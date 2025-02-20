How to Watch No. 23 Nebraska Baseball vs. Louisiana: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The Nebraska baseball team experienced an emotional rollercoaster during its opening weekend in Arizona, delivering an impressive 2-1 showing at the MLB Desert Invitational. The Huskers made a statement with a victory over No. 16 Vanderbilt but wrapped up the trip with a tough loss to Grand Canyon.
Despite striking out nine of the 20 batters faced, Husker ace Mason McConnaughey was rocked for six earned runs in 3.2 innings as UC Irvine exploded for nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings to put a damper on opening day for NU as the Anteaters won 10-5.
With the devastating news that long-time voice Greg Sharpe had passed away in a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer, Nebraska pulled an upset with a 6-4 win over the ranked Commodores as outfielder Gabe Swansen drove in all six runs. A 13-0 dismantling of San Diego State followed on Sunday to finish the invitational. Left-handed starter Jackson Brockett put up a quality start in his season debut with one run allowed in six innings pitched, but a go-ahead two-run double by Grand Canyon in the eighth inning proved to be the difference in a 3-1 win for the Antelopes.
As far as opening weekends go, you’ll take what got in Arizona. In the previous three seasons the Huskers went a combined 2-8-1. Next up for Nebraska is a three-game weekend series against another southern foe in the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
Here’s all you need to know as NU heads down to the Bayou State.
How to Follow Along
Game 1
- Matchup: No. 23 Nebraska (2-2, 0-0 B1G) at Louisiana (2-2, 0-0 Sun Belt)
- When: Friday, February 21, 2025
- Where: M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park, Lafayette, La.
- Time: 6 p.m. CST
- Watch: ESPN+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 2
- When: Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Where: M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park, Lafayette, La.
- Time: 2 p.m. CST
- Watch: N/A
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 3
- When: Sunday, February 23, 2025
- Where: M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park, Lafayette, La.
- Time: 1 p.m. CST
- Watch: N/A
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Friday
Nebraska: Mason McConnaughey, RHP, Jr. (0-1, 14.73 ERA, 9 SO, 3.2 IP in 2025) | Louisiana: Chase Morgan, LHP, Soph. (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 7 SO, 5.0 IP in 2025)
Saturday
Nebraska: Ty Horn, RHP, Soph. (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 6 SO, 4.0 IP in 2025) | Louisiana: Blake McGehee, RHP, R-Jr. (0-1, 12.00 ERA, 1 SO, 3.0 IP in 2024)
Sunday
Nebraska: Will Walsh, LHP, R-Sr. (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 6 SO, 7.0 IP in 2025) | Louisiana: Parker Dilhoff, LHP, Jr. (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 4 SO, 2.0 IP in 2025)
Series History
Louisiana
- Nebraska leads 6-3-1
- February 20-22, 2009 last series (2-1-1 NU)
Louisiana Scout
Last Season: 42-20 (23-7 Sun Belt); Sun Belt Regular Season Champion; Eliminated in Bryan-College Station Regional.
Head Coach: Matt Deggs (162-101 at Louisiana, 6th Season; 349-219 as HC)
All-Conference Returners: Chase Morgan, LHP, Soph. | Andrew Herrmann, LHP, Sr.
Key Transfers: Drew Markle, SS, Soph. (Ole Miss) | James Trimble, RHP, R-Soph. (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) | Sam Ardoin, INF, Soph. (Texas) | Matt Gaither, LHP, Gr. (UNC Wilmington) | Parker Dillhoff, LHP, Jr. (Northwest Florida JC).
Program Outlook: Sixth-year head coach Matt Deggs has Ragin’ Cajuns rolling in what’s typically one of the best Group of 5 conferences in the country in baseball. Louisiana has reached an NCAA Regional for three-straight seasons and was one of four teams from the Sun Belt to achieve that mark last season.
It’ll be hard to top last season with the Ragin’ Cajuns winning the conference regular season title. Especially when you lose three of your five all-conference performers from last season including Sun Belt Player of the Year Kyle DeBarge (MLB Draft), Pitcher of the Year LP Langevin (MLB Draft) and first-team all-conference first baseman Trey LaFleur – who’s now part of the Ragin’ Cajuns support staff.
Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Chase Morgan returns as the ace of the staff for Louisiana and he’ll team up with second-team all-conference hurler Andrew Herrmann to form an effective rotation for 2025. In another loaded year for the Sun Belt – who will once again push to field four teams in NCAA Regionals – Louisiana will replenish the lost production in its batting lineup. The Ragin’ Cajuns will lean on shortstop Drew Markle who transferred from Ole Miss after his freshman season. He was rated inside the nation’s top-55 prospects coming out of high school. Plus, senior catcher Jose Torres returns after becoming a fan favorite in his first season at Louisiana when he hit .310 with a trio of home runs in 57 games played.
