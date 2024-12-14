Nebraska Men's Basketball Beats Indiana, 85-68
Nebraska men's basketball was not the same team in Lincoln as the one that got embarassed in East Lansing.
NU handled Indiana from start to finish for the 85-68 win. The Huskers improve to 7-2 on the year and 1-1 in the Big Ten while the Hoosiers fall to 8-3 and 1-1.
Nebraska began the game 7-for-7 from the field, setting the tone for the rest of the evening. Indiana kept the game close, even holding small leads in the first half. But with the game tied 64-64 with 9:57 to play, the Huskers closed the game on a 21-4 run.
The Huskers shot 61.2% for the game, including 8-of-14 on 3s. The Hoosiers, who were shooting above 50% for the season, managed just 35.4% and 8-of-35 from deep.
Brice Williams was electric on the offensive end, scoring 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting. He also grabbed six rebounds and handed out a game-high five assists.
Juwan Gary (14), Connor Essegian (13), and Andrew Morgan (10) also reached double figures.
Nebraska goes back to some nonconference action with the Diamondhead Classic in Hawai'i Dec. 22-25. The Huskers open with Murray State before taking on either Charlotte or Hawai'i the next day.
