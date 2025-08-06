Andy Katz Ranks Nebrasketball Near the Bottom of the Big Ten
Nebraska men's basketball is fresh off one of its most memorable seasons in recent history. However, just as the celebration starts to fade, the next season comes into view. And the national narrative surrounding the Huskers has quickly taken a turn.
College basketball analyst Andy Katz released his power rankings for the expanded Big Ten this week. And Nebraska found itself in a familiar place, like last year. They are again near the bottom, ranked 14th out of all the teams.
Andy Katz Gave A Harsh Reality Check
After all the momentum the program built over the last couple of seasons, this ranking feels more like a cold splash of water than a pat on the back. But for a team that’s grown used to being doubted, this might be exactly what they need to light the fire again.
Katz, who covers the conference for the Big Ten Network, didn't sugarcoat his reasoning. In assessing the bottom half of the league, he grouped Nebraska with several teams facing uncertainty. "We just don’t know yet about Nebraska, Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota, and Rutgers… they’re all reloading," Katz said in his breakdown. It’s clear that the analyst sees these programs as works in progress, not yet ready to challenge the top tier.
In Katz’s words, these final six teams, which include Nebraska, Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota, Rutgers, and USC, will be fighting for a spot in the conference tournament in Indianapolis.
For Nebraska fans who watched last season’s growth and success unfold, that stings. Not long ago, Katz was calling the Huskers a team to look out for as they surged toward March Madness. Now, they’re lumped in with teams trying to stay afloat.
Fred Hoiberg’s New-Look On The Huskers
One of the reasons for the drop in confidence is the significant roster turnover Nebraska experienced after last season. The team lost four of its top five scorers and waved goodbye to several important contributors through graduation and the transfer portal. The rebuild has been fast and furious, with head coach Fred Hoiberg hitting the transfer market hard to reload the roster.
The Huskers added Iowa transfer Pryce Sandfort, a shooter with Big Ten experience, and Central Michigan standout Ugnius Jarusevicius, who brings a scoring punch. Their presence, combined with the return of veteran Rienk Mast, gives Hoiberg a team with a lot of potential, even if the pieces are still coming together.
This is a group that will need time to jell. Chemistry isn’t instant, especially when so many new faces are expected to carry the load. But there’s also plenty of talent here, and a coaching staff with a proven track record of building cohesive, fast-paced, perimeter-focused teams. If the newcomers can adapt quickly, there’s no reason Nebraska can’t surprise people again.
For all the doubt, there’s also a sense of deja vu. Nebraska was in this exact spot last season, under the radar, with low expectations, barely a blip on the national radar.
The question now is whether this new group can adopt the same gritty, chip-on-the-shoulder mentality that fueled last year’s rise. Because make no mistake, Andy Katz’s rankings will be posted in the locker room. If there’s one thing that drives this program, it’s being told what they can’t do.
