How Nebraska's Offensive Balance Can Help Them Continue to Advance

Nebraska men's basketball's offensive firepower is heating up at just the right time.

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As the No. 4 seed Huskers prepare for a Sweet 16 matchup with a familiar foe, the Big Red's scoring involvement roster-wide is sticking out. After two rounds of win-or-go-home contests in Oklahoma City, NU is still in the fight and will now look to continue spreading the basketball around in their next matchup on Thursday evening.

With five different Cornhuskers averaging 10+ points in the tournament so far, here's what it means for Nebraska's outlook to continue dancing in March Madness past their next game.

For Fred Hoiberg's team, offense hasn't been an issue throughout the first two rounds of play. In fact, at times, it has seemed as if the rim was ten feet wide. In Nebraska's Round of 64 game against Sun Belt Conference Champion Troy, the Huskers only shot 14-for-39 from beyond the arc, but scoring 42 total points off of three pointers would've almost won the Big Red the game alone without making a single shot inside the line.

They followed it up on Saturday evening, with the stakes drastically raised against a talented Vanderbilt team. When they needed it the most, NU rose to the occasion, shooting 56% from the field throughout the game. In comparison, they held the Commodores to just 41% shooting on the defensive end.

During that stretch at Paycom Arena in downtown Oklahoma City, Nebraska wanted it badly, and it showed. Of the Huskers' seven players who have seen more than three minutes of combined action, all of them have scored. While that isn't impressive in its own right, what is impressive is that five of those seven are averaging double figures to this point.

Players Averaging 10+ Points Per Game this NCAA Tournament:

Pryce Sandfort: 19 PPG Braden Frager: 14 PPG Rienk Mast: 12 PPG Jamarques Lawrence: 11 PPG Berke Buyuktuncel: 10.5 PPG

The Huskers are getting offensive output, at a high level, from nearly every player who touches the floor. That is only backed up by the stats when understanding that these five players are accounting for 66 and a half of Nebraska's 75 points per game average through two rounds. That accounts for 88.7% of the Big Red's points in Oklahoma City.

So, what does that mean for the Huskers moving forward, and is it the only way to continue advancing?

What it means

It means the Huskers are once again playing as a team and arguably the best basketball they have all year.

Over the 31-game regular season, Nebraska had four or more players score in double figures 17 times. However, after suffering its first loss of the year, that level of balance became far less common.

In fact, nearly 60% of those performances came in the first half of the season, highlighting how inconsistent Nebraska’s team-wide production has been in recent months.

Now, the Huskers have done it in back-to-back games at the most important time of the year. Still, how much does it matter to keep advancing?

Why the Huskers need to keep it up

Because when it happens, Nebraska wins.

In the 17 games where four or more Huskers scored in double figures, NU went 16–1 (.942). When that number dropped to three or fewer, their record fell to 10–4 (.714). Though still solid, a much less dominant approach.

At this time of year, advancing is the only thing that matters. And if the Big Red wants to put a stamp on the best season in program history with a Sweet 16 win over Iowa, history suggests they’ll need that same offensive balance in Thursday's game.

Cam Manyawu passes while defended by Jamarques Lawrence. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

During Nebraska's first contest with Iowa, the Huskers lost 57-52. In that game, only two players scored more than 10 points for each team. If that happens again, the third matchup favors Iowa yet again.

However, if NU can get its offense going, roster-wide, it's as hard to beat as any team in the country. At home to end the regular season, the Big Red saw four players score in double figures against the Hawkeyes. They went on to win by nine points.

Of the six contests Nebraska has lost this year, the Huskers have hit that mark just one time. As you can tell, it's not only the path to beating Iowa, but also the path to getting their third tournament win.

Regardless of what happens on Thursday, the 2025-26 season will be remembered for a long, long time. While statistics may help show the game within the game, what this upcoming matchup will most likely come down to is who wants it the most.

For Husker Nation, it's obvious. However, they'll need their team to represent their feelings on the court. If able to do so, it wouldn't just offer bragging rights over their rival, it would once again, for the third time this month, become the biggest win in program history. Let that sink in.

Time will tell what happens, but NU's path to victory is likely simpler than it seems. Backed by the best fan base in the country, expect Nebraska to give it everything they've got. And if they find a way to win, don't be surprised if the team-wide effort offensively is a result. They've done it many of times this season, and there's no reason it can't happen once again on their biggest stage yet.