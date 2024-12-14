How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Chattanooga: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The Nebraska women’s basketball team ripped off its fourth-straight win since its lone loss of the season against Creighton with an ugly 63-50 win over Tarleton State.
Despite a loss on the schedule, it was arguably the worst performance of the season for the Huskers, who shot less than 30% from the field and 7-for-22 from the three-point line. NU turned the ball over 17 times compared to Tarleton State’s six. Plus, Nebraska only won the rebound battle 38-36.
Five-star freshman Britt Prince led the way with a game-high 19 points and five rebounds. Alexis Markowski added 15 points and six boards while Amiah Hargrove chipped in 13 points. It’s a learning experience for the Huskers, who will certainly go back to the drawing board in order to get back to their strengths from the offensive side.
Sunday’s opponent will be a great opportunity to right the ship. Here’s all you need to know as NU takes on Chattanooga.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (9-1, 1-0 B1G) vs. Chattanooga (4-7, 0-0 Southern)
- When: Sunday, December 15
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE
- Time: 12 p.m. CST
- Watch: Nebraska Public Media / B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Chattanooga Scout
Head Coach: DeAndra Schirmer | 1st Season | 118-38 (.756) Career HC Record | 4x NCAA DII NCAA Tournament Appearances, 2x Gulf South Coach OTY | Previous head coach at Valdosta State; Assistant stops at Eckerd College (FL) and Georgia State.
2023-24 Record: 28-5 (13-1 SoCon, 1st) | SoCon Coach OTY, 2x All-SoCon First Team, 1x SoCon All-Defensive, 1x All-Freshman | Did not qualify for the postseason.
All-Time Series: Tied 1-1 (March 23, 2013 last meeting, 73-59 NU).
Key Returners: Sigrun Olafsdottir, G, Sr. | Karsen Murphy, F, Sr. | Caia Elisaldez, G, Soph.
Key Additions: Gianna Corbitt, F, Fr. (Recruit) | Izzy McPherson, G/F, Fr. (Recruit) | Brooke Anya, F, Gr. (Hofstra) | Ava Card, G/F, Fr. (Recruit).
Key Departures: Jada Guinn, G, Gr. (Eligibility) | Raven Thompson, F, Jr. (Clemson) | Hannah Kohn, G, Soph. (Clemson) | Addie Porter, G, Sr. (Clemson).
Outlook: DeAndra Schirmer was named the new head coach for the Mocs on April 4, 2024 to take over the departed Shawn Poppie.
Poppie was flatout dominant in his two seasons in charge of Chattanooga, leading the Mocs to an 48-18 overall record and two NCAA Tournament berths in a pair of seasons. Poppie was plucked away from Clemson, who offered him a contract worth over $3.3 million for six seasons.
Schirmer comes from Division II Valdosta State where she compiled a 114-31 record, reaching the NCAA Tournament for four-straight seasons and two Gulf South conference titles. It’s a rebuilding year for the Mocs who lost their top three scorers with two of them – Raven Thompson (14.2 PPG) and Hannah Kohn (7.6 PPG) – leaving with Poppie to Clemson. Plus, full-time starter Addie Porter also left for the Tigers.
A few players stayed around, and they’ve developed into the team leaders for this season. Karsen Murphy and Caia Elisaldez are the two double-figure scorers at 10.3 and 10.1 PPG respectfully. Schirmer’s big acquisition through the transfer portal was Hofstra transfer Brooke Anya, who’s averaging 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Gianna Corbitt is a true freshman recruited by Schirmer, and she’s arguably been the biggest new impact of the season with 9.4 PPG and 5.9 RPG. That also includes fellow freshman Izzy McPherson with seven points per game.
Despite being 4-7, the Mocs have done a decent job defending the three limiting opponents to a 26.2 three-point percentage while hitting 31.1 percent of their own three-point shots. The schedule hasn’t been gruesome for Chattanooga with wins over Shorter (Ga.), NC Central, King (Tenn.) and Lipscomb compared to losses against Tennessee Tech, Troy, Mississippi State, Penn, Florida Gulf Coast, Kennesaw State and Bellarmine.
Barring another ugly performance similar to Tarleton State, Nebraska should run away in this one and get back on track before resuming conference play.
