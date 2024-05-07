All Huskers

Big Ten Conference Unveils 2024-25 Women's Basketball Matchups

The lone double-play opponent for the Huskers is Iowa

Nebraska forward Alexis Markowski (40) celebrates an upset of No. 1 Iowa in Lincoln. (Feb. 11, 2024) / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska women’s basketball fans now know who the Huskers will face in league play next season.

The Big Ten Conference unveiled the 2024-25 matchups, including if the game would be on the road, at home, or both. The Big Ten plays 18 games, with eight road-only opponents, eight home-only opponents, and one double-play opponent.

The league is expanding to 18 teams for the first time in 2024-25. The new additions are Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington.

Nebraska’s double-play opponent is Iowa. The Huskers topped the then-No. 1 Hawkeyes in Lincoln last season.

The other eight Husker home games will be against Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin, Washington, and Oregon. The road-only opponents are Indiana, Maryland, Illinois, Purdue, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA, and USC.

NU is coming off of an NCAA Tournament run to the second round in 2023-24. Before that, the Huskers made the Big Ten Tournament Championship game.

The conference has not announced a location or dates for the 2025 Big Ten Tournament. Nebraska's non-conference schedule has not yet been announced.

See the full list of league matchups here.

