Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 19
The Los Angeles Dodgers have handed the Padres three straight losses in their four-game NL West series this week and they can cap it off with a series sweep in Thursday night's finale.
The Padres, who started the season off hot, have tumbled down the standings and now sit at 39-34 and six games back from the Dodgers in the NL West. They'll try their best to salvage something with a win tonight.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this divisional matchup.
Padres vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Padres +1.5 (+110)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-130)
Moneyline
- Padres +215
- Dodgers -267
Total
- Over 9 (+100)
- Under 9 (-120)
Padres vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Ryan Bergert, RHP (1-0, 2.33 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP (6-5, 2.64 ERA)
Padres vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 19
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, Padres Television Network Presented by UC San Diego Health
- Padres Record: 39-34
- Dodgers Record: 46-29
Padres vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-140) via Caesars
As much as I trust Yamamoto to get the job done today, I do have some concerns related to his control. He has allowed 2+ walks in six straight starts, including allowing five walks in his most recent start on the weekend. If he continues to struggle in that area, this bet should be a winner.
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER in tonight's NL West duel:
The Dodgers' offense is arguably the best in baseball, but I'm going to fade them in a sense tonight and take the UNDER. Their opponent, the Padres, enter tonight ranking dead last in both batting average (.226) and OPS (.640) over the past 30 days.
The pitching matchup also looks to be a strong one as Ryan Bergert (2.33 ERA) is scheduled to get the start against Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2.64 ERA) of the Dodgers. If those two put together a couple of solid starts tonight, we could be in for a low-scoring affair.
Pick: UNDER 9 (-120)
