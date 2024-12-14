All Huskers

Nebraska Men's Basketball Beats Indiana, 85-68

Nebrasketball took care of business against the Hoosiers to move to 1-1 in Big Ten play.

Kaleb Henry

Dec 13, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams passes against Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau during the first half.
Dec 13, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams passes against Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau during the first half. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nebraska men's basketball was not the same team in Lincoln as the one that got embarassed in East Lansing.

NU handled Indiana from start to finish for the 85-68 win. The Huskers improve to 7-2 on the year and 1-1 in the Big Ten while the Hoosiers fall to 8-3 and 1-1.

Nebraska began the game 7-for-7 from the field, setting the tone for the rest of the evening. Indiana kept the game close, even holding small leads in the first half. But with the game tied 64-64 with 9:57 to play, the Huskers closed the game on a 21-4 run.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) shoots the ball against Indiana Hoosiers center Oumar Ballo (11) during the first
Dec 13, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary shoots the ball against Indiana Hoosiers center Oumar Ballo during the first half. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Huskers shot 61.2% for the game, including 8-of-14 on 3s. The Hoosiers, who were shooting above 50% for the season, managed just 35.4% and 8-of-35 from deep.

Brice Williams was electric on the offensive end, scoring 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting. He also grabbed six rebounds and handed out a game-high five assists.

Juwan Gary (14), Connor Essegian (13), and Andrew Morgan (10) also reached double figures.

Nebraska goes back to some nonconference action with the Diamondhead Classic in Hawai'i Dec. 22-25. The Huskers open with Murray State before taking on either Charlotte or Hawai'i the next day.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

