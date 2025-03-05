Nebraska Pitcher Mason McConnaughey Suffers Season-Ending Arm Injury
A massive blow to Nebraska baseball's pitching staff.
Coach Will Bolt announced Wednesday that junior right-handed pitcher Mason McConnaughey will miss the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering an arm injury against Sam Houston last weekend.
"We are disappointed to hear the news of Mason’s season-ending injury," Bolt said. "We are grateful that Mason is in excellent care with our medical team and are confident in a full recovery.
"Mason’s not only a key part of our pitching staff, but also a leader in the clubhouse. His work ethic and competitive spirit set the tone for everyone around him. While we’ll miss having him on the mound this year, we know he’ll attack his recovery with the same determination he brings every day, and we look forward to welcoming him back stronger than ever."
McConnaughey began the season as the first Husker named to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List since 2016 and earned Preseason All-American recognition from D1Baseball and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Through three starts this season, McConnaughey held a 1-1 record. He had allowed 11 hits over 13.1 innings, striking out 19.
Last season, McConnaughey went 9-3 with a 3.45 ERA. He notched 91 strikeouts over 73 innings to earn second-team All-Big Ten honors.
After having both midweek games called off, Nebraska is back in action this weekend hosting Washington.
