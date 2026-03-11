Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska's Sam Hoiberg on 'Total BS,' His Dad, the Tourney
Sam Hoiberg Interview… Adam sits down with Sam to talk about his path to Nebraska basketball — including getting zero offers out of high school, almost transferring, and what Hoiberg calls “total BS.” They also get into what’s changed inside the program, a side of Fred Hoiberg fans might not know, Nebraska’s epic season so far, and what lies ahead in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.
Husker fans will definitely want to hear this one. Hit the play button, and scroll down for a synopsis.
Sam Hoiberg sits down with Adam Carriker to talk about his journey with Nebraska basketball, how the culture inside the program has changed, and the excitement building as postseason play approaches. The conversation covers everything from Hoiberg’s perseverance as a player to the mindset that’s helped fuel Nebraska’s strong season.
Hoiberg starts by talking about his unusual path to college basketball. Despite being a talented player, he didn’t receive a single scholarship offer coming out of high school and eventually walked on at Nebraska. That situation came with extra attention since his father, Fred Hoiberg, is the head coach. Sam knew people would question whether he earned his spot, and he says that doubt became a big motivator. Early on, the lack of playing time and uncertainty about his role even had him thinking about transferring. Instead, he stuck it out, kept working, and slowly built a role on the team.
A big part of the discussion centers on how much the program has changed since Hoiberg first arrived. Adam and Sam talk about the shift in culture, leadership, and belief inside the locker room. Hoiberg explains that things felt very different when he first joined the program, but over time the team developed stronger chemistry and a real confidence that they can compete with anyone. That mindset has helped Nebraska climb into the Top 15 nationally this season, and Hoiberg says the team has embraced proving doubters wrong along the way.
Defense has become a major identity for this Nebraska team. Hoiberg talks about the pride the players take in that side of the ball and how defensive intensity often jump-starts their offense. On the offensive end, the Huskers have found success with ball movement and three-point shooting. When the ball is moving and everyone is involved, Hoiberg says the offense becomes tough for opponents to stop.
Another thing Hoiberg points to is the team’s toughness late in games. Nebraska has developed a reputation for being scrappy and resilient, often making key adjustments and playing some of its best basketball in the second half.
The conversation also mixes in some lighter moments. Carriker mentions his twin daughters and how their playing style reminds him of Hoiberg, which leads to a fun exchange. From there, the discussion shifts back to basketball with talk about postseason awards, Nebraska’s senior day matchup with Iowa, and the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.
Hoiberg also reflects on previous postseason experiences, including Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament game against Texas A&M in 2023. Moments like that, he says, helped shape the team and added fuel to their goals for this season.
Looking ahead, Hoiberg talks briefly about life after basketball, including the possibility of getting into broadcasting someday. The interview wraps up with some lighter topics like golf and a little-known fact about Fred Hoiberg.
Program order
- 00:00 Intro
- 00:45 Sam Hoiberg Introduction
- 01:00 Walk-On Journey to Nebraska
- 02:38 Nebraska Culture Change
- 04:10 Currently Top 15 & Motivation
- 05:27 Nebraska’s Dominant Defense
- 07:19 Offensive Identity & 3-Point Shooting
- 08:50 Scrappy Second-Half Mentality
- 10:36 Adam’s Twin Daughters
- 12:16 Postseason Awards Discussion
- 15:16 Senior Night vs Iowa
- 16:50 Big Ten Tournament Preview
- 19:35 NCAA Tournament vs Texas A&M (2023)
- 21:26 Toughest & Best Moments at Nebraska
- 22:55 Future in Broadcasting
- 23:41 Golf Talk
- 24:22 Fred Hoiberg Fact Fans Don’t Know
- 24:58 Fan Questions
