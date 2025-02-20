Alexis Markowski's Career-High, Second-Half Comeback Pushes Nebraska Women's Basketball Past Oregon in Overtime
The Huskers just refused to quit Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska women's basketball needed a second-half comeback before beating Oregon in overtime, 94-90. The Huskers improve to 18-9 overall and 9-7 in the Big Ten Conference while the Ducks fall to 18-9 on the year and 9-7 in the league.
Going into the game, ESPN had both teams on the bubble as part of the last four byes. This game will help Nebraska seperate a little from the rest of the teams on the bubble.
Oregon got out to double-digit leads in both halves. The Ducks started the game on a 10-0 run and the third quarter on a 19-6 run.
But Nebraska answered each time.
NU finished the opening frame tied with the Ducks at 18. By halftime, the Huskers had a 40-39 lead.
Trailing by 10 to begin the fourth quarter, Nebraksa tore off on a 13-3 run to tie the game. Alexis Markowski had 11 points in that run.
Markowski would score Nebraska's final five points in regulation, including a game-tying 3 with 28 seconds to go that would ultimately send the game to overtime.
In the extra period, the Huskers stayed hot from deep. Alberte Rimdal hit a triple on the opening possession. Markowski would add one a couple minutes later, followed by two from Callin Hake in the final minute to keep Nebraska up by five points.
After an Oregon layup to cut the deficit to 3, Markowski made 1-of-2 at the line to make it a two-possession game. The Ducks missed all three of their shots in the final 20 seconds.
The Huskers shot 45.3% for the game, including 15-of-29 from 3. The Ducks shot 49.3% overall, making 12-of-27 3s.
Markowski scored a career-high 35 points. The senior made 6-of-9 3s, and grabbed 15 rebounds for her program-leading 50th-career double-double.
Three other Huskers scored in double figures: Hake (17), Logan Nissley (16), and Rimdal (15). Nissley went 5-for-9 on 3s.
Nebraska stays home Sunday to host Washington for Senior Day. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 2 p.m. CST. The contest will be streamed on B1G+.
