Troy vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Player Prop for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The Troy Trojans finished in first place in the Sun Belt Conference and went on to win their conference tournament, earning themselves a berth in the NCAA Tournament. They'll take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a 13 vs 4 matchup in the Round of 64.

The Cornhuskers finished in second place in the Big Ten, putting forward an unexpected 26-6 season. They now have a great chance to record their first NCAA Tournament win in school history.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this Thursday matchup.

Troy vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Troy +13.5 (-120)

Nebraska -13.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Troy +740

Nebraska -1250

Total

OVER 137.5 (-110)

UNDER 137.5 (-110)

Troy vs. Nebraska How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 19

Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): truTV

Troy Record: 22-11

Nebraska Record: 26-6

Troy vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

The UNDER is 10-2 in Troy's last 12 games

Troy is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games as an underdog

The UNDER is 4-1 in Nebraska's last five games

The UNDER is 16-4 in the last 20 games when Nebraska has been a favorite

Troy vs. Nebraska Best Prop Bet

Thomas Dowd UNDER 1.5 3-Point Field Goals Made (+121) via Caesars

Troy is primarily a 3-point shooting team, and Thomas Dowd leads the team in three-point field goal attempts, but they may want to look toward attacking the interior of the Nebraska defense instead. The Cornhuskers have one of the best perimeter defenses in the country, keeping teams to shooting just 29.9% from beyond the arc. I'm willing to bet on that leading to Dowd being kept to under two made three-point field goals.

Troy vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick

I do not doubt that Nebraska will win this game, and I've picked them to advance in my bracket, but when it comes to covering a 13.5-point spread, I hesitate to lay that number. Instead, I'm going to bet the UNDER in this game.

The two teams in this game rank inside the top 55 in the country in three-point shot rate, but they also both do a great job of defending the perimeter. Nebraska ranks seventh in the country in opponent three-point field goal percentage, while Troy ranks 43rd. The Cornhuskers also rank 17th in the country in defensive efficiency.

It's also worth noting that both teams play at a slow pace. Nebraska is 218th in adjusted tempo, and Troy ranks near the bottom in college basketball at 309.

Pick: UNDER 137.5 (-110)

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