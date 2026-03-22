Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Basketball to the Sweet 16

The best Nebraska basketball team ever is in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, and Adam Carriker gives his epic gut reaction. Fred Hoiberg, Sam Hoiberg, Rienk Mast, Pryce Sandfort, and Nebraska are the biggest story in the Big Ten and all of college basketball this year. How far can the Huskers go now?



Also, Nebraska women’s basketball and Husker wrestling finished their seasons… The Carriker Chronicles! Hit the play button to watch and listen.

Program order

00:00 – Intro

00:45 – Husker Nation: Best Fans in the Nation

01:55 – Nebraska Defeats Vanderbilt 74–72 | 28 Wins

03:36 – Game Recap: Thriller Sends Huskers to Sweet 16

05:10 – Would You Rather: Iowa or Florida?

05:45 – Balanced Scoring Attack from Nebraska

06:16 – Fred Hoiberg’s Coaching IQ & Disciplined System

09:15 – Tyler Tanner Drops 27 for Vanderbilt

10:00 – Crowd Felt Like a Nebraska Home Game in OKC

13:43 – 28–6 | First Sweet 16 in Program History

17:26 – Final Thoughts: Playing with House Money & Shooting Efficiency

18:20 – Fan Questions & Comments

19:27 – Nebraska Wrestling: 3rd in Nation, 7 All-Americans

20:36 – Nebraska Women’s Basketball Season Recap

24:40 – #5 Softball Wins 13 Straight

25:16 – Baseball Wins 12 of Last 13

25:50 – Kent Pavelka Shoutout

26:13 – Big Ten First Round NCAA Tournament Facts

27:43 – Best Fans in the Nation | Impact on Matt Rhule?

29:31 – Final Fan Questions

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