Former Nebraska Basketball Star, Lincoln Native Josiah Allick Claims NBL Most Valuable Player
Josiah Allick is making a name for himself overseas in professional basketball.
The former Nebraska basketball player was named the New Zealand National Basketball League's Most Valuable Player on Friday. The Lincoln, Neb. native became the first player in Southland Sharks history to earn the honor after putting up 19 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest while leading the Sharks to the postseason.
Allick joined Southland in February after serving as a graduate assistant for the Huskers throughout the 2024-25 season. The forward joined Nebraska in the 2023-24 season, providing 7.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest while pushing Nebraska to an NCAA Tournament appearance and a semifinal spot in the Big Ten Tournament.
Allick leads the National Basketball League in offensive rebounds and is second in the NBL in defensive rebounds, while adding a significant offensive boost sitting sixth in the league in points scored and free throw percentage. The Shark's forward landed a spot in the NBL's All-Star Five and pushed fourth-seeded Southland into the postseason for the first time since 2019.
The Lincoln North Star graduate was an all-city performer for the Navigators before beginning his collegiate career at the University of Missouri-Kansas City helping push the Roos to a 19-win season in 2021-22. Allick then would join New Mexico to help the Lobos finish 22-12 and reach the NIT after starting in all 34 games. Allick was a 2024 Big Ten Sportsmanship nominee, winner of the Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award, and is the brother of Nebraska volleyball's Rebekah Allick.
“More than anything, I’m thankful that I was able to spend the time that I did with Josiah Allick last year as a player, helping us get to the NCAA Tournament,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg following the Huskers' February loss to Maryland. “Coming home, he had a lot of options on the table. We’ll always be thankful for Josiah for playing a huge role in getting our team back and really helping stick with the culture that Sam Griesel and Emmanuael Bandoumel provided for this team."
“He’s been great for the young guys. He’s been awesome for our freshmen, for Braden Frager and Nick Janowski and Justin [Bolis]. He’s done whatever we’ve asked him to do, which isn’t easy to do as a player. He still has a player’s mentality. But if he has to go out and get coffee for everybody, then he got coffee for us. So I’m excited about this opportunity for Josiah, and I know he’s going to do great," Hoiberg said.
The Southland Sharks continue their playoff push in the semifinal contest against the Canterbury Rams Saturday. The winner of Saturday's contest will play the victory of the Wellington Saints or Tauranga Whai for the National Basketball League Championship.
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.