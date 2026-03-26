How to Watch No. 24 Nebraska Baseball vs. Indiana with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

Tuesday provided another reminder that midweek contests are never given in college baseball, but don't tell No. 24 Nebraska.

In a day that saw four top-18 teams bite the dust to midweek opponents, the Huskers took care of business against a good quality Kansas State team. Looking for revenge after losing 5-3 to the Wildcats at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in February, NU pounded the KSU pitching staff for a season-high 14 runs on 15 hits for a 14-9 final score.

The game in Manhattan saw four lead changes and eight different Huskers record hits as it was Drew Grego who earned the game MVP honors. The true freshman outfielder from Bellevue West smoked two home runs and drove in five runs, while Mac Moyer went 4-for-6 with three runs scored and a 3-for-6 outing with two RBIs from Jeter Worthley. Plus, Case Sanderson drove in two more on a triple and star shortstop Dylan Carey tied the program's career doubles record with No. 56.

Coming back to Haymarket Park after winning five of the six road games, Nebraska enters the weekend as a favorite against an Indiana squad with a record below .500. Here's all you need to know for the three-game slate versus the Hoosiers.

How to Follow Along

Game 1

Matchup: No. 24 Nebraska (19-6, 5-1 B1G) vs. Indiana (10-14, 3-6 B1G)

No. 24 Nebraska (19-6, 5-1 B1G) vs. Indiana (10-14, 3-6 B1G) When: Friday, March 27

Friday, March 27 Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 6 p.m. CDT

6 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 2

Matchup: No. 24 Nebraska (19-6, 5-1 B1G) vs. Indiana (10-14, 3-6 B1G)

No. 24 Nebraska (19-6, 5-1 B1G) vs. Indiana (10-14, 3-6 B1G) When: Saturday, March 28

Saturday, March 28 Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 2 p.m. CDT

2 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 3

Matchup: No. 24 Nebraska (19-6, 5-1 B1G) vs. Indiana (10-14, 3-6 B1G)

No. 24 Nebraska (19-6, 5-1 B1G) vs. Indiana (10-14, 3-6 B1G) When: Sunday, March 29

Sunday, March 29 Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 12 p.m. CDT

12 p.m. CDT Watch : B1G+

: B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Indiana left-hander Tony Neubeck leads the Hoosiers rotation with a 3.49 ERA across six starts in his final college season. | Indiana Athletics

Probable Pitchers

Friday

Nebraska: RHP Ty Horn, Jr. (0-1, 3.26 ERA, 30.1 IP, 32 SO, 15 BB)

Indiana: RHP Reagan Rivera, Gr. (0-2, 10.90 ERA, 17.1 IP, 18 SO, 10 BB)

Saturday

Nebraska: RHP Carson Jasa, R-Soph. (4-1, 3.99 ERA, 29.1 IP, 45 SO, 16 BB)

Indiana: LHP Tony Neubeck, Gr. (2-2, 3.49 ERA, 28.1 IP, 30 SO, 8 BB)

Sunday

Nebraska: RHP Gavin Blachowicz, Soph. (2-1, 2.86 ERA, 28.1 IP, 37 SO, 9 BB)

Indiana: LHP Brayton Thomas, Soph. (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 23.0 IP, 20 SO, 14 BB)

Series History

Nebraska leads 18-14-1

Friday will mark the first time since the 2024 Big Ten Tournament in Omaha that the two teams have met.

It was the Huskers who won the 2024 season series versus the Hoosiers, taking down IU twice in-a-row to oust them from the conference tournament. NU had won the 2024 regular season series as well by taking two of three games in Lincoln.

Indiana head coach Jeff Mercer has led the Hoosiers to three NCAA Regionals, including back-to-back in 2024 and 2023. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indiana Scout

Last Season: 32-24 (16-14 B1G, 6th)

Finish: Did not qualify for the postseason

Awards: 1x All-American, B1G Freshman OTY

All-Big Ten: 2x First Team, 2x Second Team, 1x All-Defensive, 3x All-Freshman

Head Coach: Jeff Mercer

Year at Indiana: 7th; 9th as head coach

Indiana Record: 217-163-1 (.570)

Career Record: 294-199-1 (.595)

Postseason: 4x NCAA Regionals

Championships: 1x B1G regular season, 1x Horizon League regular season, 1x Horizon League Tournament

Awards: 1x B1G Coach OTY (2019), 1x Horizon League Coach OTY (2018)

All-Conference Returners: Jake Hanley (Freshman OTY, 2nd, All-Fr.), Cooper Malamazian (All-Fr.), Will Moore (All-Fr.)

Big Ten Preseason Poll: 5th of 17

Big Ten Players to Watch List: 1B Jake Hanley, C/OF Hogan Denny, RHP Jackson Bergman

Indiana's Jake Hanley was a freshman All-American last season and leads the Hoosiers with a .356 average as a sophomore. | Indiana Athletics

Key Returners

Jake Hanley | 1B | Soph. | Unanimous First Team Freshman All-American and Big Ten Freshman of the Year after hitting 14 home runs and 52 RBIs; has improved to hit a team-high .354 with five homers and 24 RBIs as a sophomore.

Caleb Koskie | LHP/OF | Soph. | Made 20 appearances as a hitter and three as a pitcher in his freshman campaign, before returning to hit .328 in 2026 with one start on the mound.

