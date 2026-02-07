Nebraska Women’s Basketball Falls Short Against Ranked Maryland Squad

Amy Williams's women's basketball squad suffered its third consecutive conference loss on Saturday.

The Huskers, which were ranked as high as No. 20 in the Associated Press poll at one point in the year, now see their record fall to 16-8 (5-8 Big Ten), while their opponent, No. 22 Maryland, advanced to 19-6 (7-6 Big Ten), with the 78-60 final from Pinnacle Bank Arena.

With the loss, Nebraska's record against ranked opponents this season is now 0-7.

Right out of the gate, the Huskers looked out of sync on the offensive end, particularly regarding ball security against the press. No stranger to the issue, Nebraska did little to dispel the notion that teams are putting themselves at a disadvantage doing so against the Big Red. In the first quarter alone, NU turned the ball over nine times.

Taking that into context, in addition to the team shooting 4-for-12 on field goal attempts and being outrebounded 12-8, Nebraska wasn't doing well at convincing anyone they were ready to play. Despite the rough first 10 minutes of play, the Big Red found themselves down only four points.

That little margin for any team is no reason for concern, especially when talking about a squad that has scored over 100 points in three different contests this season. Still, offensive scoring threats like Britt Prince and Amiah Hargrove combined for just one point. They would need to figure out a way to get it going for the Huskers to have a shot.

Nebraska carried optimism into the second quarter, but that was before the Huskers would once again struggle to take care of the ball, outrebound, or defend their opponent for the second straight frame. Maryland, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc, scored 30 points in the period and forced the Huskers into committing another six turnovers.

The Terrapins also won the rebounding advantage, 11-7, and held the duo of Prince and Hargrove to an underwhelming two points combined. At halftime, the Big Red had committed 15 turnovers, shot just 37% from the field, and their leading scorer for the season had managed to score just two points.

The Terrapins' defense was real, no doubt, but the deficit the Huskers found themselves in was just as much about a lack of execution as it was a skill differential in favor of Maryland. Down 17 points, Nebraska struggled to make it a game the rest of the way.

Out of the half, another offensive onslaught ensued. The Terrapins scored another 25 points in the period, shooting an impressive 9-for-15 from the field. At that point, Maryland had scored more points within the last two quarters than Nebraska had managed to score the entire game.

What seemed to work better was the ball security, though already up by well over double-digits, the Terrapins no longer needed to pick up their defensive responsibilities the full length of the court. Still, they limited the Huskers offensively and poked holes in the Big Red's plan of mounting a comeback.

By the time the horn sounded to end the period, the Huskers found themselves down 46-70. Maryland held the rebounding advantage by nine, the turnover advantage by eight, and although Logan Nissley had scored 19 points before the start of the fourth quarter, the teammates around her had managed to chip in just 27 points, combined.

Down 24 points with 10 minutes to go, there was little the Big Red could do at that time. No longer were they afforded the luxury of making mistakes; they would need to essentially play perfectly to pull out a win. In the end, they couldn't. However, they did show a level of competitiveness that the previous three quarters had not offered.

Nebraska outscored the Terrapins 14-6, turned the ball over just one time, and on the defensive end forced seven of their own; however, the lead Maryland had earned before the fourth proved to be too much. As a result, the Huskers suffered their third consecutive loss against a ranked team.

Seven of Nebraska's eight losses have now come against teams ranked inside the top 25 at the time of the game, while all of them have come against conference foes. Though the quality of the teams Nebraska is losing to is not a knock, it goes to show how competitive the conference is and how far away the Huskers are from being at the top.

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46

Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46

Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50

Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58

Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53

Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83

Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35

Dec. 14 Nebraska 85, Illinois State 44

Dec. 21 Nebraska 87, Cal Baptist 56

Dec. 29 74 USC, Nebraska 66

Jan. 1 Iowa 86, Nebraska 76

Jan. 4 Nebraska 78, Purdue 62

Jan. 8 Nebraska 78, Indiana 73

Jan. 11 UCLA 83, Nebraska 61

Jan. 15 Michigan State 73, Nebraska 71

Jan. 21 Wisconsin 63, Nebraska 60

Jan. 24 Nebraska 81, Illinois 75

Jan. 28 Nebraska 89, Northwestern 73

Feb. 1 Ohio State 90, Nebraska 71

Feb. 4 at Michigan 88, Nebraska 76

Feb. 7 Maryland 78, Nebraska 60

Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX

Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+

March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Home games are bolded. All times central.

