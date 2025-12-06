Donovan Raiola Out as Nebraska's Offensive Line Coach

For the second time since the regular season ended, Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has made a staffing change.

Earlier in the week, defensive coordinator John Butler was fired. On Saturday, Matt Rhule informed offensive line coach Donovan Raiola that he has been let go.

"I informed Donovan Raiola today that he will not be retained as our offensive line coach," Rhule said in a statement. "We thank Donovan for his contributions to Nebraska Football over the past four years and wish him the best moving forward."

Raiola spent four seasons in Lincoln, staying on as the only full-time coach from the Scott Frost era to the Rhule era. During that time, Nebraska did not have a single offensive lineman make an All-Big Ten team, including 2025, when the Big Red had the league's top running back in Emmett Johnson.

Sacks were a major issue with Raiola's offensive line. This year, they gave up 30. In the previous three years, those sack numbers were 28 (2024), 30 (2023), and 33(2022).

Prior to his time in Lincoln, Raiola had stints with the Chicago Bears, Aurora University in Illinois (NCAA Div. III), Notre Dame, and Hawai'i.

Where the Donovan Raiola Era Went Wrong

Besides the sack issues, there was a clear lack of overpowering development by this position group under Donovan Raiola.

Yes, you could see the group getting better as the year went on this fall. It was bolstered by multiple transfers, including guard Rocco Spindler, who just played for a national title with Notre Dame last season.

That overall lack of development is clear when looking at at the NFL. Not a single Husker to play under Raiola is on an NFL roster. Ben Scott, an Arizona State transfer to play at Nebraska in 2023 and 2024, is on the practice squad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the recruiting side, Nebraska may have just landed its best offensive lineman of Raiola's time in Lincoln. Four-star offensive tackle Claude Mpouma signed with the Huskers earlier this week. He's joined in the class by another OT in Rex Waterman and inside offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth.

According to the 247Sports Composite ranking, Raiola helped land three other four-star linemen: Juju Marks last year and Grant Brix and Preston Taumua in the 2024 class. Brix and Taumua have played in two games each in Lincoln, with Marks yet to see the field.

Does This Mean More in Regards to the Raiola Family?

With this move, the potential of three Raiola's in Lincoln for 2026 has dropped to one, at most.

Donovan's nephew Dayton, a 2026 quarterback prospect, decommitted from Nebraska in November. He had been committed to the Huskers for more than a year.

Dayton was set to follow in his older brother and father's footsteps. Dominic played for Nebraska from 1997-2000. Dylan has made 22 starts for Nebraska, but he broke his fibula while taking a sack against USC to end his season.

Rumors and reports have swirled since the injury that Dylan would be looking to move on from Lincoln. With his brother no longer coming and his uncle now out, those odds on a Raiola-less 2026 seem to have increased.

