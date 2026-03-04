Nebraska Baseball's Fast Start Gives the Huskers a Midweek Win Over Omaha

A back-and-forth in-state rivalry is back with big brother.

Nebraska baseball used a fast start to take the Tuesday win over Omaha at Haymarket Park, 8-5. The Huskers improved to 6-5, while the Mavericks fell to 4-7.

The two teams have now split the last 12 matchups, 6-6, going back to 2018. Before that, Nebraska was 33-1 against Omaha, with the lone loss since 1977 coming in 1997.

The Game

Omaha landed the first punch. After Cooper Katskee struck out the first two Mavericks, Jackson Trout worked his way on with a single. Tyler Bishop then lifted a two-run homer to right center.

Nebraska began its answer with a pair of walks, followed by a Dylan Carey double to get on the board. Case Sanderson's groundout to second brought in another run, before Cole Kitchens came out swinging at the first pitch, blasting a two-run home run to right field.

The scoring wasn't over yet. With the bases loaded, Mac Moyer brought home two more runs on a single through the left side. That put NU up 6-2 just one inning into the ballgame.

Nebraska pitcher Cooper Katskee delivers against Omaha at Haymarket Park. | Nebraska Athletics

Katskee settled in, only allowing one runner on base from the second through fifth innings. That lone Maverick to reach first got there via an error.

Nebraska, meanwhile, went to work extending the lead. Kitchens doubled to left center in the second inning to bring in a seventh run. In the third, Carey drove in Jeter Worthley with a single

Omaha used the back half of the game to close the gap, but getting a single run in each of the sixth, seventh, and ninth innings wasn't enough.

The Stats

Four Husker pitchers combined to allow five runs on 10 hits, walking four and striking out 14. Katskee got the win for his 6.0 innings. He gave up three runs, two earned, on five hits, issuing no walks and striking out 10.

The Huskers tallied 11 hits on the day, led by the 3-for-5 effort from Carey. The shortstop had two RBI, tied with Moyer but behind the three RBI from Kitchens.

Nebraska left 12 runners on base, while Omaha stranded 11.

What's Next

Nebraska continues in the midweek with a home game against South Dakota State on Wednesday.

The Jackrabbits are 4-7 on the year. They're coming off a 9-3 loss at Central Arkansas on Sunday, which gave the weekend series to the Bears, 2-1.

First pitch from Haymarket Park is set for 1:30 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 Nebraska 9, Grand Canyon 1 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 Stanford 11, Nebraska 6 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 Louisville 4, Nebraska 2 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 Kansas State 3, Nebraska 3 FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 Nebraska 10, Florida State 1 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 Nebraska 9, Auburn 8

Feb. 28 Auburn 15, Nebraska 4 [7 inn.]

Mar. 1 Auburn 12, Nebraska 3

Mar. 3 Nebraska 8, Omaha 5

Mar. 4 vs. South Dakota State 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 6 vs. Michigan State 2 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs. Michigan State 1 p.m.

Mar. 8 vs. Michigan State 12 p.m.

Mar. 11 North Dakota State 6 p.m.

Mar. 13 vs. Maine 6 p.m.

Mar. 14 vs. Maine 2 p.m.

Mar. 15 vs. Maine 12 p.m.

Mar. 17 at Wichita State 6 p.m.

Mar. 18 at Wichita State 2 p.m.

Mar. 20 at Michigan 3 p.m.

Mar. 21 at Michigan 1 p.m.

Mar. 22 at Michigan 12 p.m.

Mar. 24 at Kansas State 6 p.m.

Mar. 27 vs. Indiana 6 p.m.

Mar. 28 vs. Indiana 2 p.m.

Mar. 29 vs. Indiana 12 p.m.

Mar. 31 at Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 3 vs. Penn State 6 p.m.

Apr. 4 vs. Penn State 2 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Penn State 12 p.m.

Apr. 7 vs. Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 10 at Oregon 7 p.m.

Apr. 11 at Oregon 4 p.m.

Apr. 12 at Oregon 2 p.m.

Apr 14 vs. Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 17 vs. USC 6 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs. USC 2 p.m.

Apr. 19 vs. USC 12 p.m.

Apr. 21 at Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 24 at Illinois 6 p.m.

Apr. 25 at Illinois 3 p.m.

Apr. 26 at Illinois 1 p.m.

Apr. 28 vs. Kansas State 6 p.m.

May 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m.

May 2 at Ohio State 2 p.m.

May 3 at Ohio State 12 p.m.

May 8 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.

May 9 vs. Iowa 2 p.m.

May 10 vs. Iowa 1 p.m.

May 12 at Creighton 6 p.m.

May 14 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 15 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 16 at Minnesota 1 p.m.

May 19-24 Big Ten Tournament

Home games are bolded. All times central.