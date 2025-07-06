Former Husker Team Captain, 1,000-Point Scorer Larry Florence Passes Away
A Nebrasketball legend is gone.
Larry Florence passed away Saturday after a decade-long fight against myeloma, an aggressive type of blood cancer. He was 49 years old.
Florence was a four-year starter in Lincoln. Every year, he helped the Cornhuskers to a postseason tournament. Those teams included a berth in the 1998 NCAA Tournament and the 1996 NIT Championship.
In his final season with the Big Red, Florence earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors. A captain of the team that season, he became the 22nd Husker to surpass 1,000 career points.
His 105 career starts were only second in school history to Dave Hoppen's 111 at the time.
A native of Phenix, Alabama, Florence was inducted into the Central High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2024. While at Central, he averaged 19 points and 13 rebounds per game his senior season.
“The guys that came before me paved the way, made me excited and wanting to be into sports,” Florence told the Ledger-Enquirer last year. “I’ve got a lot of honors at the University of Nebraska, of course, but this one is closer to my heart because that helped me do what I did at Nebraska.”
After Nebraska, Florence broke his ankle before working out with multiple NBA teams. Instead of a domestic career, he played for eight years in Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Ireland, Iceland, Greece, and Paraguay.
Florence was back in Lincoln last year.
“Going back there and seeing the people and the kids come up and say, ‘You used to be my granddad’s favorite player,’ or, ‘You helped me as a kid,’ or to have a kid bring me my jersey from 20-something years ago, that started making me stronger mentally and started making me push myself a little harder,” he told the Ledger-Enquirer.
The 1999 Husker Power Male Athlete of the Year was Nebraska men's basketball's three-time Lifter of the Year (1998-00).
Florence remains etched in the Nebraska record books. His 1,223 points are 19th on the all-time scoring chart. He is also tied for 10th in career steals, fifth in career games started, and ninth in career field goal attempts.
