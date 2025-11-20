Behind Britt Prince’s Career-High 30 Points, Nebraska Controlled the Night Against Oral Roberts.
Nebraska got exactly what it needed Wednesday night, powered by a career-high from sophomore guard Britt Prince, who poured in 30 points as the Huskers rolled past Oral Roberts in their second contest, surpassing 100 points this year.
Coming off an undefeated start and emerging from their toughest two-game stretch of the early season, the Huskers needed composure, pace, and a sense of urgency. They delivered immediately, opening the game on a near-flawless run while holding Oral Roberts to just seven first-quarter points.
With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about what Nebraska’s sophomore sensation had to say after the best game of her young career.
Prince set the tone instantly, with 14 points in the first half as the Huskers jumped to a 55-23 lead at the midway point.
“Yeah, it’s super cool,” Prince said. “I think my teammates were just getting me the ball in the right places, trusting me… overall it was just a great game for us.”
That opening burst proved to be only the beginning. Once Prince found her comfort zone, Nebraska’s offense opened up around her, the pace increased, and every possession felt like an opportunity to attack. What followed was a career night that showcased not just her scoring ability, but her growing command of the Huskers’ offense in her second season for the Big Red.
For as impressive as Prince’s scoring burst was, her efficiency was the story. She opened the game 6-for-8 from the field but finished 13-of-18 on the night. Every early touch seemed to build more confidence, and her teammates quickly recognized the hot hand. By the time the third quarter came to an end, Prince, 23 points at the time, had already pushed Nebraska’s lead into blowout territory.
Even Nebraska head coach Amy Williams was impressed with the offensive rhythm the sophomore guards was in. “She did it efficiently,” Williams said. “At times, it just kind of looks effortless for her to get to the rim. She was really good in her mid-range today, and when she can do it from all three levels, that's tough to defend.”
Still, the key to Nebraska’s blowout wasn’t just Prince’s efficiency. The pieces around her all came together in a way that made her scoring pop even more.
Nebraska’s overall rhythm played just as big a part in Prince’s breakout. The Huskers pushed tempo from the opening tip, played with pace, and stayed connected on both ends, the exact identity they’ve been trying to build as they prepare for March. Prince noted that energy early, crediting her teammates for “getting [her] the ball in the right places” and keeping the offense flowing around her.
Defensively, Nebraska’s communication unlocked another gear. Eliza Maupin said the focus was switching early and cutting off driving lanes, something Oral Roberts thrives on. That defensive connectivity helped generate transition chances, which only fed Nebraska’s pace and, by extension, Prince’s scoring opportunities.
It all added up to a night where Nebraska’s offense didn’t just run through Prince, it ran because of the players around her. Whether it was ball movement, pace, or the confidence each player has in one another, the Huskers created the exact kind of environment where a career night could happen.
Currently averaging 90.4 points per game, the Huskers don’t need Prince to put up 30 every night. But the confidence she played with is exactly the kind of boost that can carry into tougher matchups ahead.
With last night’s win, Nebraska heads into the Emerald Coast Classic with real momentum and an even clearer picture of what this group can be when everything is clicking. With four days to prepare for Purdue Fort Wayne, the Huskers will have every opportunity to move to 6–0 for the first time since the 2021–22 season, a year that ended with a 24–9 record.
If they keep trending in this direction, that kind of ceiling won’t feel far away, and we could be looking at one of the most successful groups of Amy Williams’ tenure at Nebraska. There’s still plenty of season left to prove it one way or the other, but as things stand right now, this team has the potential to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in Lincoln in years.
Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46
- Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50
- Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58
- Nov. 24 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (Emerald Coast Classic) 5 p.m. FloHoops
- Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern State/Virginia (Emerald Coast Classic) 5/7:30 p.m. FloHoops
- Dec. 3 vs. Bradley 7 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 6 at Penn State 12 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 9 vs. Omaha 7 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 14 Illinois State B1G+
- Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist 11 a.m. B1G+
- Dec. 29 vs. USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 1 at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 4 vs. Purdue 2 p.m. NPM/B1G+
- Jan. 8 vs. Indiana 7 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 11 vs. UCLA 6 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 15 at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+
- Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX
- Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+
- March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis
Home games are bolded. All times central.
