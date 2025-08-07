Nebraska Baseball's All-Quarter-Century Team
There have been 25 seasons of Nebraska baseball in the 2000s.
Over the past 25 seasons with four different coaches, Nebrasketball has gone 922-569-4. During that time, there have been 15 NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trio of trips to the College World Series.
As individuals, more than 70 Huskers have been selected in the MLB draft. Nationally, there have been 38 All-America honors, including eight on the first team. At the conference level, Nebraska has had 97 All-Big 12 and All-Big Ten selections, including 45 first-teamers.
With the help of experts, below is the All-Quarter-Century Team for Nebraska baseball.
C Jed Morris, 2001-02
The 2002 Big 12 Player of the Year was an All-Big 12 selection both seasons he spent in Lincoln. A finalist for ABCA Player of the Year and a first-team All-American, Morris ranks fourth for single-season hits, second for doubles, second for home runs, and first for RBIs.
1B Dan Johnson, 2000-01
A two-time All-Big 12 first-team selection, Johnson was a second-team All-American in 2001. He has two of the top 10 seasons for slugging percentage and holds the single-season record for home runs. Johnson has the best career slugging percentage in program history and is third for career home runs.
2B Max Anderson, 2021-23
Anderson earned All-Big Ten honors, adding a second-team All-America selection in 2023. He is No. 7 for single-season slugging percentage, while ranking in the top six for single-season hists, home runs, extra-base hits, and total bases. He ranks No. 8 for career home runs and No. 9 for carer total bases.
SS Brice Matthews, 2021-23
In 2023, Matthews earned his first All-Big Ten and All-America selections. That season saw him post the ninth-most home runs in a single season in Husker history.
3B Alex Gordon, 2003-05
The 2005 Golden Spikes winner, Dick Howser Award winner, ABCA Player of the Year, and two-time Big 12 Player of the Year is the most-decorated Husker in program history. A two-time first-team All-American, Gordon ranks in the top 10 for single-season slugging percentage, on-base percentage, runs scored, doubles, walks, extra-base hits (twice), total bases, and games played. He ranks top five for career stats in doubles, home runs, total bases, and RBIs.
Gordon's jersey was retired in 2023.
OF John Cole, 1999-01
Cole's 2001 season saw him earn first-team All-Big 12 and second-team All-America honors. He posted a .418 batting average that year, good for tenth in program history, and ranks in the top 10 for a single season in hits and singles. Cole has the sixth-best career batting average, and is top 10 for sacrifice flies and stolen bases.
OF Jeff Leise, 2000-03
A three-time All-Big 12 selection, Leise holds single-season records for at-bats and hits, while ranking highly for singles, triples, and total bases. For his career, he is second in hits, third in at-bats, second in triples, second in total bases, second in runs scored, sixth in stolen bases, and eighth in games played.
OF Michael Pritchard, 2011-14
A 2012 All-American, Prichard earned All-Big Ten honors three times. His 2012 season ranks as the fifth-most hits in a year by a Husker. For his career, Pritchard is tied for 20th in batting average, sixth in hits, and tenth in doubles.
DH Matt Hopper, 1999-03
Hopper had a pair of All-American seasons, with one as a first baseman and the other at designated hitter. The 2003 Big 12 Player of the Year and three-time All-Big 12 selection has two of the top five seasons for home runs in Husker history, also ranking sixth in single-season RBIs. Hopper holds the program career records for hits, at-bats, home runs, total bases, runs scored, RBIs, and games played.
P Shane Komine, 1999-02
The first two-time first-team All-American in school history, Komine was also named the Big 12's Pitcher of the Year twice. Komine owns two of the top three seasons for number of starts and three of the top five seasons for wins. He also holds the top two spots, as well as fifth, for single-season strikeouts. Komine is Nebraska's all-time leader in starts, innings pitched, wins, complete games, and strikeouts, while ranking second for shutouts.
Komine's jersey was retired in 2023.
P Brett Sears, 2023-24
The 2024 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year earned second-team All-America honors that same season. During that campaign, he moved into the single-season top 10 for starts, innings pitched, and strikeouts.
P Joba Chamberlain, 2005-06
Chamberlain earned third-team All-America and first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2005. That year saw him tie the single-season starts record, while also working his way up to fifth in wins, third in innings pitched, and third in strikeouts. Despite playing just two seasons in Lincoln, Chamberlain ranks No. 7 for career strikeouts.
P Johnny Dorn, 2005-08
A two-time All-American and three-time All-Big 12 selection, Dorn holds two of the top three spots for hit batters in a single season in program history. He also ranks in the single-season top 10 for starts, wins (twice), innings pitched (twice), and strikeouts. Dorn is second only to Komine for career starts, innings pitched, wins, and strikeouts.
RP Brett Jensen, 2004-06
Jensen earned All-Big 12 honors twice, including first team in 2006. He holds the first and third best seasons for saves. Jensen made the fourth-most appearances in a Husker career, now sitting No. 2 for all-time saves.
RP Josh Roeder, 2013-15
A third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2015, Roeder has the second and seventh-most saves in a single season. He is Nebraska's all-time saves leader.
Util Spencer Schwellenbach, 2019-21
The most recent first-team All-American, Schwellenbach also won the John Olerud Award and was the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2021. He is No. 9 for single-season saves, despite spending most of his time as a shortstop.
Util Jake Meyers, 2015-17
A third-team All-American in 2017, Meyers earned All-Big Ten honors twice and was a finalist for the John Olerud Award. His 2016 season ranks as No. 2 for ERA and is tied for first with a perfect fielding percentage. Meyers is in a three-way tie for the best career fielding percentage.
Nebraska Baseball All-Quarter-Century Team
- C Jed Morris
- 1B Dan Johnson
- 2B Max Anderson
- SS Brice Matthews
- 3B Alex Gordon
- OF John Cole
- OF Jeff Leise
- OF Michael Pritchard
- DH Matt Hopper
- P Shane Komine
- P Brett Sears
- P Joba Chamberlain
- P Johnny Dorn
- RP Brett Jensen
- RP Josh Roeder
- Utility Spencer Schwellenbach
- Utility Jake Meyers
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.