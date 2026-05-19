Dylan Carey, Drew Grego Lead Nebraska Baseball’s Big Ten Awards Haul

Nebraska baseball’s record-setting 2026 season came with plenty of hardware to match.

Seven Huskers earned postseason honors after helping lead the program to a 41-14 (23-7 Big Ten) record. It’s the kind of production that follows back-to-back Big Ten titles, but it doesn't mean they were earned any less.

Now, as the Big Red prepares for postseason play on Friday afternoon, here’s a breakdown of every Nebraska player who earned recognition, along with the key statistics that got them to this point.

DC the defender. 🔒



🏆 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

🏆 All-Big Ten First Team

🏆 Big Ten All-Defensive Team pic.twitter.com/hSXhjKvu6P — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) May 19, 2026

Dylan Carey: Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, 1st Team All-Big Ten, All-Defensive Team

Senior infielder Dylan Carey headlines Nebraska’s group of honorees after being recognized as one of the top players in the Big Ten during the 2026 season. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after committing just four errors in 197 chances for a .980 fielding percentage, anchoring the infield throughout the year.

The Castle Rock, Colorado, native also became NU's all-time leader in career doubles and is currently tied for fifth in program history with 259 career hits. Carey added 24 multi-hit games and 14 multi-RBI performances this spring, reinforcing his value as one of the most complete players in the conference.

As a result, he was one of six Huskers named to the All-Big Ten Teams. He also earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team after helping turn 27 double plays at shortstop.

Year one and stacking honors.



🏆Big Ten Freshman of the Year

🏆All-Big Ten Second Team

🏆Big Ten All-Freshman Team pic.twitter.com/hAqpafZsvt — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) May 19, 2026

Drew Grego: Big Ten Freshman of the Year, 2nd Team All-Big Ten, All-Freshman Team

Nebraska native Drew Grego hit the ground running in his first season in Lincoln. After helping Bellevue West High School reach two consecutive state tournament appearances during his prep career, the freshman delivered one of the most productive first-year campaigns in recent program history.

For his efforts, Grego became just the sixth player in program history to be named conference Freshman of the Year. In 2026, he appeared in 48 games, including 42 starts, and hit .348 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 44 RBI, and 32 runs scored.

He also earned All-Freshman Team honors and Second-Team All-Big Ten recognition.

The best of the best.



🏆 All-Big Ten First Team pic.twitter.com/TKQYHdqs0X — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) May 19, 2026

Carson Jasa: 1st Team All-Big Ten

Third-year sophomore Carson Jasa becomes the second of six Huskers to earn All-Big Ten recognition this spring. Jasa has gone 9-2 with a 3.58 ERA across 75.1 innings and 14 starts on the year.

On the mound, Jasa has limited opposing hitters to a .211 batting average while striking out 101 batters. That total is tied for the most by an NU pitcher in the Big Ten era and sits ninth all-time on Nebraska’s single-season strikeout list. He will have the opportunity to add to those marks as the Big Red enters postseason play.

Money Mac. 💸



🏆 All-Big Ten Second Team

🏆 Big Ten All-Defensive Team pic.twitter.com/TapG6WFRHI — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) May 19, 2026

Mac Moyer: All-Defensive Team, 2nd Team All-Big Ten

Junior outfielder Mac Moyer emerged as one of the nation’s most productive hitters during the 2026 season. He finished ranked 12th nationally with 83 hits in 54 games, while batting a team-best .376 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs, and 35 RBI.

Nebraska’s leadoff hitter also delivered a standout season defensively. Moyer completed the regular season without committing an error in 121 chances, posting a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in center field. The former Oregon and San Jacinto College transfer quickly became one of the most impactful additions on NU's roster in 2026.

A Lincoln kid making his mark @jeterworthley.



🏆 Big Ten All-Freshman Team pic.twitter.com/22L4iEws5Q — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) May 19, 2026

Jeter Worthley: All-Freshman Team

Lincoln native Jeter Worthley joined Drew Grego on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team after making an immediate impact during his first season with the Huskers. Following a state championship run at Lincoln East High School, Worthley appeared in 48 games and hit .314 with 11 doubles, a team-high three triples, two home runs, 20 RBI, and 40 runs scored.

Behind the plate, Worthley has thrown out seven baserunners this season while helping guide a Nebraska pitching staff that ranks among the top five in the Big Ten in ERA, hits allowed per nine innings, shutouts, strikeouts per nine innings, and WHIP.

More than deserved.



🏆 All-Big Ten Second Team pic.twitter.com/a1t6HLaoXm — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) May 19, 2026

Case Sanderson: 2nd Team All-Big Ten

After earning Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors and Third-Team All-Big Ten recognition in 2024, junior infielder Case Sanderson added another accolade to his resume in 2026 after becoming a Second-Team All-Big Ten recipient. Sanderson is hitting .365 for the Big Red with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs, and 45 RBI across 55 games this year.

The junior first baseman also leads Nebraska with a .492 on-base percentage and has added five stolen bases on the season. Sanderson recorded 28 multi-hit performances during the regular season and drove in multiple runs in 11 different games.

With one season of eligibility remaining after 2026, Sanderson will have the opportunity to continue climbing the conference ladder in 2027. A First-Team All-Big Ten selection next season would complete the full progression of postseason honors during his Husker career.

The closer.



🏆All-Big Ten Second Team pic.twitter.com/YWlparRM9t — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) May 19, 2026

J'Shawn Unger: 2nd Team All-Big Ten

J'Shawn Unger, a Blair, Nebraska native, became the fourth Husker named to the All-Big Ten Second Team list in 2026. As Nebraska’s closer, the sophomore emerged as one of the nation’s most productive relievers, finishing the regular season ranked eighth nationally with 11 saves.

Across 23 relief appearances, Unger posted a 6-1 record while striking out 35 batters in 36.1 innings and limiting opposing hitters to a .206 batting average. He's already tied for the ninth-most saves in a single season in program history as the Big Red stare at a potential deep postseason run.

✅ One game down pic.twitter.com/b5EUftR7P5 — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 19, 2026

On Friday evening, Nebraska will open Big Ten Tournament play in the quarterfinal round against the winner of Game 10, though its opponent has yet to be named. The Huskers earned the tournament’s No. 2 seed after finishing the regular season on a seven-game winning streak.

The Big Red closed conference play with a 23-7 record, including an impressive 21 wins at home. Now, at Charles Schwab Field, they'll attempt to defend their back-to-back conference tournament titles for a third consecutive year.

Possible quarterfinal opponents include sixth-seeded Ohio State, seventh-seeded Michigan, tenth-seeded Rutgers, and eleventh-seeded Washington. NU went a combined 2-4 against Ohio State and Michigan during the regular season, but did not face the Scarlet Knights or Huskies. The Huskers were swept in a three-game road series by the Buckeyes in early May. However, they took two of three on the road against Michigan in Ann Arbor in late March.