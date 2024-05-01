Big Ten Conference unveils 2024-25 men's basketball matchups
Nebraska men's basketball fans now know who the Huskers will face in league play next season.
The Big Ten Conference unveiled the 2024-25 matchups, including if the game would be on the road, at home, or both. The Big Ten plays 20 games, with seven road-only opponents, seven home-only opponents, and three double-play opponents.
Nebraska's double-play opponents are Iowa, Maryland, and Ohio State.
The other seven Husker home games will be against Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, and USC. The road-only opponents are Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, and Wisconsin.
NU is coming off of an NCAA Tournament berth in 2023-24. Reigning Big Ten Co-Coach of the Year Fred Hoiberg has added five new players through the transfer portal so far to go with two high school signees.
See the full list of league matchups at BigTen.org.