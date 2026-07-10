'I'm Pretty Confident in My Shot': Damon Wilkinson Details Transition to Nebraska

One offseason has already changed the way South Dakota State transfer Damon Wilkinson plays basketball.

After averaging 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game for the Jackrabbits a year ago, the 6-foot-11, 245-pound center from De Smet, South Dakota, has spent the summer "fixating" on expanding his game.

The 2026-27 season provides the redshirt senior an opportunity to prove himself on the biggest stage of his career. During his media availability Thursday afternoon, he embraced that challenge.

Damon Wilkinson passes the ball against the Kansas City Roos. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Expanding His Game

Despite playing 59 games over the last three seasons at South Dakota State, Wilkinson never attempted a three-point shot. Even so, he knew expanding his range would be an important part of his transition to Nebraska.

“It was definitely a big transition for me,” Wilkinson said. “Just being able to expand my game and shoot the outside shot. We’ve been working on that a lot lately. I’ve been fixating on it, and I’m pretty confident in my shot.”

Through the first month of summer workouts, the redshirt junior has made it a priority to develop that part of his game. While he won't necessarily be asked to replace Rienk Mast's production from beyond the arc, it's clear Fred Hoiberg wants another frontcourt player capable of stretching the floor. Wilkinson, at times, will be that guy.

Damon Wilkinson makes a layup over Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Transitioning from the Summit League

Not only is Wilkinson expanding his game, but the former Summit League star will also be challenged to prove himself in the Big Ten. For him, though, the increased physicality isn't a concern. If anything, he believes it's one of the reasons he's found success throughout his career.

“I like physicality,” he said. “I’m a physical player, and I think that’s what helped me succeed in the Summit League. It’s a lot more physical here, but I like it a lot.”

Wilkinson isn't the first South Dakota State transfer to make the jump to the Big Ten. Oscar Cluff did so last year at Purdue, where he averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.9 blocked shots per game. The step up in competition didn't slow him down. Wilkinson will be looking to follow a similar path.

Boden Kapke is a 7-foot center who transferred to Nebraska from Boston College. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NU’s Frontcourt Competition



Wilkinson isn't the only addition Nebraska made this offseason. The Huskers brought in six transfers and added two freshmen since last season. Wilkinson believes the versatility of NU's frontcourt additions will make the group stronger as a whole.

“Boden [Kapke] and Leo [Curtis], they’re both really good players,” said Wilkinson. “We’re all versatile and have a different style of play, which brings a lot of different options to the table offensively. We’re all really good rebounders and defenders, so that’s really good for our team.”

Kapke arrives in Lincoln after spending last season at Boston College, where he averaged 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds across 31 appearances, including 17 starts. The Huskers also return rising sophomore Leo Curtis, who's added roughly 25 pounds since arriving on campus a year ago. Together with Wilkinson, the trio gives Hoiberg's squad depth heading into the 2026-27 season.

Damon Wilkinson dunks the ball during a high school game at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wilkinson’s Opportunity to Prove Himself at Nebraska

Wilkinson understands the opportunity in front of him and isn't taking it for granted. Coming from the small town of De Smet, South Dakota, he's eager to prove he belongs in the Big Ten.

“It’s really cool,” he said. “Because I come from a town of a thousand people and you don’t see many people, let alone go to the D1 level, but the college level at all. It’s cool to show my community what I can do and just prove that I’m going to do the best that I can do every day.”

Wilkinson has found success at every stop of his journey thus far. Now, with Fred Hoiberg and Nate Loenser guiding his development, he'll have the opportunity to see just how far his game can take him on the biggest stage of his career.

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