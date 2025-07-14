Texas Rangers Select Nebraska Pitcher Mason McConnaughey in Major League Baseball Draft
The first Husker is off the board at the Major League Baseball draft.
Junior pitcher Mason McConnaughey was selected in the fourth round by the Texas Rangers. McConnaughey, who became the eighth fourth-round selection in NU history, was the No. 115 pick overall in the draft.
McConnaughey began the 2025 campaign as a two-time preseason All-American and the first Husker named to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List since 2016. Facing Sam Houston at the end of February, he suffered a season-ending injury that he is currently still rehabbing.
The Topeka, Kan., native totaled 91 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to a .239 batting average in 73 innings in 2024. As a second-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2024, McConnaughey struck out nine or more batters in five starts, including three games with at least 10 strikeouts and a season-high 11 against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament.
Nebraska to Texas Connection
While there aren't any MLB Huskers with the Rangers, the state of Texas has a pair of them in Houston.
Jake Meyers has been with the Astros since appearing in 49 games in 2021. The 2022 World Series champion is hitting a career-high .308 so far this season, with 15 doubles, two triples, and three home runs.
Brice Matthews was called up to the Astros and made his MLB debut over the weekend. Facing the Rangers, he went 0-for-7 with five strikeouts. At the Minor League level this summer, he hit .283 with 12 doubles, five triples, and 10 home runs.
Huskers drafted by the Rangers include Marc Sagmoen (1993), Travis Sheffield (1985), Mel Sisney (1985), Bob Sebra (1983), Stan Haas (1980), Pete O'Brien (1979), Daniel Dixon (1978), and Arnold McCrary (1977). Sisney is the only one who did not sign with the team.
Draftees in the Will Bolt Era
McConnaughey is the 10th Husker to be drafted in the Will Bolt era. Last year, Josh Caron (4th round to Seattle) and Brett Sears (7th round to Atlanta) were taken.
In total, six pitchers have been drafted in the top 10 rounds under Bolt: Spencer Schwellenbach (2nd, 2021), Cade Povich (3rd, 2021), Emmett Olson (4th, 2023), Jace Kaminska (10th, 2023), and Sears.
Last summer, Schwellenbach and Povich faced off against each other, with neither factoring into the decision.
