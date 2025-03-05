How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Rutgers in the B1G Tournament: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The postseason is officially here for the Nebraska women’s basketball team.
A 98-77 stomping of Northwestern to end the regular season sent the Huskers to Indianapolis on a positive note as Alexis Markowski put the finishing touches of a fantastic senior season with a game-high 30 points and eight rebounds. Three other NU players reached double figures including Alberte Rimdal (17), Britt Prince (15) and Jessica Petrie (11).
Markowski earned All-Big Ten First-Team honors on Tuesday for her season alongside Prince who nabbed All-Freshman and Honorable mention honors for her debut season that saw the Nebraska native average over 13 points per game.
However, bubble watch is still very real for this Nebraska team, who have to win at least a couple of games to feel comfortable about making the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four seasons. Grabbing the No. 10 overall seed in the Big Ten tournament, NU will have the tall task of winning five games in six days to walk away as conference champs.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers take No. 15 seed Rutgers in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament in Indy.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska (19-10, 10-8 B1G) vs. No. 15 Rutgers (11-18, 3-15 B1G)
- When: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.
- Time: 25 Minutes after Game One (which starts at 3:30 p.m. CST)
- Watch: Peacock
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Rutgers Scout
Head Coach: Coquese Washington | 3rd Season at Rutgers; 15th as HC | 31-62 (.333) at Rutgers; 240-231 (.510) Career HC Record | 4x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 3x B1G Regular Season Championship | B1G Coach OTY (2011) | Previous head coach at Penn State | Previous assistant at Notre Dame and Oklahoma.
2023-24 Record: 8-24 (2-16 B1G, 14th) | 1x All-Big Ten Second Team | Did not qualify for the postseason.
All-Time Series: Rutgers leads 8-6 (January 12, 2025 last meeting, 69-62 Nebraska).
Key Returners: Destiny Adams, G/F, Sr. | Mya Petticord, G, Jr. | Chyna Cornwell, C, Gr. | Lisa Thompson, G, Soph. | Antonia Bates, G/F, Jr.
Key Additions: Kiyomi McMiller, G, Fr. (Recruit) | JoJo Lacey, F, Gr. (Boston College) | Zachara Perkins, F, Fr. (Recruit) | Janae Walker, F, Soph. (Kentucky).
Key Departures: Kaylene Smikle, G, Jr. (Maryland) | Kassondra Brown, C (Eligibility) | Jillian Huerter, G, Soph. (Fairfield) | Erica Lafayette, G, Gr. (Louisiana).
Outlook: Nebraska was nearly upset by the Scarlet Knights the last time the two teams met in early January with the Huskers squeaking out a 69-62 win on the road. 18 turnovers plagued NU despite the Huskers outshooting (41% to 35.5%) and out rebounding (49 to 32) Rutgers across all 40 minutes. Nebraska – whose strength is three-point shooting – was noticeably bad from beyond the arc going 3-for-22. Prince balled out for a team-high 24 points to push the Huskers across the finish line, outlasting the Scarlet Knights own star freshman Kiyomi McMiller who poured in 33.
Rutgers is 3-10 since that game and have lost four of its last five to end the regular season. The Scarlet Knights are one of five teams that sit in the bottom barrel of the conference and the lack of efficiency is the problem. Rutgers is dead last in the conference in field goal percentage (39.9) while second-to-last in both three point and free throw shooting.
McMiller (18.7 PPG) and Destiny Adams (17.6 PPG) form a dangerous duo for the Scarlet Knights, but if Nebraska shoots its season average from deep and maintains its defensive intensity from the last game, the Huskers should secure a first-round victory, setting up a matchup with No. 7 Illinois.
