How to Watch No. 13 Nebraska Basketball vs. New Hampshire with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

In a basketball game that was too ugly to watch for the majority, the No. 13 Nebraska men's basketball team still made it a contest to remember as big man Berke Buyuktuncel turned in NU's fourth triple-double in program history to turn away North Dakota 78-55 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Buyuktuncel's 12 points, 11 rebounds, and career-high 10 assists paved the way for Nebraska's 54-29 outburst to run away from the Fighting Hawks after trailing by two at halftime. Braden Frager earned Big Ten weekly honors after adding a game-high 17 points alongside Sam Hoiberg (15) and Illinois hero Jamarques Lawrence (13), who also notched double-digits.

In a game expected to be sloppy due to an eight-day break, a similar expectation can be made for NU's non-conference finale as they take on New Hampshire after another eight-day rest.

Here's all you need to know as Nebraska aims to stay undefeated against the Wildcats Tuesday night in Lincoln.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 13 Nebraska (12-0, 2-0 B1G) vs. New Hampshire (4-8, 0-0 America East)

No. 13 Nebraska (12-0, 2-0 B1G) vs. New Hampshire (4-8, 0-0 America East) When: Tuesday, December 30.

Tuesday, December 30. Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 8 p.m. CST

8 p.m. CST Watch : Big Ten Network

: Big Ten Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

New Hampshire head coach Nathan Davis looks to improve after his team's 8-24 record in 2024-2025. | New Hampshire Athletics

New Hampshire Scout

Head Coach

Nathan Davis | 3rd season at New Hampshire; 17th as HC.

28-47 (.373) at NHU; 298-201 (.597) Career Record.

2x NCAA DI Tournament Apps., 1x NCAA DIII Final Four, 1x DIII Elite Eight.

4x Patriot League Regular Season, 2x Patriot League Tournament, 3x ODAC Regular Season & Tournament.

2x Patriot League Coach OTY, 2x ODAC Coach OTY.

Previous head coach at Bucknell and Randolph-Macon (DIII).

Previous assistant at Colgate, Bucknell, Navy and Emory & Henry.

2024-2025 Record & Awards

8-24 (6-10 America East, T-6th).

All-AE: 1x Third Team, 1x All-Rookie.

All-Time Series

First meeting.

Davide Poser is New Hampshire's lone returning starter from last season and adds over six points a game. | New Hampshire Athletics

Key Returners

Davide Poser | F | Jr. | Returning starter that's putting up similar numbers to 2024-2025 by averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest in starting all 12 games this season.

Antoni Siewruk | G | Soph. | Appeared in 28 games last year as a true freshman, but has only played in five of the 12 games this season as a sophomore.

Dylan Saunders | F | Jr. | Averaged over 12 minutes across 31 games last year, but has failed to see the floor at the same rate this season, with appearances in five of the first 12 contests of 2025-2026.

Jon O'Neil | F | Soph. | Another depth piece that saw over 20 games of action last year, the Wisconsin native is averaging over seven minutes in eight contests this year.

Key Departures

Sami Pissis | G | Transfer | All-America East Third Team pick last year after leading the Wildcats with over 15 points per game, but transferred to Alabama A&M over the offseason.

Anthony McComb III | G | Transfer | Started in 16 of 32 games last year for NHU, averaging over 12 points per game, but took his talents to Norfolk State for his senior season.

Giancarlo Bastianoni | F | Transfer | 6-foot-7 forward who put up 12 PPG in only three games at NHU before transferring to Arkansas at Monticello.

Khalil Badru | G | Transfer | Named to America East All-Rookie team after shooting over 50% from the field with 8.6 PPG and 4.7 RPG; parlayed his success into a transfer to Iona.

Rex Sunderland | G | Transfer | Spent three seasons at NHU, including a team captain in 2024-2025, before transferring to Stone Hill in the NEC for his final college basketball season.

Jawarie Hamelin | G | Graduated | Reserve guard that started in 16 of his 26 appearances while chipping in five points and two rebounds per contest.

Emmanuel Okpomo | F/C | Graduated | The Wildcat's starting center last season, the Nigerian put up 3.8 PPG and 5.2 RPG while starting in 31 of NHU's 32 games.

