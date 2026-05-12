Nebraska Football Trending Toward Landing Four-Star Wide Receiver

Nebraska has positioned itself as the team to beat for one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class.

Matthew Gregory, the No. 107 overall prospect and top 20 wideout in the cycle, has quickly emerged as what is shaping up to be the Huskers' next commit. Scheduled to take his official visit to Lincoln over the weekend of June 19, Rivals recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong recently logged an expert projection in favor of NU landing the talented pass catcher.

Here’s where things stand in Gregory’s recruitment, who Nebraska is battling down the stretch, and what his commitment would mean for the Huskers’ 2027 class.

Preface

Gregory is one of the more athletic receiver prospects in the 2027 class. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound pass-catcher has put together impressive production both on the football field and on the track during his junior year. Most recently, Gregory posted a 10.46 time in the 100-meter dash and a 21.30 time in the 200-meter dash.

For a player of his size, the speed immediately stands out. His catch radius and ability to create separation throughout the route tree are noticeable as well. 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks described Gregory as a “field-stretching, linear vertical threat who can excel outside the numbers and down the seams.”

For the Huskers, they're in contention to land a player capable of flipping the field on any given play.

Other Programs in the Race

The rising senior holds 27 Division I offers to date, though his recruitment has recently narrowed down to four schools. Gregory, slimming his list, has Nebraska joining UCLA, LSU, and Virginia Tech in the race.

The Bruins will host Gregory for his first official visit on May 29. From there, the four-star receiver is also set to take trips to LSU and Virginia Tech before wrapping things up in Lincoln on June 19. At the moment, the Huskers are scheduled to get the final official visit before Gregory makes his college decision.

Presumably, with the last opportunity to host the prospect before verbally committing to a school, NU likes where it stands as things draw near a conclusion.

Current 2027 Recruiting Class

Nebraska currently holds the No. 15 overall recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, according to Rivals. With eight verbal commitments already secured, Gregory could become the next addition before the Huskers push toward double-digit pledges.

Half of the Huskers' current commits are already considered blue-chip prospects. The class is headlined by four-star quarterback Trae Taylor and four-star safety Tory Pittman III, who currently rank as the top two in-state recruits in Nebraska. The group also includes four-star running back Amir Brown, who recently shut down his recruitment, and four-star safety Corey Hadley Jr., the Huskers’ most recent commitment from April 27.

NU's 2027 Wide Receiver Class

Two wide receivers are already committed to Nebraska in the 2027 cycle, but the Huskers are still looking to add more difference-makers at the position as visit season ramps up.

One of those commits is Tay Ellis, the No. 89 wide receiver in the class and a three-star prospect originally from Crowley, Texas. Ellis is set to finish his senior season at Millard South (NE), where he and Trae Taylor will try to lead the Patriots to a third straight Class A state title. At 6-foot, 175 pounds, Ellis brings the speed and footwork needed to develop into a reliable target at the college level.

NU also holds a commitment from Kaden Howard out of Miami Palmetto (FL). The 5-foot-10, 155-pound receiver comes from the same high school as Jacory Barney Jr. and offers a similar style of play. Howard’s quickness and versatility could help him contribute early as a return specialist while continuing to develop offensively once he arrives in Lincoln.

Nebraska's Wide Receiver Outlook Moving Forward

Expected starters for 2026 include Barney, Nyziah Hunter, and Kwazi Gilmer, all of whom enter their junior seasons with significant Big Ten experience. Behind them, Janiran Bonner, Quinn Clark, and Cortez Mills appear next in line for snaps.

Nebraska also signed four wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting class. Most recently, the Huskers landed Maurice Purify II, the son of one of the top receivers in program history. At 6-foot-3, Purify II is the biggest receiver NU signed out of the high school ranks in the cycle and projects as a potential red-zone threat similar to his father.

In the immediate future, the depth chart is largely set. However, adding Gregory to the 2027 haul would help solidify the future of the room for years to come.

Nebraska trending to land an electric wide receiver prospect: https://t.co/M2PcFqQV6g pic.twitter.com/uMXhobLgMk — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) May 12, 2026

What Gregory Could Mean for the Big Red

Anytime you have the opportunity to add a top 20 player at any position, you take it. That appears to be exactly what Nebraska is attempting to do with Gregory heading into the summer.

With Trae Taylor helping lead the charge, the Huskers have quickly turned themselves into one of, if not the top team in the race. Now, the focus becomes maintaining that momentum long enough to get Gregory to Lincoln for his official visit on June 19.

Time will tell how things ultimately play out, but Nebraska is in a strong position at this stage of the recruitment. If the Big Red can maintain the momentum already in place, they may be able to close the deal. As a top 100-level prospect in 2027, Gregory would provide a major boost to the Huskers' class. For a program searching for optimism under the current staff, landing a player of his caliber would provide plenty of that.