Nebraska Baseball Reveals Summer Assignments
More than a dozen Huskers are set to play summer baseball around the country.
Nebraska released a graphic of the summer assignments for 15 Husker players on Friday. The guys are off to the Cape Cod, Coastal Plain, MLB Draft, Alaska, West Coast, California Collegiate, and Jayhawk leagues.
The Cape Cod League is one of the premier collegiate summer leagues. The wooden bat league in Massachusetts will have four Huskers across three teams.
The Coastal Plain League consists of teams from Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Two Huskers will play there.
Jalen Worthley is the lone Husker off to the MLB Draft League. The league features draft-eligible players hoping to improve their stock ahead of the draft in July. The teams are located in New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia.
Two Huskers will make the nearly 3,500 mile trip from Lincoln to Alaska to play for the Mat-Su Miners. The league is based in southern Alaska, with teams in Anchorage, Chugiak, Palmer, and Kenai.
The West Coast League is made up of teams in Oregon, Washington, and Canada. With 17 teams involved, this is the largest league to feature Huskers this summer.
The two Huskers headed to the California Collegiate League will both be playing for the Walnut Creek Crawdads in Concord, California. As the name suggests, the league is based entirely in the Golden State.
Staying close to Cornhusker Country, two Huskers are set to play in the Jayhawk League. All eight teams are in Kansas, including the team that feature both Devin Nunez and Pryce Bender: the Hutchinson Monarchs
You can view the full list of summer league participants and their teams below. More Huskers may join teams as the summer progresses.
Cape Cod
- Luke Broderick, Falmouth Commodores
- TJ Coats, Falmouth Commodores
- Carson Jasa, Hyannis Harbor Hawks
- Case Sanderson, Cotuit Kettlers
Coastal Plain
- Grant Cleavinger, Holly Springs Salamanders
- Ryan Harrahill, Wilson Tobs
MLB Draft League
- Jalen Worthley, Machining Valley Scrappers
Alaska League
- Gavin Blachowicz, Mat-Su Miners
- Blake Encarnacion, Mat-Su Miners
West Coast
- Will Jesske, Cowlitz Black Bears
- Chase Olson, Corvallis Knights
California Collegiate
- Colin Nowaczyk, Walnut Creek Crawdads
- Aiden White, Walnut Creek Crawdads
Jayhawk League
- Devin Nunez, Hutchinson Monarchs
- Pryce Bender, Hutchinson Monarchs
