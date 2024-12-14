Nebraska Adds New Hampshire Transfer Long Snapper Kevin Gallic
A position of need has been filled through the transfer portal for Nebraska football.
New Hampshire long snapper Kevin Gallic has committed the the Huskers. Gallic has one season of eligibility remaining.
"After an incredible visit to Nebraska I'm proud to call NEBRASKA HOME," Gallic said on social media.
Nebraska needed to shore up the long snapper position this offseason. Early this fall, the Huskers had issues with the kicking game, though the blame initially went to freshman John Hohl. However, the coaches said "the whole operation" was the problem, as it was clear to see the snaps were often missing the mark.
