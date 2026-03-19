Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Men's Basketball's First NCAA Tourney Win Ever

Adam Carriker’s mega gut reaction to Nebraska basketball’s first NCAA Tournament win ever. The Huskers set two school records while dominating Troy. Nebraska looks poised to make a real NCAA Tournament run. Get the inside scoop on how far they can go, right here on the Carriker Chronicles.



Hit the play button, and scroll down for a synopsis.

Synopsis

Nebraska basketball finally got over the hump, and Adam is fired up about it. First NCAA Tournament win in program history—and it didn’t come down to the wire. The Huskers handled Troy. Controlled it. Looked like the better team from the jump.

Adam keeps coming back to how locked in Nebraska looked early. They dictated tempo, got good looks, and made life miserable on the other end. This wasn’t one of those survive-and-advance games. It felt more like a team that knew it belonged—and played like it.

And yeah, the history goes beyond just getting that first win. This group now owns the single-season wins record with 27. That’s a big deal, and Adam spends some time on what that says about what Fred Hoiberg has built. A few years ago, this program wasn’t anywhere near this conversation. Now? Different story.

Pryce Sandfort was a big part of that. Adam talks through the shot-making—especially from deep—and how that kind of shooting changes everything in March. When you’ve got a guy who can heat up like that, it opens the floor and puts a ton of pressure on the defense.

On the defensive side, Nebraska didn’t let Troy get comfortable. You could see the game plan—contest everything, stay physical, and don’t let their top guys find a rhythm. Adam makes the point that this is why Nebraska isn’t just a nice story anymore. They’re a problem matchup.

He also hits on some of the moments around the game—the interaction between Hoiberg and Troy’s coach, the shoutout to Kent Pavelka—stuff that kind of reminds you how big this was for the program and the people around it.

So where does it go from here? That’s the big question. Adam thinks the pieces are there: guards who can handle it, guys who can shoot, a defense that travels, and a coach who’s been through it. Sweet 16? Maybe more? He’s not ruling it out.

And you can feel it from the fans, too. There’s excitement, sure—but also a little disbelief that it actually happened. Adam leans into that at the end, throwing it out there: what’s next for this team?

Because this might not just be a one-off. This could be the start of something.

Program order

00:00 Intro



01:10 Nebraska’s First NCAA Tournament Win



02:14 Three School Records Fall



03:20 Historic Tournament Victory Breakdown



04:13 27th Win — New Season Record



05:00 Building a 16-Point Lead



05:50 Can Nebraska Reach the Sweet 16?



07:43 Pryce Sandfort’s Incredible Play



12:01 Sponsor: DPS & Husker Auto Group



12:48 Kent Pavelka — Voice of Nebraska Basketball



13:30 Troy Head Coach Interaction With Coach Hoiberg



14:44 Pryce Stanford’s Elite 3-Point Shooting



15:20 The Winning Formula Explained



17:16 How Nebraska Limited Troy’s Top Players



17:51 Fan Reactions



18:30 Questions for the Fans

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