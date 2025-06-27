Connor Essegian Embraces Leadership Role as Huskers’ Offseason Workouts Heat Up
You know summer’s serious in Lincoln when the buzz isn’t just about Big Ten football.
Nebraska men's basketball is making noise, and it’s coming from an unexpected leader. While most offseason chatter revolves around transfers and hype videos, guard Connor Essegian quietly became the Huskers’ tone-setter.
What began as a sharp-shooting transfer from Wisconsin has morphed into something bigger. Essegian is fast becoming the cultural glue of Fred Hoiberg’s squad. He is about to give Nebraska the vocal leadership it needs to chase a deeper Big Ten run this upcoming season.
A Culture Change Sparked By Guard Connor Essegian
"We got a lot of good dudes on and off the court,” Essegian said at a media availability earlier this week. “The coaches did a great job of putting the right people in the locker room. We are going to be a really deep team this year, and we got a lot of guys who can shoot. A lot of guys are extremely hungry right now and you can't ask for anything more than that."
Essegian came to Lincoln over spring 2024 with a quick reputation. The Wisconsin freshman record for three-pointers is 69, and he finished last season with 10.7 points per game on 37.7% beyond the arc. But it's what he's doing away from the stat line that's making waves now.
The sharpshooter hasn't just been working on his own game. While perfecting his craft, Essegian has been helpign his teammates get better through instruction.
Essegian simplifies it: "Just assisting guys on plays and defensively… Just bring everything to the next level to lead this program and be an example for it… Being able to pass on the knowledge that I have, you just learn through adversity. Being able to just take what I got and utilize that every day."
Essegian has even hosted visiting recruits, turning his own recruitment experience into an asset. He showed recruits around and took them out for dinner. That kind of investment pays dividends in the form of loyalty and trust, and in a culture-led rebuild, trust is money.
A second quote highlights Essegian's optimism: "We can have five guys on the floor that can space it and shoot it. That is going to be a game changer for our offense." If he's correct, Nebraska's incoming transfers, such as Pryce Sandfort, Jamarques Lawrence, Kendall Blue, and returners like Rienk Mast, will assist in surrounding him with perimeter threats and spreading the floor, distributing to pick-and-roll or drive-and-kick opportunities.
Offseason strength work has taken Essegian's game to the next level as well. He's jumped to 200 pounds from a wiry 185, which has increased his finishing around the rim to be more explosive.
Coach Fred Hoiberg has complimented his preseason performance: "I don't think he has missed a shot yet in our live play… He is 5-for-5 from behind the arc and made his one layup. The manner in which he closed out the season… he is in a very strong position currently." Such momentum instills confidence in leadership.
Culture Is the X-Factor This Summer
While Nebraska rebuilds from last year's Crown championship appearance, there is excitement but also realism: the Big Ten does not relent, and consistency wins out. The program's new philosophy under Coach Hoiberg, "get old, stay old," counts on players such as Essegian to rise up and lead others.
NCAA regulations limit direct coaching outside official times, and it is during these windows that Essegian's player-led methodology makes the biggest difference. Workouts in these windows need teammates to self-police and maintain standards established early. Essegian's role in being visible while teaching, enforcing accountability, and gaining confidence is establishing a tone above what a coach can mandate.
Good teams are good at winning games. Great teams are good at winning together. Nebraska possesses the talent, both in shooting and size. As Lincoln's mercury rises, so does the urgency to convert offseason hype into regular-season results. With Essegian taking on a bigger leadership role, Nebraska might have discovered the drum they must beat in 2025-26.
