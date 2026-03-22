Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Basketball to the Sweet 16
In this story:
The best Nebraska basketball team ever is in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, and Adam Carriker gives his epic gut reaction. Fred Hoiberg, Sam Hoiberg, Rienk Mast, Pryce Sandfort, and Nebraska are the biggest story in the Big Ten and all of college basketball this year. How far can the Huskers go now?
Also, Nebraska women’s basketball and Husker wrestling finished their seasons… The Carriker Chronicles! Hit the play button to watch and listen.
Program order
- 00:00 – Intro
- 00:45 – Husker Nation: Best Fans in the Nation
- 01:55 – Nebraska Defeats Vanderbilt 74–72 | 28 Wins
- 03:36 – Game Recap: Thriller Sends Huskers to Sweet 16
- 05:10 – Would You Rather: Iowa or Florida?
- 05:45 – Balanced Scoring Attack from Nebraska
- 06:16 – Fred Hoiberg’s Coaching IQ & Disciplined System
- 09:15 – Tyler Tanner Drops 27 for Vanderbilt
- 10:00 – Crowd Felt Like a Nebraska Home Game in OKC
- 13:43 – 28–6 | First Sweet 16 in Program History
- 17:26 – Final Thoughts: Playing with House Money & Shooting Efficiency
- 18:20 – Fan Questions & Comments
- 19:27 – Nebraska Wrestling: 3rd in Nation, 7 All-Americans
- 20:36 – Nebraska Women’s Basketball Season Recap
- 24:40 – #5 Softball Wins 13 Straight
- 25:16 – Baseball Wins 12 of Last 13
- 25:50 – Kent Pavelka Shoutout
- 26:13 – Big Ten First Round NCAA Tournament Facts
- 27:43 – Best Fans in the Nation | Impact on Matt Rhule?
- 29:31 – Final Fan Questions
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94