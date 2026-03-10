Nebrasketball Notches First-Team, All-Defense, Coach of the Year, More from the Big Ten Conference

With the 2025-26 regular season in the books, the Big Ten has named its all-conference teams and individual award winners for the year.

Nebraska, fresh off the most successful regular season in program history, was recognized with several All-Big Ten awards for both players and coaches alike. While both media and coaches voted on the awards, the league's coaches took a liking to what they saw from the Huskers a bit more, voting Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg Coach of the Year and junior guard Pryce Sandfort First-Team All-Conference. Redshirt freshman forward Braden Frager also earned recognition from the league's coaches, being elected to the All-Freshman Team and as the Big Ten's Sixth Man of the Year.

Senior guard Sam Hoiberg and senior forward Rienk Mast were also recognized by the media, being selected as Big Ten Honorable Mentions. Hoiberg, the son of the Big Ten Coach of the Year, was also recognized on the league's All-Defensive Team after totaling 66 steals during his final regular season in college.

Pryce Sandfort: 1st Team Coaches, 2nd Team Media

Sandfort, who is new to Nebraska but not the Big Ten, was also voted Second-Team All-Conference by the media. More importantly, though, for the Huskers, is that he becomes only the fourth player to earn a first-team nod since NU left the Big 12 15 years ago after the 2010-11 season. He also gives the Big Red a First-Team All-Big Ten player for the second straight season.

Here are the other Huskers to be awarded First-Team All-Big Ten recognition since the 2011-12 season:

Brice Williams (Coaches & Media) 2024-25

James Palmer Jr. (Coaches) 2017-18

Terran Pettway (Coaches and Media) 2013-14

Braden Frager: All-Freshman, Sixth Man of the Year

Lincoln native Braden Frager was in line to crack the rotation before the start of the 2025-26 season, but seemingly nobody expected him to turn into what he has become. In his second year of college, but first year on the floor, the wing has turned himself into the first Nebraska basketball player to win the Sixth Man of the Year award since joining the Big Ten.

He also managed to earn All-Freshman recognition after averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 assists, and 0.9 rebounds per game to end the regular season. He's been an X-Factor for the Big Red all year, and his assumed confidence after being honored this highly may make his contributions grow heading into the league's postseason tournament later this week.

Here's who made the Big Ten All-Freshman Team with Braden Frager:

David Mirkovic, Illinois

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Trey McKenney, Michigan

Hannes Steinbach, Washington

Sam Hoiberg: All-Defensive Team, Honorable Mention Media and Coaches

Senior guard Sam Hoiberg has been one of, if not the most important, players on the Husker roster this entire year, and that is reflected in his recognition following the end of the regular season.

In his final year at Nebraska, Hoiberg averaged 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game before the start of the postseason. His energy was infectious and helped spark the Big Red's victory over Iowa in overtime to end the regular season on Sunday afternoon. Now, he'll be asked to do much of the same during NU's postseason run.

Here are the other players featured with Sam Hoiberg on the league's All-Defensive Team:

Kylan Boswell, Illinois

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Aday Mara, Michigan

Rienk Mast: Honorable Mention Media and Coaches

Senior forward Rienk Mast's return after a season-ending injury that required him to sit out the entire length of the 2024-25 season was arguably the most influential thing that sparked Nebraska's success this season.

Though he entered the year with a ton of question marks surrounding his health, Husker head coach Fred Hoiberg made it clear that the Netherlands native would play a pivotal role for his team during his final year of college basketball. To his credit, he came off the injury and did just that. Averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, Mast became an All-Big Ten recipient for the second time in his career.

Here are the other players who earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition (media) with Rienk Mast and Sam Hoiberg:

Kylan Boswell, Illinois

David Mirkovic, Illinois,

Jaxon Kohler, Michigan State

Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

Cade Tyson, Minnesota

John Mobley Jr., Ohio State

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

Tariq Francis, Rutgers

Donovan Dent, UCLA

Fred Hoiberg: Coach of the Year

Last but not least is your 2025-26 Big Ten Coach of the Year, Fred Hoiberg (coaches).

After finishing the regular season with a 26-5 (15-5 Big Ten) record, the Huskers earned the two-seed in the Big Ten Tournament that begins this week. It marks the best finish the Big Red have ever had in the league and also the highest seed they've earned.

It actually marks the second time Hoiberg has been named Coach of the Year in the Big Ten. His first was back during the 2023-24 season, where the Huskers finished the year with a 23-11 record overall.

In his most recent stretch, Hoiberg has elevated the status of the Nebraska basketball program tremendously and has seen both his players and himself rewarded for it as a result. With the potential for a deep postseason run on the line following the Big Ten Tournament's end, he could also become the first coach to win an NCAA Tournament game with the Huskers as well.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58

Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66

Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57

Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72

Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69

Feb. 7 Nebraska 80, Rutgers 68

Feb. 10 Purdue 80, Nebraska 77

Feb. 14 Nebraska 68, Northwestern 49

Feb. 17 Iowa 57, Nebraska 52

Feb. 21 Nebraska 87, Penn State 64

Feb. 25 Nebraska 74, Maryland 61

Feb. 28 Nebraska 82, USC 67

March 3 UCLA 72, Nebraska 52

March 8 Nebraska 84, Iowa 75

March 13 vs. TBD 5:30 p.m. BTN (Big Ten Tournament)

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.