How to Watch No. 2 Nebraska Baseball vs. Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The No. 20 Nebraska baseball team is on the brink of history.

On the road for its final regular season series of the season, the Huskers were set to take on a Minnesota team full of talent, but lacking when it came to clutch time. Nebraska made sure to exploit that weakness across the whole weekend.

Trailing 4-1 after five innings in Thursday's series opener, the Gophers had gotten to NU's rising ace Carson Jasa and Minnesota starter Cole Selvig, limiting the Huskers to one run. However, the Nebraska offense woke up in the sixth inning to explode for seven runs while adding four more in the seventh to stamp home a 12-7 victory to open the three-game slate.

A similar story defined game two on Friday. Minnesota held a firm 4-0 advantage after seven complete innings. Jeter Worthley broke the shutout with a solo home run in the top of the eighth, but a two-run double by the Gophers in the next half frame stretched the lead to 6-1, but no lead is ever safe against Nebraska. The Huskers pulled out the miracle, scoring six runs in the top of the ninth, highlighted by RBI hits from Jett Buck, Worthley and Dylan Carey. J'Shawn Unger closed it down for another save to hand the Cornhuskers a dramatic 7-6 win to secure the series.

Pitching from both sides struggled all weekend and the flashpoint came in the series finale as the two squads combined to score 25 runs, but it was Nebraska who came out on top. Mac Moyer, Buck, Rhett Stokes and Case Sanderson all homered with Buck pacing the offensive output with four RBIs. Unger locked down another save for a 14-11 victory to give Nebraska a second-place finish in the Big Ten.

A magical regular season came to a close with Nebraska logging a 41-14 overall record, including a 23-7 conference mark and a staggering 23-1 record at Haymarket Park. The well-deserved conference awards followed as Dylan Carey — the league leader in RBIs with 63 — was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Outfielder Drew Grego posted a .348 average with seven homers, 44 RBIs and 13 doubles en route to Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

Carey and Jasas were each selected to the All-Big Ten First Team. Unger, Sanderson Grego and Moyer made the second team with Carey and Moyer making the All-Defensive squad. Finally, it was Grego and catcher Worthley each making the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

With an RPI inside the top 10 entering the Big Ten Tournament, the Huskers likely need just one quarterfinal win to firmly secure a home regional. Even without it, Nebraska remains in strong position to snap its 18-year drought. Here’s everything you need to know as the Huskers aim for a third-straight Big Ten Tournament title.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 2 Nebraska (41-14, 23-7 B1G) vs. No. XX XXXX (7-5, 1-1 B1G)

No. 2 Nebraska (41-14, 23-7 B1G) vs. No. XX XXXX (7-5, 1-1 B1G) When: Friday, May 22

Friday, May 22 Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.

Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb. Time: 5 p.m. CDT

5 p.m. CDT Watch: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Probable Pitchers

Nebraska: RHP Carson Jasa, R-Soph. (9-2, 3.58 ERA, 75.1 IP, 101 SO, 45 BB)

Michigan: TBD

Series History

Nebraska leads 23-18

The two teams met earlier this season for a conference series in Ann Arbor when the Cornhuskers won two of three against the Wolverines.

Michigan head coach Tracy Smith (13) has led the Wolverines to the best campaign under his tenure this season. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan Scout

This Season: 34-23 (17-13 B1G, 7th)

All-Big Ten: 1x First Team, 1x Third Team, 1x All-Freshman

Head Coach: Tracy Smith

Year at School: 4th

Michigan Record: 127-102 (.555)

Career Record: 932-714-1 (.566)

NCAA Regionals/Championships: 1x CWS App., 8x NCAA Regional Apps., 3x B1G Tournament titles, 2x B1G regular season, 2x MAC tournament, 1x MAC regular season

Awards: 2x B1G Coach OTY, 1x MAC Coach OTY

All-Big Ten First Team pick Colby Turner led Michigan with a .368 average, 14 home runs and 55 RBIs for a standout season. | Michigan Athletics

Key Returners

Colby Turner | INF | Jr. | Michigan's leading hitter and All-Big Ten First Team selection after recording a .368 average with 14 home runs, 55 RBIs, 18 doubles, 12 stolen bases and a 1.067 OPS in 56 games.

Noah Miller | C | R-Soph. | Michigan's starting catcher was third on the team with a .297 average, but is limited in power with three home runs and 26 RBIs.

Gavin DeVooght | RHP | Jr. | A former transfer from Ohio State, where he earned Big Ten All-Freshman honors, the Michigan native has returned from injury to record a 4.95 ERA in a team-leading 25 appearances from the bullpen in over 40 innings.

