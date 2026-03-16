Fred Hoiberg's All-Time NCAA Tournament Record and Best Finishes
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The cake has been baked. The seeds are official. And the NCAA Tournament begins this week.
Nebrasketball is the No. 4 seed in the South Region. The Huskers will open against Troy on Thursday in Oklahoma City.
Nebraska has famously never won an NCAA Tournament in the past eight tries. Coach Fred Hoiberg, however, is heading into his sixth March Madness as a head coach.
Here's how every Hoiberg-coached team has performed in the NCAA Tournament.
Iowa State, 2012
After a 16-16 record the previous season, Hoiberg had the Cyclones at 22-10 and an 8 seed in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.
In the first round against the 9-seed UConn in Louisville, the defending national champions, it was Iowa State building a lead that stretched to as many as 22 points. Chris Allen scored 20 points, and Royce White dropped a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double in the 77-64 victory.
The road got tougher in the second round, facing No. 1 Kentucky. Tied 42-42 in the second half, the Wildcats, led by Marquis Teague's 24 points, used a 22-4 run to race off with the 87-71 win.
Iowa State, 2013
Back for a second straight season, the Cyclones were 22-11 and a 10 seed.
In the opening round in Dayton, Iowa State faced 7-seed Notre Dame. A 19-3 run in the first half saw the Cyclones pull away for the 76-58 victory. Freshman Georges Niang poured in a career-high 19 points.
Against the 2-seed Ohio State, Iowa State battled back from down double digits in the second half. But with the game tied 75-75, Buckeye Aaron Craft made a three-pointer with 0.5 seconds remaining to win the game.
Iowa State, 2014
Perhaps the best team Hoiberg has ever coached, up until this year. The 2013-14 Iowa State Cyclones entered the NCAA Tournament 26-7, and were fresh off their first Big 12 Tournament title since 2000.
The 3-seeded Cyclones went down to San Antonio to meet the 14-seeded North Carolina Central Eagles. Iowa State shot a season-high 63.6 percent from the field and had five players in double figures in the 93-75 win.
Against the 6-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels, five Cyclones again scored in double figures. DeAndre Kane led the way with his seventh double-double of the year, notching 24 points and 14 rebounds. He hit a game-winner with 1.6 seconds left to seal the 85-83 victory.
Onto the second weekend, for the first time, Hoiberg came up against 7-seeded UConn in Madison Square Garden. The Huskies started hot from deep, topping the Cyclones 81-76. UConn would go on to win the second time in four years.
Iowa State, 2015
Back-to-back Big 12 Tournament championships had Iowa State at 25-8 and a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The first round was in Louisville against the 14-seeded UAB. Monté Morris led Iowa State with 15 points, but it wasn't enough as the Blazers gave the Cyclones an abrupt exit, 60-59.
Nebraska, 2024
Just the second 20-win season since joining the Big Ten Conference had Nebraska at 23-10 and an 8 seed in March Madness.
Waiting for the Huskers in Memphis was Texas A&M. Just nine days earlier, the Aggies had hired away athletics director Trev Alberts.
Ultimately, it was a bad matchup for the Big Red. The physicality of Texas A&M gave Nebraska issues all game. The Huskers got a combined 45 points from Brice Williams and Keisei Tominaga, but the Aggies led by at least 12 points for the entire second half, en route to the 98-83 final score.
Nebraska, 2026
This is the highest seed for the Huskers since 1991. Of course, that group fell to 14-seed Xavier. Don't expect a repeat this week, as the Huskers should advance to the second round for the first time in program history.
Nebrasketball NCAA Tournament History
Year
Seed
Coach
First-Round Opponent
Result
1986
9
Moe Iba
(8) Western Kentucky
L 67-59
1991
3
Danny Nee
(14) Xavier
L 89-84
1992
8
Danny Nee
(9) UConn
L 86-65
1993
10
Danny Nee
(7) New Mexico State
L 93-79
1994
6
Danny Nee
(11) Penn
L 90-80
1998
11
Danny Nee
(6) Arkansas
L 74-65
2014
11
Tim Miles
(6) Baylor
L 74-60
2024
8
Fred Hoiberg
(9) Texas A&M
L 98-83
2026
4
Fred Hoiberg
(13) Troy
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73
- Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63
- Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50
- Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60
- Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55
- Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55
- Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56
- Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69
- Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77
- Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55
- Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58
- Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66
- Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57
- Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72
- Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69
- Feb. 7 Nebraska 80, Rutgers 68
- Feb. 10 Purdue 80, Nebraska 77
- Feb. 14 Nebraska 68, Northwestern 49
- Feb. 17 Iowa 57, Nebraska 52
- Feb. 21 Nebraska 87, Penn State 64
- Feb. 25 Nebraska 74, Maryland 61
- Feb. 28 Nebraska 82, USC 67
- March 3 UCLA 72, Nebraska 52
- March 8 Nebraska 84, Iowa 75
- March 13 Purdue 74, Nebraska 58 (Big Ten Tournament)
- March 19 vs. Troy 11:40 a.m. TruTV (NCAA Tournament)
Home games are bolded. All times central.
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Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry