2027 Nebraska Running Back Commit Shuts Down Recruitment

EJ Barthel and Nebraska picked up another big recruiting win on Thursday afternoon.

Amid growing attention surrounding several Husker commits in the 2027 class, four-star running back Amir Brown reaffirmed his pledge to the Big Red by officially shutting down his recruitment ahead of his senior season. The move gives the Huskers added stability heading into a busy month of official visits set to take place in June.

Here’s what Brown’s decision means for the Big Red, where Nebraska’s running back room stands moving forward, and what could come next on the recruiting trail.

The News

It didn't take much for Brown to get his message across. In just 12 words, the four-star running back gave Nebraska fans exactly what they wanted to hear heading into a critical stretch of the 2027 recruiting cycle.

“I am officially shutting down my recruitment,” Brown said. “Let’s do it, Husker Nation.”

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound prospect out of North Carolina has been committed to the Huskers since November 23 and currently ranks as one of the top additions in the Big Red’s 2027 class. As the No. 29 running back in the country, Brown has the opportunity to become an important piece of what Matt Rhule is continuing to build in Lincoln in future years.

Why It Matters

Not long after committing to Nebraska, Brown continued to draw attention from programs across the country. Most notably, Alabama entered the picture, with Brown publicly announcing the offer on social media shortly after receiving it.

For Husker fans, the development naturally created some concern. Brown grew up much closer to SEC territory than Lincoln, and the Crimson Tide’s history speaks for itself. While NU remains one of college football’s most recognizable brands, the Big Red have not consistently operated at the level Alabama has over the past two decades. Geography was not in their favor either.

Even so, the noise surrounding Brown’s recruitment never truly gained momentum. Despite continued interest from other schools, he never took another visit after committing to Nebraska. Now, heading into the summer, the four-star running back appears fully locked in with Rhule and the direction of the program moving forward.

Nebraska's Running Back Room of the Future

Barthel helped develop one of the top running backs in college football last season with Emmett Johnson. Replacing that level of production will not be easy heading into 2026.

What makes the situation interesting is that, despite Johnson entering last season with limited experience, he was still far more proven than any running back currently on Nebraska’s roster. Still, Barthel has publicly suggested this could be the deepest group he's had in Lincoln. Whether that translates onto the field remains to be seen, but the room certainly has plenty to prove moving forward.

Sophomores Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee are expected to compete for the starting role, assuming incoming freshman Jamal Rule doesn't take it from either of them. Either way, Brown, upon arrival, would become the highest-rated high school running back on NU's roster by 2027. Ratings only go so far once facing the likes of Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon, but the level of talent is still worth acknowledging.

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Who the Huskers Beat Out for Brown

With 37 Division I offers to his name, Brown was one of the most heavily pursued running backs in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The four-star prospect initially committed to North Carolina before reopening his recruitment, which is when Nebraska made its move.

Even after that decision, the Huskers still had to battle programs like Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Alabama for his commitment. All of those schools have recently competed in the College Football Playoff. Nebraska, meanwhile, is still working to get back to that level.

Brown did not simply fall into NU's lap. Led by EJ Barthel, the Big Red used the breakout season of Emmett Johnson and the vision for the future of the offense to help secure his commitment. Now, Nebraska hopes Brown can eventually become the next NFL running back to come out of Lincoln.

Where Nebraska is Going Next in 2027

Nebraska’s staff is set for a busy month of June. As of May 7, the Huskers are scheduled to host 28 prospects for official visits. Brown, along with five other current Husker commits, is expected to arrive in Lincoln during the weekend of June 19.

At the moment, Brown is the only running back expected to do so. Even with the transfer portal as a safety net, NU will likely remain active in evaluating additional backs in the 2027 class. Still, with one blue-chipper already in the fold, the focus now shifts toward building the offensive line around him.

Most notably, the Big Red locked in an official visit with five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien, the No. 2 interior prospect in the country. Three other offensive line targets are also expected on campus, with current Nebraska commit Matt Erickson set to join Brown during the June 19 visit weekend.

What Brown's Decision Means

Brown is officially locked in with Nebraska, giving the Huskers another important building block in the 2027 class. With the running back position now in a strong spot, the staff can continue turning its attention toward other areas of need roster-wide.

Much like the offensive line, NU also needs to continue building a defense capable of complementing players like Brown in the future. He likely will not be asked to carry the same workload Johnson handled in 2025, but the expectation is still for him to become a major part of the offense moving forward.

For a program still trying to find its identity, locking down a four-star ball-carrier is a strong first step. If the pieces around him continue falling into place, Rhule and his staff could begin building momentum for the team. June should provide a much clearer picture of where Nebraska stands moving forward. For now, the Huskers have one less question mark to worry about on the recruiting trail.