Curtis Scores 22 as Iceland Defeats Ukraine in U20 Euros
Nebraska Cornhuskers' incoming freshman Leo Curtis scored 22 points Saturday morning as Iceland defeated Ukraine 88-67 in the U20 EuroBasket Championships in Greece.
This was Curtis' second straight game with more than 20 points. He also added eight rebounds and had two blocked shots. With the win, Iceland improved to 2-4 during tournament play.
Iceland will face Germany in their final contest of the tournament on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. CT.
Curtis, a 7-1 forward started the game with five points and a block as Iceland came out to a quick 19-0 run. He finished the first quarter with nine points, two rebounds and a block. Iceland led 29-6 after the first stanza.
The halftime score was 58-27 as Curtis took over in the second quarter. He finished the half with 17 points as Iceland led by as much as 36 as they picked up their second win of the championships.
Going into the final game, Curtis is averaging 15 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest. He leads his countrymen in scoring, rebounding and blocks. He is second on the team in assists.
Curtis will be the second player from Iceland to play at Nebraska, as Thorir Thorbjarnarson was a two-year starter for the Huskers in 2019-20 and 2020-21 under Fred Hoiberg. Curtis was also teammates with Matej Kavas, who played at Nebraska during the 2019-20 season, on IR Reykjavik.
Curtis' full name is Frithrik Leo Curtis. Leo is pronounced LAY-o. Curtis, who didn’t play basketball competitively until he was a teenager, was ranked No. 84 nationally in the class of 2025 by On3, which also has Curtis as the No. 11 center in the 2025 class. He was also ranked in the top 150 nationally by 247 Sports and a four-star prospect.
