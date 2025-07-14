All Huskers

Texas Rangers Select Nebraska Pitcher Mason McConnaughey in Major League Baseball Draft

Mason McConnaughey is the sixth Husker pitcher to be drafted in the Will Bolt era.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska pitcher Mason McConnaughey.
Nebraska pitcher Mason McConnaughey. / Amarillo Mullen
In this story:

The first Husker is off the board at the Major League Baseball draft.

Junior pitcher Mason McConnaughey was selected in the fourth round by the Texas Rangers. McConnaughey, who became the eighth fourth-round selection in NU history, was the No. 115 pick overall in the draft.

McConnaughey began the 2025 campaign as a two-time preseason All-American and the first Husker named to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List since 2016. Facing Sam Houston at the end of February, he suffered a season-ending injury that he is currently still rehabbing.

The Topeka, Kan., native totaled 91 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to a .239 batting average in 73 innings in 2024. As a second-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2024, McConnaughey struck out nine or more batters in five starts, including three games with at least 10 strikeouts and a season-high 11 against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament.

Nebraska to Texas Connection

While there aren't any MLB Huskers with the Rangers, the state of Texas has a pair of them in Houston.

Jake Meyers has been with the Astros since appearing in 49 games in 2021. The 2022 World Series champion is hitting a career-high .308 so far this season, with 15 doubles, two triples, and three home runs.

Houston Astros outfielder Jose Altuve (27) celebrates a 2 run home run with outfielder Jake Meyers (6).
Houston Astros outfielder Jose Altuve (27) celebrates a 2 run home run with outfielder Jake Meyers (6). / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Brice Matthews was called up to the Astros and made his MLB debut over the weekend. Facing the Rangers, he went 0-for-7 with five strikeouts. At the Minor League level this summer, he hit .283 with 12 doubles, five triples, and 10 home runs.

Huskers drafted by the Rangers include Marc Sagmoen (1993), Travis Sheffield (1985), Mel Sisney (1985), Bob Sebra (1983), Stan Haas (1980), Pete O'Brien (1979), Daniel Dixon (1978), and Arnold McCrary (1977). Sisney is the only one who did not sign with the team.

Draftees in the Will Bolt Era

McConnaughey is the 10th Husker to be drafted in the Will Bolt era. Last year, Josh Caron (4th round to Seattle) and Brett Sears (7th round to Atlanta) were taken.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In total, six pitchers have been drafted in the top 10 rounds under Bolt: Spencer Schwellenbach (2nd, 2021), Cade Povich (3rd, 2021), Emmett Olson (4th, 2023), Jace Kaminska (10th, 2023), and Sears.

Last summer, Schwellenbach and Povich faced off against each other, with neither factoring into the decision.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Baseball