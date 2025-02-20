How to Watch Nebraska Softball vs RV-Baylor, No. 4 UCLA: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
Last time the No. 16 Nebraska Cornhuskers took the field, they dominated the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, N.M., finishing 5-0 with each win coming by run rule.
The team set several records, including surpassing 100 runs in 10 games and scoring 10 or more runs in five consecutive games for the first time in program history.
They also hit five home runs in three straight games, marking a likely first for the school.
Ava Kuszak also tied the record for most home runs in a single game with three against Montana and Jordy Bahl secured her first no-hitter as a Husker.
On Thursday, NU will open play at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif., against RV-Baylor and No. 4 UCLA.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: vs RV-Baylor (6-4), No. 4 UCLA (9-1)
- When: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025
- Where: Mary Nutter, Cathedral City, Calif.
- Time: 4:30 p.m. CST, 9:30 p.m. CST
- Watch: vs Baylor, vs UCLA (FloSoftball)
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network
RV-Baylor Scout
The Bears have posted a 6-4 record so far this season, playing in both the Aggie Classic and Getterman Classic.
Baylor, which is receiving votes in the NFCA Coaches Poll, has a team batting average of .332 and an ERA of 4.90 through their first 10 games.
Head Coach: Glenn Moore
Glenn Moore is entering his 25th season as head coach at Baylor and his 28th season overall as a collegiate softball coach.
Appointed to lead the Bears in June 2000, Moore brings a career record of 1,053-508, including 914-466 at Baylor, into the 2025 season.
His teams have had a winning record in all but one season of his Division I coaching career, making him Baylor Athletics' active all-time wins leader across all sports.
Moore currently ranks 17th among active Division I head coaches in total victories.
2024 Record: 36-23 (14-13) Big 12
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads the series 14-9.
Key Returners: Dari Orme, P, Sr. | Shaylon Govan, INF, Sr. | Ashlyn Wachtendorf, OF, Jr.
Key Additions: Sadie Ross, P, Fr. | Lillie Walker, P, Sr. | Turiya Coleman, C/INF, Sr. | Brooklyn Carter, OF, Jr. | Carson Frier, C, Sr.
Key Departures: RyLee Crandall, P | Aliyah Binford, P/UT | Emily Hott, UT | Sydney Collazos, C
Turiya Coleman is having an impressive season with a .519 batting average across 27 at-bats. She leads the team with 14 hits, 12 RBIs, nine runs, four doubles, and one home run.
Brooklyn Carter, a transfer from Washington, has made an immediate impact, hitting 14-for-33 with 10 runs, eight RBIs, three doubles, and one home run.
Along with Coleman and Carter, Ashlyn Wachtendorf, Presleigh Pilon, Amber Toven, and Karynton Dawson have started all 10 games for the Bears, with each player holding a batting average above .250.
In the pitching circle, Sadie Ross has logged the most innings for Baylor, totaling 18.2 innings with a 4.12 ERA. She has struck out seven batters and walked 10.
Lexie Warncke has been effective in her appearances, posting a 2.93 ERA over 14.1 innings. She has allowed six earned runs and holds a 2-0 record through five appearances.
No. 4 UCLA Scout
The UCLA Bruins are off to a strong start with a 9-1 record and are ranked No. 4 in the NFCA Coaches Poll.
As a team, they are hitting .390 and have outscored opponents 75-17. Their pitching staff has posted an impressive 1.97 ERA so far this season.
Head Coach: Kelly Inouye-Perez
UCLA Athletic Hall of Famer Kelly Inouye-Perez enters her 19th season as the Shelly Carlin UCLA Head Softball Coach, overseeing the Bruins' transition into the Big Ten Conference in 2025.
With a career record of 818-209-1 (.796) over 18 seasons, Inouye-Perez is the only individual to have won an NCAA Softball Championship as both a player and coach. She led UCLA to national titles in 2010 and 2019, marking the program's 12th and 13th championships.
2024 Record: 43-12 (17-4) Pac-12
All-Time Series: UCLA leads the all-time series 11-0.
Key Returners: Megan Grant, UT, Jr. | Jordan Woolery, INF, Jr. | Taylor Tinsley, P, Jr. | Kaitlyn Terry, P, So. | Savannah Pola, UT, Sr. | Seneca Curo, UT, Gr.
Key Additions: Aleena Garcia, INF, Fr. | Kaniya Bragg, INF/UT, Fr. | Rylee Slimp, OF, Fr. | Addisen Fisher, P, Fr. | Jessica Clements, OF, Gr.
Key Departures: Janelle Meoño, OF | Maya Brady, SS | Sharlize Palacios, C | Jadelyn Allchin, OF | Thessa Malau'ulu, INF
Savannah Pola is off to a strong start, hitting .500 (15-for-30) with 12 runs, eight RBIs, four doubles, a triple, and a home run.
Jessica Clements, a transfer from Cal Poly, is batting .455 with 15 hits, 11 runs, and three doubles this season. Jordan Woolery holds the second-highest batting average on the team at .483, collecting 14 hits in 29 at-bats while launching four home runs.
On the pitching side, Kaitlyn Terry leads the Bruins' staff with a 1.06 ERA. She has a 5-1 record over 26.1 innings, recording 34 strikeouts while allowing just three walks and four earned runs.
Addisen Fisher has also been impressive, going 3-0 in six appearances with a 1.11 ERA. She has struck out 18 batters and walked four across 19.0 innings.
