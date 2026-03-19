Four-Star Shooting Guard Jacob Lanier Brings Momentum to Nebraska Basketball

Jacob Lanier can flat-out play.



The four-star shooting guard signed with Nebraska men's basketball in November. After recently finishing his senior season in high school with an Arkansas state championship, the nation's No. 90 overall prospect will bring his winning pedigree and scoring prowess to the Big Red next season.

Coming off the best season of his life, the 18-year-old earned nearly every award Arkansas prep basketball has to offer and appears to be ready to factor in for the Huskers right away.

Here's a recap of his senior year and what he'll bring to Lincoln in 2026-27 and beyond.

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To Whom It May Concern: pic.twitter.com/9eQC3nxypw — Jacob Lanier (@IamJacob2026) March 17, 2026

In his final season at Parkview Magnet in Little Rock, Lanier played the best basketball of his life, and he further rose to the occasion when the regular season came to a close. After leading his team to a 24-5 record, nearly the inverse of what it was in 2025 (4-25), he took over the Arkansas Class 5A Boys' Basketball State Playoffs.

Through four contests, Lanier scored 112 points (28 per game) while averaging 11.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

For his efforts, the senior was rewarded handsomely. Besides bringing home the championship trophy, Lanier was selected to the All-State, All-Conference, and All-Tournament teams. He also took home the 5A State Championship MVP trophy before his final season of prep hoops, in which he surpassed 900 points on the year, came to a close.

Lanier consistently proved to be one of the most dynamic playmakers in all of high school basketball in 2026 as well. Early on in the year, the senior secured the first triple-double of his career on his way to breaking the Parkview Magnet scoring record for points in a game (45).

On top of that, the four-star didn't just prove he can get a basket seemingly whenever he wants. Instead, he's shown to be a more than formidable rebounder for his position, even if he stands 6-5, and can be a capable distributor of the ball as well.

In total, he's proved to be a complete player at the high school level and will look to continue that in his collegiate career. But the even more interesting topic of discussion is what his frame and abilities give Nebraska next season.

The Huskers' starting back court, Sam Hoiberg and Jamarques Lawrence, are both set to move on from the program following the end of NU's NCAA Tournament run sometime this month. That leaves players available to return, such as Cale Jacobsen, Connor Essegian, and Quinten Rhymes in Lanier's way.

At 6-5, Lanier would not be the tallest player of the group, but he will quickly give Nebraska a much lengthier option than they had this year, which tends to help on both sides of the court at all times. While Hoiberg and Lawrence helped the Huskers have arguably the best season in program history, the Big Red struggled significantly with rebounding on the defensive end, limiting the ceiling of the team against the country's best.

That's where length and athleticism like Lanier's can help Nebraska take the next step. Without discrediting the players on the Huskers' 2025-26 roster at all, raising the athletic profile of the guards would provide a breath of fresh air for the team. It's also never a bad thing to have a guard capable of slamming a dunk on their defender's head, which NU did not get from 6-0 Hoiberg or 6-3 Lawrence this year.

Albeit in high school, Hoiberg and Lawrence weren't dropping 30 points, almost nightly, to end their prep careers. Lanier was. His addition to Nebraska's team instantly boosts their offensive firepower as soon as he sets foot on the floor.

For a player who ended his career averaging closer to 30 points per game than 20 in his final season, there's reason to believe he can give the Huskers well over double digits per night in his first year in Lincoln.

For the Big Red, whose three top scorers were all forwards this season, having a guard capable of adding anywhere from 10 to 15 points a game allows the floor to be spread. It would also allow a potential returner in Pryce Sandfort, if he so chooses, to head into his senior season of college basketball without constantly being defended by opposing teams' best players.

With Nebraska attempting to continue an upward trend as a program under Fred Hoiberg's guidance, high-level guard play could be the key to doing just that. With Mast no longer in the fold for the Huskers' next season, they don't appear to have a big man capable of reliably scoring the ball on next year's team. Of course, there is the transfer portal for that. However, once again, Lanier's ability to put the ball in the hoop is something that can take the edge off a bit.

Whether he sees action and makes a meaningful impact in year one remains to be seen. But there's no denying he has the potential to see the court early on. In addition to that, he could provide Nebraska with something it hasn't seen since the likes of Bryce McGowen's in 2021-22.

That season, the eventual NBA Draft pick averaged 16.8 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in the 31 games he played for the Big Red. Lanier won't be asked to replicate that, nor will he in the least bit be expected to. However, he does have a similar ability to provide an offensive spark. The two also offer a similar physical build as lengthy guards, which is where the player comparison originally comes from.

Regardless of that, Lanier is joining a Nebraska basketball program that has arguably as much momentum as any non-blue blood team in America heading into 2026-27. He too brings his own momentum as a prospect as well.

The pairing has the potential to cement the Huskers as an NCAA Tournament team for years to come, if he and NU's staff can continue rising. Of course, time will tell if that is the case, but as we inch closer and closer to finding that out, it's hard not to at least squint and see that happening.

Again, the 2026 signee is not expected to become an NBA Draft pick after his freshman campaign. However, he does indeed have the ability to become a go-to guy for the Big Red in his first year. If that happens, it likely means good things for Hoiberg and company moving forward. And if this Nebraska men's basketball team can get things rolling, clear the path ahead because Husker Nation will not want to see it stop any time soon.

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