How to Watch Nebraska Basketball vs. South Carolina Upstate with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
After nearly upsetting a top 20 Arkansas team on the road last week, Winthrop had the same idea going into Tuesday's game against the Nebraska men's basketball team.
But Rienk Mast stood his ground with a game-high 31 points to extend Nebraska's nation-leading winning streak and avoid an upset right after receiving votes in the men's college basketball AP Poll. Mast got three other double-digit scorers in support as Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager and Cale Jacobsen each chipped in 11 points as NU overcame a 36-32 defecit to move to 7-0 on the season.
The Huskers were extremely disciplined, turning the ball over only five times compared to the Eagles' 11. It was the rebounding battle that kept Winthrop in it as they earned a 48-38 advantage — which came in a game without NU big man Berke Buyuktuncel due to injury.
In what could end up being a quality win down the line, Nebraska will break for a quick Thanksgiving before returning to Pinnacle Bank Arena for one final game before hosting Creighton for the state's internal rivalry.
Here's all you need to know as Nebraska hosts South Carolina Upstate Saturday afternoon.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (7-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. South Carolina Upstate (4-4, 0-0 Big South)
- When: Saturday, November 29
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 1 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
South Carolina Upstate Scout
Head Coach
Marty Richter | 2nd season at SC Upstate & as Division I HC | 10-30 (.250) at SC Upstate & Career Record | Previous head coach at Florida Southwestern State (JUCO) | Previous assistant at Drake, Florida Gulf Coast, Chipola, BC Budivelnyk, Bowling Green, South Dakota and Simpson.
2024 Finish
L, 63-83 to #8 Gardner-Webb in Big South conference tournament.
2024 Record & Awards
6-26 (2-14 Big South, 9th) | | Big South Freshman OTY | All-Big South: 2x All-Freshman.
All-Time Series
Nebraska leads 1-0 (Nov. 14, 2009, last matchup, 76-49 NU).
Key Returners
- Karmani Gregory | G | R-Jr. | Transferred from Richter's former school, Florida Southwestern, and is the leading returner after putting up over 11 points per game last season.
- Carmelo Akins | G | Soph. | Now the team's leading scorer at 15.4 PPG after producing 10.1 points per contest last season.
- Breylin Gracia | F | Sr. | Returning bench contributor who's been held to only three games so far in 2025.
- Kanye Jones | G | R-Jr. | Appeared in two games last season, but has blown away that mark with seven games played off the bench this season.
Key Departures
- Mister Dean | G | Transfer | 2025's Big South Freshman of the Year after dropping over 15 points per game; now at Charleston after one season with the Spartans.
- Brit Harris | G | Transfer | Made his way to FIU after ranking second on the team and one of four players averaging double digits with 11.6.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Mason Bendinger | G | Jr. | Transfer from Salt Lake CC, who has averaged 15.3 points per game while hitting six three-pointers in his first Division I season.
- Learic Davis | W | R-Jr. | Spent his first two college seasons at Wisconsin-Milwaukee before coming to USC Upstate, where he's adding 8.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in starting seven of the first eight games.
- Jafeth Martinez | F | Jr. | Another transfer from JUCO powerhouse Florida Southwestern State, the junior averaged over seven points and rebounds weekly.
- Tyler Smith | G | Jr. | Came from Trinity Valley CC, where he helped the team claim its first NJCA championship.
- Coen Collier | C | Jr. | A junior who stands as a 7-foot-1 center, the Salt Lake CC transfer puts out 2.1 PPG and 3.8 RPG.
Outlook
Determined to improve in his second season as head coach, Marty Richter received a gut punch early on when he found out that reigning Big South Freshman of the Year Mister Dean was headed to the transfer portal alongside fellow starter Brit Harris. Luckily, a quartert of players headlined the returning talent — led by sophomore guard Carmelo Adkins, who's leading the Spartans in scoring at 15.4 PPG as a true sophomore. Karmani Gregory is the last of three USC Upstate players to put up a double-digit game average with 13.8.
Forward and Salt Lake CC transfer Mason Bendinger has been a stellar addition out of the transfer portal with 15.3 points per game and just over two rebounds. In fact, he leads all starters in field goal percentage with a 53.1% mark, including six three-pointers. Wing Learic Davis has added solid numbers in 8.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest after starting in seven of the eight games. Combine them with returning forward Breylin Garcia (6.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG), and it's an okay core. Despite already matching two-thirds of their 2024-2025 win total, the Spartans were voted last in the Big South preseason poll and will need to win more than two conference games to progress in the second season under Richter.