Caleb Middleton | C | Transfer | 6-foot-11 center that transferred to Elon after appearing in 31 games last year off the bench with over three points and rebounds per contest.

An All-America East Third Team pick last season, Sam Pissis transferred to Alabama A&M over the offseason. | New Hampshire Athletics

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Jack Graham | G | Jr. | Buried on the bench at Richmond, the Rhode Island native has transformed into the Wildcats' leading scorer with 12.1 PPG and hitting a team-leading 22 three-pointers.

KiJan Robinson | G | Jr. | A key reserve for Hofstra last season, the 6-foot-3 guard has averaged 11.4 PPG as a starter despite missing three games this season.

Belal El Shakery | F | Jr. | A native Egyptian who plays on the national team, the 6-foot-8 transfer from Wofford has arguably been the Wildcats' best player this season with 11.2 PPG and 7.8 RPG while also adding a team-high 16 steals and 14 blocks.

Comeh Emuobor | G | Jr. | A two-time transfer from Iona and UCF, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged over eight points and four rebounds as the most impactful reserve, despite not being a threat from deep (2-for-23).

R.J. Kennedy | G | R-Fr. | The Georgia native transferred to NHU after redshirting at UAB last season; adds seven points and two rebounds per game off the bench.

Tyler Bike | G | Fr. | An in-state recruit from Merrimack, N.H., who was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year, Bike has scored over five points a contest while playing in all 12 games this season.

John Squire | F | Soph. | A starting forward for NHU after putting up 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds last season at the City College of San Francisco.

Giannos Xanthopoulos | F/C | Fr. | A native of Greece who attended high school in Canada, the 6-foot-10 center sees nine minutes per game off the bench while adding a trio of points and rebounds.

Outlook

Growing up on the East Coast, New Hampshire head coach Nathan Davis has stuck to his familiar territory. Following six seasons at Randolph-Macon (DIII), where the Yellow Jackets reached a Final Four and Elite Eight, the Washington D.C. native was hired by Bucknell. Davis was a force for the Bison as he led them to four consecutive Patriot League regular season titles in his first four seasons, plus two NCAA Tournament appearances. But what followed was a sharp downturn. After going 89-45 in his first four seasons, Davis finished out his Bucknell tenure with a 40-70 record in the next four campaigns, leading to his exit and eventual hire at New Hampshire ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

After a brutal 8-24 season last year, the Wildcats have already reached half that win total with a 4-8 record going into Tuesday's contest with Nebraska. It was a major offseason makeover for Davis and NHU, saying goodbye to America East Third Teamer Sami Pissis (Alabama A&M), second leading scorer Anthony McComb III (Norfolk State), and AE All-Rookie team member Khalil Badru (Iona).

Wofford transfer and Egyptian national team player Belal El Shakery is New Hampshire's best player with 11 points and nearly eight rebounds per game. | New Hampshire Athletics

Davide Poser represents the only returning starter for the Wildcats, but he's more of a support piece with six points and three rebounds a game. New Hampshire was busy shopping in the portal, which is where they've brought in seven of their nine leading scorers. Jack Graham spearheads that group with a team-leading 12.1 PPG after transferring from Richmond, where he was a depth piece. KiJan Robinson has missed a few games, but the Hofstra transfer has added over 11 points per contest. Egyptian national team player Belal El Shakery has had the biggest impact as a transfer from Wofford with 11.2 PPG and a team-high 7.8 RPG.

Comeh Emuobor (Iona) and R.J. Kennedy (UAB) have emerged as solid bench options as each guard nearly adds eight points a game. Tyler Bike adds to the depth in the back court as the New Hampshire native chips in five points a contest as a true freshman. John Squire (City College of SF) and Giannos Xanthopoulos (Fr.) are both young projects who replenish the front court after the Wildcats lost their big pieces over the offseason.

Reeling from an offseason that saw 10 of 15 players depart the program — including eight of the nine leading scorers from last year — Davis and his staff did their best to restock the roster with talent. Their America East counterparts weren't impressed, as shown by the Wildcats' last-place prediction in the conference's preseason poll.

Expect a blowout win for Nebraska to round out non-conference play, but with a hope that it won't take NU as long to get going against an inferior opponent.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.