaefer has collected eight saves in 28 appearances and just over 30 innings of work.

Being the No. 13 of 16 national host seeds, Nebraska was always going to have a tough path and that aligned with Ole Miss and Arizona State coming to Lincoln. However, the Cornhuskers get to host for a reason. NU finally has a rotation to compete in a regional format, but winning the first two games is crucial. Teams will want to exploit the Cornhuskers' weaker bullpen, so two victories with back-to-back extended starts is the dream scenario for the Big Red.

The weekend will be nerve-wracking, but being the host has so many advantages and I think that comes through. Give me Nebraska to win its own regional and get back to the supers for the first time in five years.