Berke Buyuktuncel's Triple-Double Powers Nebraska to 12th Win

The No. 15 Nebraska Cornhuskers are rewriting the history books.

Following a 78-55 victory over North Dakota on Sunday night, the Huskers have officially moved to 12-0. It marked the best opening stretch in program history. More impressively, the win extends Nebraska’s overall winning streak to 16 games dating back to last season. While the historic start is the headline, the catalyst for Sunday’s victory was Berke Buyuktuncel.

Berke Buyuktuncel Is The Game-Changer For Nebraska's Basketball Team

The junior forward spent much of the offseason reshaping his body and shedding nearly 20 pounds. He looked like a completely different player in the second half. After Nebraska struggled with uncharacteristic shooting woes in the first period, Buyuktuncel emerged as the stabilizing force.

Buyuktuncel’s performance was a legacy-defining one. He finished the night with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high 10 assists. This performance etched his name into Nebraska lore by recording just the fourth triple-double in program history.

The achievement is even more remarkable considering it is the second triple-double for the Huskers this season alone. It was followed by Rienk Mast’s performance against FIU on Nov. 8.

As Buyuktuncel buried a late three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining to secure the final stat, the crowd of 14,519 at Pinnacle Bank Arena erupted. He left the court to a thunderous standing ovation. It was a fitting tribute to a player who has battled through injuries and physical transformations to reach this peak.

Let's Now Focus on the Second-Half Surge

Nebraska opened the second half with a blistering 19-6 run, taking its first lead of the game since being up 2-0 early in the period. The Huskers' efficiency shifted from cold to clinical, shooting an incredible 63% from the field after the break. Outscoring North Dakota 54-29 in the second half, Nebraska turned a competitive contest into a commanding win. With that, the team built a lead that grew as large as 25 points.

While Buyuktuncel was the engine, he was supported by a resilient cast. Braden Frager provided a spark off the bench with a team-high 17 points. Meanwhile, Sam Hoiberg and Jamarques Lawrence chipped in 15 and 13 points, respectively. This has been the hallmark of Nebraska’s 12-0 start, allowing the team to overcome slow starts with explosive bursts of team-wide scoring.

Buyuktuncel’s rise at Nebraska is a story of grit. Beyond the All-Star Five honors he earned in international FIBA competition. He has also established himself as a leader within the program and the Lincoln community. He earned Academic All-Big Ten recognition and a spot on the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team. Health has been his greatest hurdle, but Sunday’s performance suggested he is playing in the best shape of his collegiate career.

The Huskers will take a break for the holidays before returning to action. It is for their final non-conference matchup against New Hampshire on Dec. 30.

