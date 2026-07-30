Nebraska Men's Basketball Announces 2026-27 Non-Conference Slate

The official Nebraska Cornhuskers Men's Basketball 2026-27 non-conference schedule was released Wednesday as the program heads into the eighth season of the Fred Hoiberg era later this fall.

The schedule highlights four power conference opponents and three neutral-site matchups, including another trip up to Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The schedule starts with three exhibition matchups against Saint Louis at Pinnacle Bank Arena, BYU in Provo, Utah and Kansas State in Grand Island, Nebraska.

"This schedule will challenge us beginning with the exhibition games in October," Hoiberg said in the release. "Our success last season created some opportunities to enhance our non-conference schedule, which should help us prepare for Big Ten Conference play. We are playing 24 games against power conference opponents along with the game against Boise State in Sioux Falls."

The Huskers are coming off a record-breaking 2025-26 season, winning their first NCAA Tournament game in program history, making it to the Sweet 16, and finishing 28-7. Nebraska will be looking to build off its success last season, with a challenging non-conference slate.

The Huskers tip off the season against Le Moyne on Monday, Nov. 2, before a neutral-site matchup against Providence on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The next three weeks include mid-week matchups against Lindenwood on Nov. 11, South Dakota on Nov. 18 and Southern on Nov. 25, while facing off against Boise State on Nov. 15 in Sioux Falls and Butler on Nov. 22 in Chicago.

December will once again be a very important month for the Huskers as they have multiple marquee matchups, which start off against annual in-state rival Creighton in Omaha on Dec. 5. Then they travel down to Kansas City to take on Missouri, who are coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Outside of the two conference matchups that will be announced later this summer along with the remainder of the conference schedule, the Huskers finish off non-conference play against Mount St. Mary's on Dec. 17, FDU on Dec. 20 and New Haven on Dec. 30.

Nebraska has a solid roster going into the 2026-27 season with multiple important returnees, plus a solid group of transfers. The leader of the returners is senior forward Pryce Sandfort, who is coming off a first-team All-B1G performance last season, averaging 18.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Huskers also have Big Ten All-Freshman and Sixth Man of the Year Braden Frager, as he averaged 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Nebraska also brings back senior guard Cale Jacobsen, sophomore forward Leo Curtis, sophomore forward Will Cooper and senior guard Connor Essegian.

Nebraska brings in a six-player transfer portal class, led by former Belmont junior forward Sam Orme, Utah Valley senior guard Trevan Leonhardt and senior Boston College forward Boden Kapke. The Huskers also bring in two stud freshmen in guard/forward Colin Rice and guard Jacob Lanier, who earned player of the year honors in their respective states.

Nebraska will have to replace important production with the losses of forward Reink Mast and guard Sam Hoiberg, but hopes to do that with the returnees and transfer portal signees. The Huskers have a big season ahead and will have multiple opportunities to shine against tougher opponents.

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