Tate Carey | RHP | Soph. | The Canadian thrived as a high-usage reliever and spot starter as a freshman, but he hasn't pitched for most of the year after starting the year with a 3.45 ERA in three starts and over 15 innings.

Greg Pace Jr. | R-Jr. | OH | Returning starter in the outfielder that's hitting .233 in 133 at-bats with six doubles and nine stolen bases in nine attempts.

Brayden Jefferis | INF | Soph. | Ended the season second on the Wolveirnes with a .351 clip while adding five homers and 43 RBIs.

Cade Ladehoff | INF | R-Soph. | Limited as a redshirt freshman in 2025, the Florida native has started in 41 of his 46 appearances this season, but has only earned a .232 average.

Kurt Barr | RHP | Sr. | A returner to the weekend rotation, Barr earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors for the second time in his career after posting a 4.64 ERA in 15 starts this season with 98 strikeouts and just 44 walks.

Grant Bradley | RHP | Soph. | After posting a 9.37 ERA as a freshman last year, Bradley has emerged as an impactful swing starter for the Wolverines with a 4.46 ERA in 13 appearances and four starts.

Max Debiec | RHP | Sr. | The 6-foot-7 righty was one of the best relievers for UM last season, with a 2.57 ERA, but that hasn't continued in 2026 with an ugly 8.10 mark in 20 appearances.

Kurt Barr earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors for the second time in his career after leading the Michigan rotation. | Michigan Athletics

Impact Newcomers/Transfers

Evan Haeger | OF | R-Soph. | Arrives in Ann Arbor after a pair of seasons at Alabama and Houston; ranks second on the team in home runs (7) with a .265 average and 11 doubles.

Carson Luna | INF | R-Fr. | Spent his redshirt at his home state school, Texas, before transferring to Michigan, where he's hitting .209 as a bench option for the Wolverines.

Matthrew Ossenfort | INF | Jr. | Hit .240 in 24 games at NC State last season before coming to Ann Arbor, where he's improved to smack .259 with 30 hits and 21 runs scored.

Brenden Stressler | OF | Jr. | A transfer from Saint Louis, the lefty slugger has logged a .244 average in 131 at-bats, including a pair of home runs.

Cade Montgomery | RHP | Jr. | After two years at Utah Tech, the 5-foot-11 junior finished his first season with Michigan by tallying a 4.61 ERA in 16 appearances and seven starts.

Shane Brinham | LHP | Fr. | A first-year Canadian pitcher that together a promising freshman season with a 3.88 ERA in 18 appearances and 10 starts.

Freshman reliever Shane Brinham dished out a 3.88 ERA to lead the Michigan bullpen during the regular season across 18 outings. | Michigan Athletics

Outlook

The world is a different place for the Nebraska and Michigan baseball teams since they last met for a conference series in Ann Arbor from March 20-22. The Cornhuskers took two of the three contests, but the Wolverines didn't shrink away as head coach Tracy Smith led Michigan to a 24-14 finish to put them seventh in the conference.

Colby Turner still ended the season as the Wolverines' leader and was picked to the All-Big Ten First Team. He finished fourth in the Big Ten in average (.368) while pacing the UM offense with 14 homers, 55 RBIs and 18 doubles, which ranked second in the conference. Rotation headliner Kurt Barr earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors for the second time in his career after striking out 98 batters across 15 starts. Plus, freshman reliever Shane Brinham made the Big Ten All-Freshman team after spearheading the bullpen with a 3.88 ERA in 18 appearances, including 10 starts.

With the new Big Ten Tournament format, Michigan started out hot by destroying No. 10 Rutgers 10-0 thanks to a complete game shutout from Cade Montgomery as well as home runs from Brayden Jefferis, Evan Haeger and Noah Miller. Fresh off beating No. 6 Ohio State, No. 11 Washington pulled the upset and ran past the Wolverines 7-1. The Huskies hammered Barr for three runs in two innings before padding their lead later on to secure the victory.

That set up a do-or-die elimination game with the rival Buckeyes, and it was the freshman Brinham who stole the show. He delivered the second complete game shutout in the last three contests for the Wolverines as the Canadian struck out 11 batters while walking only three. The 3-0 win officially secured a date with Nebraska, who will go to Omaha well-rested and aiming to win its third-straight Big Ten Tournament crown.

For me, it's an easy Nebraska pick. Since he only went two innings, there's a chance that Michigan can put out Barr or Montgomery, but with the depth of the Cornhuskers will play its part and lead NU to a win and a spot in the Big Ten Semifinals.