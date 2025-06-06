Nebraska Outfielder Riley Silva to Enter the Transfer Portal
Another Nebraska baseball player has entered the transfer portal.
Outfielder Riley Silva announced on social media Friday he would be entering the portal. He is the eighth Husker to do so, so far.
"Thank you Nebraska for these amazing last 2 years," Silva said on X. "With that being said, I'm going to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility."
Silva began his career at Barton County Community College, hitting .361 and stealing 75 bases during that time. He earned Second-Team All-Region VI and First-Team All-KJCCC recognition as a sophomore in 2023.
At Nebraska, Silva played in 117 games over two seasons. He hit .256 as a junior before bumping up to .284 this year. Outside of that 28-point jump in batting average, Silva's numbers for runs, hits, RBI, and stolen bases all dipped.
Because of the Diego Paiva ruling, although Silva has played four years and would be exhausted of eligibility, he can now play one more year.
Silva joins a number of Huskers in making the decision to depart the program with eligibility remaining. Other departures include second baseman Cayden Brumbaugh, outfielders Robby Bolin, Cael Frost and Hayden Lewis, pitchers Aiden Lieser and J’Shawn Unger, catchers Colin Cymbalista and Kanon Sundgren, and infielder Jaron Cotton.
The baseball transfer portal window opened on June 3 and will close on July 2.
Nebraska baseball captured a second straight Big Ten Tournament title after making a run in Omaha over Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, and UCLA. Those good times were short-lived, with the Huskers getting shellacked in the Chapel Hill Regional to finish the season at 33-29.
