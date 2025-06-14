Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Diamondbacks Will Crush Padres)
The MLB season marches on as all 30 teams across the Majors continue their weekend series.
For my best bets today, I'm getting aggressive. Instead of backing the Phillies and the Diamondbacks on the moneyline as significant favorites, let's swing for the fences and take them on the run line instead. Below, I'll break down why I like both teams to win big as well as the OVER to cash in Guardians vs. Mariners.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Phillies -1.5 (+130) vs. Blue Jays via Caesars
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+122) vs. Padres via FanDuel
- Guardians vs. Mariners OVER 7 (-105) via Caesars
Blue Jays vs. Phillies Prediction
If the Blue Jays are going to continue to roll out Bowden Francis as a starting pitcher, I'm going to continue to bet against them when they do it. He has been truly horrific this season, including allowing a 6.12 ERA and a 1.558 WHIP while giving up more home runs than any other pitcher in the Majors.
He pitched against the Phillies on June 3rd, a game that the Blue Jays would go on to lose by a final score of 8-3. I see no reason why today's game won't have a similar outcome, especially with the rematch taking place in Philadelphia.
Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+130)
Padres vs. Diamondbacks Prediction
This is a game between the hottest and coldest offenses in baseball. Over the past month, the Diamondbacks lead all of Major League Baseball in OPS at .787. while the Padres rank dead last in that stat at .613.
The Padres are rolling with Ryan Bergert for just his third start of the season and while he has an impressive 1.26 ERA, a 4.33 FIP (Field Independent Pitching) shows that some major regression is in store for him in the coming weeks. I'm willing to bet some of that regression comes today against the hottest offense in baseball.
Pick: Diamondbacks -15 (+122)
Guardians vs. Mariners Prediction
George Kirby may be coming off a solid start, but I'm not ready to bet on low-scoring games when he takes the mound until proven I shouldn't. He has a 6.53 ERA and a 1.306 WHIP on the season and will now start across Tanner Bibee of the Guardians, who has allowed 3+ earned runs in three of his last five starts.
This pitching matchup isn't deserving of a total as low as it is for this game, especially considering the Mariners' offense has been batting .274 with an OPS of .745 over the past two weeks. Let's bet the OVER.
Pick: OVER 7 (-105)