Hogan Denny | C/OF | Soph. | One of the four freshmen to record 40 hits last season, the in-state native has slashed .326 this season and is tied with Hanley for a team-high five home runs.

Gavin Seebold | RHP | Gr. | After posting an ERA north of seven in his first season with IU, the righty has dominated batters with a 0.83 ERA across 21.2 innings in relief with 23 strikeouts and eight walks.

Cooper Malamazian | INF | Soph. | Named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team last season while splitting time between shortstop and third base; ranks second on the Hoosiers with 19 RBIs and a pair of homers.

Cole Decker | OF | Soph. | After just five at-bats as a true freshman last year, Decker has hit .268 in 22 appearances, including 18 starts.

Will Moore | INF | Soph. | Selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team last year after leading the conference and ranking No. 19 in the country with a .514 on-base percentage.

Brayton Thomas | LHP | Soph. | The 6-foot-5 lefty has made a smooth transition from the bullpen to weekend rotation with a solid 5.09 ERA in six starts and 23 innings.

Jacob Vogel | RHP | R-Jr. | The 6-foot-7 reliever has enjoyed a solid 2026 with a 3.00 ERA in 15 innings and 10 appearances.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Tony Neubeck | LHP | Gr. | After four years at Missouri, Neubeck transferred to Indiana, where he's become the team's ace with a 3.49 ERA in six starts and 28.1 innings pitched.

Jackson Bergman | RHP | Sr. | A solid contributor at Toledo, the Ohio native transferred to Bloomington, where he made the Big Ten preseason watch list and has recorded a 4.50 ERA in his first three starts.

Landen Fry | INF | Fr. | The No. 19 overall recruit in Indiana has started in 20 of his first 22 college appearances while hitting .273 with 12 RBIs.

Ayden Crouse | OF | R-Jr. | Sat out in 2025 after transferring from Chandler-Gilbert CC and has hit .246 in his first 20 games as a Hoosier with a team-high nine stolen bases.

Ivan Mastalski | RHP | Fr. | The native of Saint John, Indiana, the 6-foot-4 first-year hurler has a 3.31 ERA in over 16 innings with two starts and nine appearances overall.

Conner Linn | LHP | Gr. | A starting pitcher transfer from Northern Kentucky, Linn was moved to the Hoosiers' bullpen, where he has a 5.71 ERA with two starts and seven relief appearances in over 17 innings pitched.

Outlook

Aiming to get back to an NCAA Regional for the third time in four years, head coach Jeff Mercer and the Hoosiers have underperformed near the midpoint of the 2026 college baseball season. Even with a strength of schedule that ranks No. 25 in the country, Indiana has been inconsistent. While getting swept by conference contender No. 20 Oregon can be excused, losing two of three to Washington and a midweek defeat to Indiana State cannot. IU came back to beat Minnesota in a weekend series a week ago, but a 3-6 start to Big Ten play isn't ideal.

However, that's what happens with such a young team. Leaning on the return of three 2025 Big Ten All-Freshman picks, Indiana has a batting lineup with eight main contributors who are underclassmen. The oldest is transfer outfielder and redshirt junior Ayden Crouse, who's only hitting .246, but with a team-high nine stolen bases.

Leading the young surge is reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year Jake Hanley. The 6-foot-6 first basemen decked 14 home runs and 52 RBIs last year en route to First Team Freshman All-American honors. Now with less protection in the lineup, he's hit only five with a team-high 24 RBIs, but he's improved to hit .354. Taking a major jump from last season, Caleb Koskie is hitting .328 while making one start on the mound and Denny Hogan rounds out the trio of .300 hitters with a .326 average, five homers and 18 RBIs.

Indiana reliever Gavin Seebold owns a 0.83 ERA in over 21 innings to lead the Hoosiers pitching staff. | Indiana Athletics

While young on offense, the Hoosiers are experienced in age with the pitching staff. After four years at Missouri, weekend rotation ace Tony Neubeck has settled in nicely, leading the Hoosiers, dealing a 3.49 ERA in six starts and 28.1 innings. Jackson Bergman (4.50 ERA in 14 IP), and Brayton Thomas (5.09 ERA in 23 IP) add two more solid starters. You also might see Reagan Rivera, but the Coppin State transfer has been hammered for a 10.90 ERA in over 17 innings, including five starts in eight appearances.

IU does possess a decent bullpen, which is led by Gavin Seebold. A former transfer, Seebold posted an ERA north of seven in his first season last year, but he's responded with a stellar 0.83 ERA in 21.2 innings out of relief. 6-foot-7 redshirt junior Jacob Vogel backs him up with a 3.00 ERA in 15 innings and 10 appearances, while Ivan Mastalski has recorded a 3.31 ERA in 16.1 innings as a true freshman. Conner Linn (5.71 ERA) is a swing man for the Hoosiers and Jackson Yarberry has two saves despite an 8.53 ERA in 12.2 innings.

A balanced team all around, Indiana has taken its bruises with such a young lineup. The Hoosiers don't have a lot of power and have struggled to score runs. Despite subpar numbers, the pitching staff looks solid on-paper and it's not hard to think they've been hurt by the lack of support. Nebraska has looked really good at home, and they're on a roll, so give me Nebraska to earn the series win. However, the Cornhuskers can't fool around. The one dangerous part about a talented young team like Indiana is that you never know when they figure things out.